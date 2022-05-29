Blue Jays Draft 2022: Part I – The Strategy

The Toronto Blue Jays have five picks in the top 100 of this year’s first-year player’s draft. What should their strategy be?

In making their picks in the upcoming 2022 draft, the Jays will need to ask themselves some strategic questions.

This is the first in a three-part series about the Blue Jays and the upcoming July 17-19 First Year Player draft. Parts II (the Mocks) and III (the Dark Horses) will follow over the next few days.

The Blue Jays have picks #23 , 60, 77 and 78 (compensation for losing Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien), and 98 in the first 100 picks of the upcoming July draft. As a result of the two comp picks, their bonus pool is a robust $8,367,700 (despite picking 23rd). How can these picks – and this bonus money – best be spent?

There are the usual questions that apply to every draft. The Jays are squarely in what some writers call the “years of Vladdy and Bo goodness”. Should Toronto prioritize college players, who are further developed and (hopefully!) closer to The Show, to maximize those years? Or, given Atkins’ frequent comments about keeping the prospect pipeline full, should the Jays draft high school players who will take more time but may have higher ceilings? Should the team draft for positions of need, or avoid positions of perceived surplus (catching?) , or be position-blind and just choose the “best player” – especially given how often players end up at positions other than the ones they were drafted in (Carlos Delgado and Josh Donaldson were both catchers early in their careers)? How much weight to place on injuries? On signability? On general athleticism? The list of questions goes on.

These considerations are all valid, and all apply this year as they do every year. But there are some other strategic decisions that are particularly relevant this year.

Spend or sprinkle?

In most drafts, there is at least one player whose projected draft position drops, usually in part due to money. In 2020, the Jays were able to sign Austin Martin, the #5 pick, only by giving him a near-#1 $7 million signing bonus. Jack Leiter was not drafted until the 20th round of the 2019 draft, largely due to his bonus ask. Suppose that a Leiter-like pick were available at #23 … or at #60? Could/would/should the Jays sacrifice the later bonus slots to make an overslot offer to the right player (like they did in 2012 with Matt Smoral)?

Or, given the uncertainty surrounding any draft pick, would the Jays be better off to just take the best player available who is willing to take slot or near-slot with each pick? Many people believe that draft picks are lottery tickets, and that the more picks you make, the better your chances of a John Olerud (taken round 3) or Dave Steib (round 5) or Jesse Barfield (round 9). The 2022 draft is considered deep in talent (even if it does not have a single holy-cow-Batman consensus #1) so perhaps the chances of a winning lottery ticket are higher than they would be in a shallower draft?

Helium and lead

In every draft, there are players who come out of nowhere, climbing the rankings based on excellent current performance. In 2019, for example, the Jays took a young pitcher whose 2018 stats were a very ordinary 4.00 ERA, 4.67 BB/9 and 10.0 K/9. Had he been drafted that year, he would likely not have been a top-100 pick. But he had a strong run in the Cape Cod league, and looked good in his first 13 college starts of 2019, so the Jays gambled and took him 11th overall. So far, the gamble is looking good – from his call-up on May 27, 2021 Alek Manoah has the lowest ERA of any qualified AL starter. Given the time that many college players missed due to the pandemic, is betting on helium an even better gamble in 2022?

And on the converse – what about players who were previously considered top talents, but who have had a disappointing 2018? As for example – Carter Young, a Vanderbilt shortstop, was considered a top-5 talent eight months ago. But he has struggled with the bat so far in 2022, to the point where he is no longer considered a first-rounder. If the Jays consider his recent problems to be fixable, would he be worth an early pick (possibly at a below-slot bonus amount)?

Pedigree

Teams are always looking for an “edge” in drafting – a factor that other teams have not fully appreciated that they can exploit. The Jays seem to be placing a higher-than-normal value on pedigree (i.e. major league athletes in the family). Think players like Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. It is unlikely that pedigree would be the single most important factor (talent helps a little too!) but could this make players like Kumar Rocker (son of NFL tackle and coach Tracy Rocker), Justin Crawford (son of Carl Crawford), and Cam Collier (son of Lou Collier) more attractive, if they should fall to the Jays at #23? Of course, the same could be said of Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones) and Elijah Green (son of NFL Pro-Bowler Eric Green) but the chances of either of them falling to pick number 23 are pretty slim.

The bottom line

There are many factors for the Jays to consider in the upcoming draft, and many potential strategies they might follow. Personally, I hope that they are opportunistic. Rather than entering the draft with a single fixed strategy, I would hope that they would react to the opportunities that present themselves. So if an uber-talent falls to 23 for bonus reasons, consider him. Or if a top player who is hurt (like a Gunnar Hoglund) , or a player who has other sports options (like an Anthony Alford), or a player without a natural position (like an Austin Martin) is available, keep an open mind (and potentially an open wallet!)

*Featured Images Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

