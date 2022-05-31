Blue Jays Draft 2022: Part II – The Mocks

Many websites have published mock drafts in which they predict which players each team will choose in the upcoming draft. Who do they predict for the Blue Jays’ first round pick?

This is the second in a three-part series about the Blue Jays and the upcoming July First-Year Player draft. You can read Part I (Strategy) here. Part III (the Dark Horses) will be published over the next few days.

Several sites have published predictions about the upcoming draft, speculating about who the Jays will take with their first round (#23 overall pick):

* Note that ESPN and Fangraphs did not have a mock draft per se, but rather a ranking of prospects. For each of them, I have assigned the #23 prospect to the Jays on the “best player available” theory.

The mocks picked Kumar Rocker three times, and Tucker Toman and Malcolm Moore twice. Let’s look at those three players.

Kumar Rocker, RHP – 6’5″, 245 lbs, 22 years old, Tri-City ValleyCats (Frontier League)

Pro (upside) comparison: Noah Syndergaard

Ranking: Baseball America #35, Keith Law #46, Fangraphs #12

Kumar might be the biggest wild-card of the 2022 draft. As a freshman at Vanderbilt in 2019 he was a beast, with a 3.25 ERA, a 19 strikeout no-hitter, and a College World Series MVP. In 2021 (remember, the 2020 college season was cancelled) he “only” had a 1.80 ERA and led the NCAA Division I in wins and strikeouts. But late in the 2021 year Kumar started experiencing fluctuations in his fastball velocity, with his normally overpowering up-to-99 mph decreasing to 93 on some days. That was enough to drop him from being a potential #1 pick down to #10 by the Mets, who offered him a $6 million bonus (well over slot of $4.74 million).

That’s when things started to go sideways.

A physical taken after the draft showed “problems” with his elbow. Kumar’s agent – a fellow named Boras – was (unsurprisingly) unwilling to negotiate a lower signing bonus, and as a result the Mets did not sign Rocker. Rather than return to Vanderbilt, Rocker signed with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the independent Frontier League on May 13, 2022 but has yet to pitch for them.

A healthy Rocker would be a steal for the Jays at #23. He has (had?) a 60-grade fastball that touched 99 mph, a 60-grade curve and a wipeout 70 (!) grade slider. As one writer notes:

The slider has some of the same tendencies of Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s. Some sliders have horizontal movement, breaking across the zone from a pitcher’s hand. Other sliders, like Rocker’s, produce exceptional vertical movement with little side-to-side tilt. Rocker gets just 4 inches of horizontal sweep… As mentioned before, Rocker has a better feel for his slider than he does his fastball at this stage. So long as the pitch doesn’t regress and maintains its spin characteristics, it’s big league ready. Right now. Plain and simple. It’s filthy.

But Rocker’s health is very much in question. And it is entirely possible that he would demand a signing bonus significantly higher than the roughly $2.25 million slot for the 23rd pick. On the other hand, he could easily have the highest upside of any player realistically available to the Jays with pick #23, and with three 60-grade pitches he could be one of the closest-to-mlb-ready arms in the draft. The Jays could even dream on a second Chris Sale, who was selected in the 2010 draft (when the Jays picked Deck McGuire ahead of him – but that is another story) and called up to the White Sox that same August.

So taking Rocker could well require the Clint Eastwood school of baseball drafting. Do the Jays feel lucky?

Tucker Toman, 3B – 6’1″, 190 lbs, 18 years old, Hammond High School

Pro (upside) comparison: Pablo Sandoval

Ranking: Baseball America #70, Keith Law #30, Fangraphs #31

Toman has been described as one of the most polished high-school bats in the draft. Which is not surprising, given that his father is Jim Toman, head coach at Mid Tenn State. Tucker is a switch hitter with a “near 100% chance to continue to switch hit at the upper levels“. As prospectslive puts it:

Toman is an extremely hard worker who projects massive bat speed and the potential for plus power from both sides of the plate, especially from the left side. From said left side, it’s an extremely narrow stance with rhythm and waggle and an explosive stride and cut toward the pitcher. It’s primarily pull-side power right now with big gap power to left-center. From the right side, he’s a little more spread out and reaches a bit more for the ball, a la Todd Frazier. Regardless, Toman produces big bat speed from both sides and projects to really impact the ball once fully developed.

The knock against Tucker is that (like Austin Martin) he does not have an obvious mlb position. He played shortstop and third base in high school, but his 40-grade (i.e. below average) speed and only 50-grade (average) arm make it unlikely that he could stick at either of those positions in the majors. Some scouts have speculated that he might end up at second base, but left field is also a strong possibility. The problem with a left field projection is that it would place additional pressure on his bat.

Like any high school draftee, Tucker is not a finished product. But he clearly has high upside. And that upside is enhanced by a high baseball IQ and an exceptionally strong work ethic. Toman would be a gamble, but potentially a gamble well worth taking.

Malcolm Moore, C – 6’2″, 215 lbs, 18 years old, McClatchy HS

Pro (upside) comparison: Carlos Santana

Ranking: Baseball America #58, Keith Law # n/a, Fangraphs #23

Like Soderstrom, Moore is a bat-first, power-hitting catcher. He is a classic “helium” pick – after a solid high school season, he excelled at the Area Code Baseball Showcase in August and the World Wood Bat Association (WWBA) tournament/showcase in October. His stroke bodes well for his future, with a smooth and condensed load and line-drive power.

But as mlb.com puts it:

There are more questions about Moore’s ability to stick behind the plate. He has a fringy, though accurate arm, and while he moves decently enough to block balls well, he’s not a great receiver and he’s likely to slow down … he does have the bat and power combination to profile well at first if catching doesn’t work out and he could re-emerge in a couple of years as a power-hitting college performer if the Draft doesn’t go his way.

Like Tucker Toman, Moore would be a helium play if the Jays believed (a) that he would stick at catcher and/or (b) that his hit tool was so good that he would be a first-round pick even if they had to move him to first base.

The bottom line

It is difficult to make a game-changing pick at #23 (and yes, I know that this guy was drafted #25). A team usually has to either take a player with injury concerns (like Gunnar Hoglund in 2021), or one with red flags (like Rocker) or one who is young and green enough that there are still significant question marks as to what he will be when he grows up (like Toman or Moore). My preferred (dream?) scenario is that one of the higher-ranked players falls to the Jays at #23. Like in 2020, when Garrett Mitchell (ranked #6) fell to #20. Mitchell is now considered a top-100 prospect.

