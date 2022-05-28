The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays were an elite hitting baseball team. So far in 2022, the Jays’ hitters have performed well below expectations. The lack of plate discipline is the primary reason for the disappointing 2022 results.

The Blue Jays are just past the quarter-pole mark of the 2022 season. In a previous article, I examined Toronto’s pitching and defence during the early days of this campaign. Let’s dive into the disappointing batting record of the 2022 Blue Jays and the connection with poor plate discipline.

The first thing to note is that offence in MLB is down from previous seasons. During the 2016-2019, and 2021 seasons (the “period”), the American League average OPS was 0.729; in 2022, it was 0.679 after the games on May 23. People have cited many reasons why offence is down compared to previous campaigns, including the shortened Spring Training, different baseballs, league-wide use of humidors, and expanded pitching rosters in early 2022. As some have speculated, cold weather may be a factor but perhaps not. In April 2022, the average runs per game were 3.97, lower than the 4.47 average April mark established during the Period. I excluded 2020 from the April calculation because that season began in July.

Furthermore, the OPS-xOPS difference is unusually high this year. The average OPS for the Period was 0.729; the average xOPS was 0.746. Notably, the 2022 average American League xOPS is 0.771. In other words, the average OPS-xOPS delta was 1.7 percentage points for the Period. Typically, a sizeable OPS-xOPS difference, be it at the player or team level, can signify that luck is at play. However, the 2022 American League average OPS-xOPS difference is 9.2 percentage points, which may be partly due to the factors mentioned concerning the reduction in offence. Stated another way, at the player or team level, one should be cautious about attributing the OPS-xOPS delta solely to luck because other factors may account for a part of an OPS-xOPS difference.

Now to the batting matter. Table 1 shows the Blue Jays hitting decline from 2021. The 2022 BB% is similar to the 2021 mark, but Toronto’s K% has slipped from MLB’s second-lowest ranking to middle-of-the-pack this season. More importantly, Toronto had the second-best wRC+ in 2021 at 112, but that performance level fell to 20th with their 93 wRC+. In other words, the 2021 Blue Jays were 12 percent better than the average MLB team; in 2022, Toronto’s wRC+ is 7 percent worse than the average. Table 2 shows the same metrics for a selection of Toronto’s batters.

Concerning pitcher handedness, the 2022 Jays posted a 95 wRC+ against left-handed pitchers and a 93 wRC+ when facing right-handed pitchers. Based upon these splits, having a predominantly right-hand hitting lineup is not the reason for the batting woes of the 2022 Blue Jays. The lack of lefthanded batters was not an issue for the 2021 ballclub. Last season, Toronto’s wRC+ against lefthanded pitchers was 116; it was 111 versus right-handers. Would the addition of an above-average lefthanded batter help? Yes, but such an addition would not materially address the hitting performance issues of the 2022 ballclub.

Another topic of many Blue Jay discussions is the poor performance with runners in scoring position (“RISP”). Table 3 illustrates the OPS and xOPS marks for all situations and RISP. In 2021, the Toronto Blue Jays’ hitters performed well overall and with RISP. Their OPS and xOPS stats were among MLB’s best. In all situations, their 2022 OPS declined from 2021’s 0.795 to 0.670. With RISP, Toronto’s 2022 OPS is MLB’s worst at 0.571; their xOPS ranking is a little better but still lags most other teams. The poor batting performance in 2022, particularly the RISP troubles, is caused primarily by the same issue.

The principal reason for the disappointing offence is a deterioration of plate discipline. Put another way, the Jays’ approach at the plate in 2022 has been poor.

From a batter’s perspective, a good plate approach is to avoid swinging at pitches outside the strike zone and to swing at pitches in the zone. Also, hard contact is preferred to soft contact. Accordingly, I have used Expected Slugging Percentage (“xSLG”) as a proxy of hard contact because it accounts for exit velocity and launch angle. A limitation of SLG is that it is affected by the impact of defence upon a batted ball, which may distort one’s assessment concerning how well or poorly the batter makes contact.

Table 4 demonstrates how average xSLG varies by attack zone and how a good plate approach can improve batting performance. In 2021, Bo Bichette, Vlad Guerrero Jr., and Teoscar Hernandez made better contact on pitches in the Heart Zone than in any other. From an xSLG perspective, the next best was the inner part of the Shadow Zone, followed by the outer part of the Shadow Zone and then the Chase and Waste Zones. This observation makes sense: hitters tend to generate more power on pitches in the strike zone than on pitches out of the zone.

