May 27th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Collins, Warmoth, Martinez, Talley, and Palmegiani go deep

Toronto’s minor league system went 4 and 0

Buffalo- Neither club scored a run until the 6th inning. Maximo Castillo turned in another solid start. Graham Spraker struggled, allowing all three Columbus runs. Bowden Francis settled things down with two shutout innings for the win and Derek Holland closed things out for his first save. With the bases loaded in the 6th inning, Zack Collons sent a 0-1 pitch into the night sky for a GRAND SLAM, 4-0. Holding onto a slight 4-3 lead in the 9th inning, Logan Warmoth provided some breathing room with a solo home run to left-center field. The two home runs were Buffalo’s only hits.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored two runs in the 3rd, 4th, and 6th innings. The RubberDucks scored singles in the 2nd, 8th, and 9th innings. Paxton Schultz provided the Fisher Cats with 5 decent innings. Gabriel Ponce and Parker Caracci each allowed runs in their relief outings. Sean Mellen retired the only batter he faced for a one-out save. The pitching staff allowed 8 walks while striking out just 2 batters. Not ideal. Akron pitching issued 7 walks with Tanner Morris and LJ Talley working two walks each. Rafael Lantigua, Chris Bec, and Zac Cook each had multi-hit games.

Vancouver- The C’s were staring down the barrel of another loss to the Hops. Down 0-2 in the 9th inning, Miguel Hiraldo‘s (swinging a hot bat) double put Vancouver on the board in a big way. Hiraldo cashed in Addison Barger, Steward Berroa, and Trevor Schwecke to give the C’s a 3-2 lead. Harris Ray added one more run with a sac fly, 5-3. Ricky Tiedemann didn’t walk a batter and only allowed one hit over 5 shutout innings. Abdiel Mendoza walked three and allowed one run in his inning of relief. Jol Concepcion threw two no-hit innings, issuing three walks and allowing a run. Jimmy Burnette picked up his 3rd save with a perfect 9th.

Dunedin- Dahian Santos allowed a home run in the 5th inning that knocked him out of the game. It was the only hit he allowed. Santos walked three and struck out 9 batters over 4.2IP. Geison Urbaez provided the D-Jays with 3 shutout innings, adding 4 more strikeouts. Braden Scott picked up his 2nd save and added 2 more strikeouts to Dunedin’s total. The D-Jays issued 5 walks but struck out 15. The D-Jays jumped on the Mets starter for 4 runs in the 1st inning. Gabriel Martinez singled home Adrian Pinto and Damiano Palmegiani hit a three-run home run. Martinez extended the lead in the 8th inning with an RBI single.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (27-17)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Zack Collins (1) and Logan Warmoth (4)

Starter- Max Castillo 4.2IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 77 pitches

W- Bowden Francis (3-2, 7.79ERA)

SV- Derek Holland (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-24)

Won 6 to 3

HR- Orelvis Martinez (14) and LJ Talley (1)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 1K on 63 pitches

W- Schultz (3-4, 5.74ERA)

H- Caracci (4)

SV- Mellen (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (19-20)

Won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 56 pitches

W- Concepcion (2-3, 4.41ERA)

SV- Burnette (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (19-24)

Won 5 to 1

HR- Palmegiani (6)

Starter- Dahian Santos 4.2IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 9K, and 1HRA on 75 pitches

W- Geison Urbaez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Braden Scott (2)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Francis (2IP, BB, K), Collins (1-for-3, R, 4RBI, GRAND SLAM, BB), Jordan Groshans (0-for-2, R, 2BB, 2K), Logan Warmoth (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2K)

NH- Tanner Morris (0-for-3, 2BB, K), LJ Talley (1-for-3, R, RBI, , 2BB), Chris Bec (2-for-4, BB, SB), Zac Cook (2-for-5, 2R, 2B, K, SB)

C’s- Addison Barger (2-for-4, R, 2B), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-4, 3RBI, 2B, RBI, K, SB)

Dunedin- Urbaez (3IP, 2H, BB, 4K), Scott (1.1IP, BB, 2K), Palmegiani (1-for-3, R, 3RBI, HR, K), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, R, K), Francisco Fajardo (0-for-2, BB, 2SB), Adrian Pinto (0-for-2, 2R< 2BB, K, 2SB), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, R, 2RBI)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Lantigua of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Playing in LF and batting leadoff for the Fisher Cats, Rafael picked up a single in the 3rd inning and scored on an Orelvis Martinez home run, 2-1. In the 4th, Lantigua singled to CF to score Zac Cook, 4-1. In the 6th inning, Cook singled and stole 2nd base to lead the inning off. Rafael Lantigua hit a double and brought Cook home for the club’s 5th run. Lantigua would score later in the inning off a Luis De Los Santos sac fly, 6-1. Lantigua walked in the 7th on four straight pitches to load the bases but Tanner Morris grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The 24-yr-old utility player finished 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored, 2 runs batted in, and a walk. Over the last 15 days, Lantigua has gone 17-for-46 with 9 runs scored, 7 doubles, 11RBI, 5 walks, 9 strikeouts, and 3CS. He’s been slashing .370/.434/.522 during this time. For the season, Lantigua owns a .270BA with 18 runs scored, 14 doubles, 15RBI, a .363OBP, and .744OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect batted 2nd and catch for the Bisons. He finished with a run scored and a walk in 3 at-bats. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 14-for-32 for a .438BA with 2BB and 7K for a .486OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 6RBI. In 29 games, Moreno is batting .336 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .833OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old was the DH and batted 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In four at-bats, he hit a 2-run home run, walked, and struck out. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .186 batting average, 6 runs scored, 5HR, and 11RBI. In 37 games, O is batting .217 with 15HR, 30RBI, 2SB, and a .845OPS.

