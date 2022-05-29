May 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Samad Taylor welding a scorching hot stick

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Game 1, The Herd win their 7th straight but remain a full game back of Rochester for first in the East. Otto Lopez put the Bisons ahead in the 4th with a 2-run single. In the 5th, Samad Taylor and Lopez extended the lead with a pair of bases-loaded walks. Will Benson and Tyler Freeman made it close bringing in a pair of runs in the 5th. Last week’s Pitch of the Week, Thomas Hatch, struck out 7 over 5.2IP while allowing 2 runs on 7 hits. Matt Gage threw 1.1P for his 7th save. Game 2, The Clippers walked the Bisons off to snap their win streak. Jeremy Beasley opened with two scoreless innings and veteran Eric Yardley made his Bisons debut with a shutout inning. Brandon Eisert had an off day, allowing two runs over 1.2 innings. Kyle Johnston allowed a home run in his 1.1 innings of work. Trent Thornton finished the came and took the loss, allowing a run in the 7th.

New Hampshire- The RubberDucks scored 3 runs in the 4th to chase Adam Kloffenstein from the game. Akron chased Marcus Reyes from the 6th inning, scoring 6 runs. LJ Talley hit his 2nd home run in as many days with a solo shot to CF in the 5th, 1-3. The Fisher Cats added two runs in the 6th, Orelvis Martinez RBI single and Spencer Horwitz ground out scored Tanner Morris. Will Robertson drove in a run in the 7th to close the gap to 4-9. In the 9th inning, New Hampshire made one final push but fell short, LJ Talley singled home Horwitz and Will Robertson hit his 5th home run to put two more on the board.

Vancouver- Hillsboro scored 3 runs in the 3rd and 8th innings on 7 hits. The C’s offense waited until the 7th to get going. Speedy Steward Berroa singled home Harrison Ray, 1-3. In the 8th, Harrison Ray tripled with the bases loaded to take the lead and Mackenzie Mueller extended the lead with an RBI single, 5-3. Unfortunately, Spencer Brickhouse hit a 3-run home run in the 8th inning off Naswell Paulino for the win.

Dunedin- Rafael Ohashi pitched 5 shutout innings for the W. Jimmy Robbins (3IP) and Juan Nunez (1IP) finished the game with 4 innings of one hit shutout relief. Glenn Santiago gave Dunedin an early lead with an RBI double in the 2nd inning. In the 4th inning, Gabriel Martinez hit his 9th home run, a solo shot to CF. Martinez capped the day off with an RBI single to score Estiven Machado.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (28-18)

GM1 Won 4 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.2IP, 7H, 2R, 0BB, 7K on 91 pitches

W- Hatch (3-2, 5.36ERA)

SV- Matt Gage (7)

GM2 Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Jeremy Beasley 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 39 pitches

L- Trent Thornton (1-1, 0.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (18-25)

Loss 7 to 9

HR- LJ Talley (2) and Will Robertson (5)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 3.2IP, 4H, 3R, 2BB, 4K on 74 pitches

L- Marcus Reyes (1-2, 8.14ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (19-21)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Hunter Gregory 3.0IP, 2H, 3R, 1BB, 5K on 57 pitches

L- Naswell Paulino (1-1, 4.82ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-24)

Won 3 to 0

HR- Gabriel Martinez (9)

Starter-Rafael Ohashi 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 61 pitches

W- Ohashi (2-1, 2.88ERA)

SV- Juan Nunez (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- GM1- Vinny Capra (2-for-4, R, K), Otto Lopez (1-for-2, 3RBI, SB, BB, K), Gage (1.1IP, H, 2K, SV). GM2- Vinny Capra (2-for-4, R, SB)

NH- Tanner Morris (3-for-4, R), LJ Talley (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, K), Robertson (1-for-4, R, HR, 3RBI, E), Spencer Horwitz (2-for-4, R)

C’s- Harrison Ray (2-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, 3B), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-4, R, 2B, SB, K), Addison Barger (3-for-5, R, 2B, K), Steward Berroa (2-for-5, RBI, 2B, SB, 2K)

Dunedin- Estiven Machado (1-for-3, R, BB, K), Glenn Santiago (1-for-2, RBI, 2B, BB), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, R, HR, 2RBI, K), Robbins (3IP, H, BB, 5K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Samad Taylor.

The 23-yr-old utility players played both ends of Buffalo’s doubleheader. In Game 1, Samad played LF and batted 6th. He went 1-for-1 with an RBI, 2BB. In Game 2, Samad Taylor DH’s and went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI, and a strikeout.

Samad is welding a nasty bat right now, batting .381 with a double and a triple over the past 15 days. Over the past month, Taylor owns a slash of .295/.330/.432, scoring 14 runs while driving 19. He also has 7 stolen bases in 9 attempts.

In 43 games, the versatile Samad has scored 30 runs with 5 doubles, 2 triples, and 5 home runs. He has driven in 32 runs and stolen 18 bases while batting .284 with a .820OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect batted 2nd and catch for the Bisons. He went 1-for-4 with two runs scored and a strikeout. He was rested in Game 2. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 12-for-31 for a .387BA with 2BB and 4K for a .441OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 5RBI. In 30 games, Moreno is batting .333 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .822OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old batted 3rd and played 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. In four at-bats, he singled and drove in a run. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .167 batting average, 5 runs scored, 4HR, and 10RBI. In 38 games, O is batting .218 with 14HR, 31RBI, 2SB, and a .835OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