A good plate approach contains two sub-approaches: one with less than two strikes and one with two strikes. Before two strikes, a batter should generally not swing at pitches out of the strike zone and only offer at pitches upon which hard contact can be made (most likely in the Heart Zone). However, when there are two strikes, most batters become more defensive and swing at pitches that otherwise may be called balls but are too close to take. Therefore, I will focus on the approach used when there are less than two strikes to evaluate the Blue Jays’ plate discipline/approach.

A relatively new metric to measure plate discipline is mPDI. The stat captures all elements of plate discipline: O-Swing%, O-Contact%, Z-Swing%, Z-Contact% and Zone%. I have used the mPDI metric in the analysis to follow, but I limited to data to when there were fewer than two strikes. Table 5 shows the changes in the Blue Jays’ mPDI rankings in various scenarios.

In 2021, be it overall (all counts), and with less than two strikes with RISP or not, Toronto was Top-Four or better among MLB teams. In all counts, the 2022 Blue Jays have slipped to middle-of-the-pack in all situations overall and in RISP circumstances. Concerning RISP with less than two strikes, Toronto ranks 20th, a steep drop from 2021’s second-place score.

The data in Table 6 demonstrates the relationship between plate discipline and batting performance. In 2021, with less than two strikes, Toronto posted OPS and xOPS marks that ranked fourth and third-best, respectively, and a second-best mPDI spot. Thus far this campaign, the Blue Jays mPDI slots in at #20, similar to their OPS #24 ranking. The fact that the Jays’ xOPS is tenth-best among MLB teams when there are fewer than two strikes and the OPS-xOPS difference is significant suggests that Toronto’s hitters have been a little unlucky. However, the important takeaway is that Toronto’s batting performance, whether with RISP or not, should improve with a better approach at the plate.

Table 7 shows the OPS, and xOPS RISP marks with less than two strikes for a selection of Blue Jays. Concerning OPS, every Blue Jay shown, except Santiago Espinal and George Springer, performed better in 2021 than in 2022. From an xOPS perspective, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alejandro Kirk have posted sub-par numbers compared to 2021. On the bright side, Bichette has likely incurred some bad luck given his OPS-xOPS delta, and Guerrero Jr. has made better contact in 2022 than in 2021, as has Espinal. Also, if you consider the OPS-xOPS difference in 2021, Matt Chapman and Gurriel Jr. may have benefited from good fortune. Perhaps regression to the mean is at work for these two batters.

Table 8 displays the mPDI metrics for a selection of Blue Jays and their O-Swing% and Z-Swing% data. A few noteworthy items are as follows:

The rate at which Espinal swings at pitches in the zone has declined significantly, suggesting that his future performance with RISP may deteriorate.

Bichette, Espinal, Gurerreo Jr. and Hernandez are swinging at pitches out of the strike zone at a significantly elevated rate compared to 2021.

These last numbers are consistent with the eye test: many of the best Blue Jay hitters have expanded their swing zone and performed poorly compared to the 2021 campaign.

Earlier, I noted that the lack of quality lefthanded bats does not adequately explain the poor 2022 batting metrics. Another matter is the zones where opposing pitchers throw pitches. Table 9 illustrates each player’s distribution of pitches by attack zone has not changed much since 2021, certainly not enough to affect 2022 performance materially.

I have identified plate discipline as the primary reason why Blue Jay hitters have performed below expectations thus far this season. Other factors worth mentioning are the injuries to Hernandez and Danny Jansen, both of whom were batting well before their placement on the Injured List. Also, small sample sizes are at play, particularly RISP batting data. Lastly, it could be a baseball season’s usual ebb and flow. In August 2021, Toronto batters posted an overall OPS mark of 0.738 and a RISP OPS of 0.627. From those low numbers, Toronto rebounded in September and October with OPS and xOPS scores of 0.883 and 0.849, respectively. Concerning xOPS with RISP, the Blue Jays improved upon August’s 0.700 with a 0.808 for the balance of the 2021 campaign.

The Last Word

Many baseball observers predicted that the 2022 Blue Jays would be an elite hitting team. That opinion was reasonable given the quality of Toronto’s hitters and how well the club batted in 2021. However, thus far this campaign, Toronto’s offence has been disappointing. The primary reason is the lack of plate discipline, whether in all situations or with RISP in particular. The broad strokes are that many Blue Jays have expanded their swing zone, which has led to weaker contact compared to 2021. However, Toronto’s batting lineup has proven one of MLB’s best. A better approach, a little good fortune and other factors should lead to better performance from the team.

