May 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nathan Lukes help Buffalo keep pace with Rochester

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Casey Lawrence tied Jason Alexander for the league lead with 6 wins, shutting down the Clippers over 4 innings. He allowed a run in the 5th off a single and solo home run in the 6th. Shaun Anderson was rocked for 3 runs in his 7th but Joe Biagini picked up the save with 1.1 shutout innings. Zack Collins hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning to open the scoring for Buffalo. Jordan Groshans hit his 1st home run to drive two in the 6th. The Herd put three more runs on the board in the 7th to put the game out of reach.

New Hampshire- Trent Palmer threw four shutout innings but ran into some trouble in the 5th. Palmer hit the leadoff batter, who stole 2nd and advanced to 3rd on a ground out and later scored on a BALK. Palmer walked the next batter, he got Bo Naylor to ground out but was lifted after walking the next batter. Andrew Bash threw 2.1 no-hit innings. Mike Ellenbest picked up his 1st save with two scoreless innings. In the 7th inning, Chris Bec walked in the Fisher Cats’ first run and Ryan Gold singled home Will Robertson, 2-1. In the 9th, Rafael Lantigua continues to swing a hot bat with an RBI triple and Tanner Morris brought him home with a single, 4-1.

Vancouver- Alejandro Melean held the Hops to a hit over 5 innings. Conor Larkin, Alex Nolan, Will McAffer, and Thomas Ruwe followed, each putting up donuts en route to a shutout win. The C’s scored a run in the 4th and a run in the 9th both off the bat of Trevor Schwecke.

Dunedin- The Mets scored 11 runs on 12 hits. Julian Valdez and Justin Kelly really struggled in their outings, with each reliever allowing 4 runs. Valdez allowed 3 long balls and Kelly allowed two. Braden Scott allowed a home run but struck out 5 batters. The D-Jays didn’t roll over, scoring 9 runs on 8 hits. Rainer Nunez belted his Florida State League leading 11th home run in the 3rd inning, a 3-run shot. The D-Jays scored two in the 4th off a Jose Ferrer double and Jose Rivas single. Damiano Palmegiani hit a 2-run home run in the 8th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (29-18)

Won 7 to 5

HR- Zack Collins (2) and Jordan Groshans (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 6H, 2R, 2BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 83 pitches

W- Lawrence (6-1, 2.30ERA)

SV- Joe Biagini (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (19-25)

Won 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.2IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 4K on 72 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (1-1, 5.06ERA)

SV- Mike Ellenbest (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (20-21)

Won 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 4K on 71 pitches

W- Melean (2-0, 1.93ERA)

H- Conor Larkin (1), Alex Nolan (1), Will McAffer (1)

SV- Thomas Ruwe (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (20-25)

Loss 9 to 11

HR- Rainer Nunez (11) and Palmegiani (7)

Starter-Nick Frasso 3.0IP, 4H, 2R, 2BB, 7K on 61 pitches

L- Kelly (0-3, 5.79ERA)/BSV1

Top Performers

Buffalo- Vinny Capra (1-for-3, 2RBI), Jordan Groshans (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, K), Zack Collins (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2K), Biagini (1.1IP, H, K, SV)

NH-Bash (2.1IP, 2K), Ellenbest (2IP, H), Lantigua (2-for-4, R, RBI, 3B, BB), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-5, K), John Aiello (2-for-5, K)

C’s- Steward Berroa (1-for-3, 2R, SB), Trevor Schwecke (2-for-4, 2RBI), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-4, SB)

Dunedin- Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, 2R, 4RBI, HR, K), Palmegiani (1-for-4, R, HR, 2RBI, K), Jose Rivas (2-for-2, R, RBI, BB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Nathan Lukes.

The 27-yr-old had been struggling over the past two weeks but put together a productive on Sunday. Lukes batted leadoff and DH’d for the Buffalo Bisons. He struck out in his 1st at-bat. In the 3rd inning, Lukes doubled Logan Warmoth over to 3rd base. Warmoth scored on a Vinny Capra sac fly, 2-0. Leading off the 6th inning, Nathan singled but was thrown out attempting to steal 2nd base which hurt more two batters later when Jordan Groshans finally went deep. Lukes doubled in the 7th and scored off a Vinny Capra single.

Nathan Lukes finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles, a single, a strikeout, and a caught stealing. Over his past 12 games, Lukes owns a .239BA with a .286OBP, hitting 5 doubles, scoring 5 runs, and driving in one. He walked 3 times and struck out 11 tmes, stealing just one base. For the season, 42GP, he owns a triple slash of .303/.364/.412 with 15 doubles, a home run, and 9 stolen bases.

Hopefully, this game gets his bat going again.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect batted 3rd and catch for the Bisons. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 13-for-35 for a .371BA with 2BB and 4K for a .421OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 5RBI. In 31 games, Moreno is batting .331 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .812OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez has a .167 batting average, 5 runs scored, 4HR, and 10RBI. In 38 games, O is batting .218 with 14HR, 31RBI, 2SB, and a .835OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *