Blue Jays Spotlight: Addison Barger Leading the Canadians

When the Blue Jays selected Addison Barger in the 6th round of the 2018 Draft, Toronto was getting a guy many scouts felt was the best all-around talent out of the Tampa area that year. Barger had average tools across the board with a strong infield arm and plus bat speed. The hope was as the 18-yr-old matured, put the work in, and put the reps in, that his tools would go from average across the board to plus or even plus-plus.

The same could be said about every draft pick.

At 18, Addison started his professional career as a member of the Gulf Coast Blue Jays. He played in 49 games where he batted .194 with a .318OBP and .322SLG. He collected 10 doubles, 2 triples, and 3 home runs while scoring 28 runs and driving in 18. He showed a decent eye at the plate with a 11.7BB% and 17.8K%.

In 2019, Addison Barger missed most of the season due to an unknown infraction. Barger played 13 games.

Then Covid washed the 2020 season away.

Addison Barger basically missed two full seasons of playing competitive baseball before suiting up for the A-Ball Dunedin Dunedin Blue Jays in 2021. Despite the long layoff Addison put up some impressive numbers in May, .329BA, 7 doubles, 2 triples, and 4HR. He hit the skids over the next couple of months, batting just .182, .234, and .200 in June, July, and August. The power numbers were still there. Over those three months, Barger hit 10 doubles and 11 home runs. Heading into the final month of the season, Addison Barger owns a slash line of .239/.332/.460 and 14 home runs.

The talented infielder would finish the season strong. In 10 games, Barger batted .325 with 4 doubles and 4 home runs. He was promoted to Vancouver on September 14th where he struggled to the tune of a .158BA and a double in 5 games.

With Dunedin in 2021, Addison Barger posted a very productive .376wOBA, .243ISO, and .333BABIP. Especially when we factor in the 2 lost seasons. He finished with a .249BA and 18HR, walking 9.6BB% and striking out 32.9K%.

Two months into the 2022 season, Addison Barger has been a force for the Vancouver Canadians. Arguably their best player. April saw the native Floridan bat .315 with a .845OPS while hitting 4 doubles, 2 triples, and 2 home runs. Eerily similar to his first month last season. While he wasn’t able to replicate his outstanding April, he did manage to build off it. In 20 games in May, Barger saw his batting average dip to .256 but his SLG increased from .507 to .526 for a .836OPS. Like last season, despite experiencing a dip in batting average, Barger was still an impact bat for Vancouver. He collected 6 doubles and 5 home runs while chipping in with 6 stole bases.

There is still a lot of baseball to be played in 2022; however, after just 38 games, Addison Barger is tied for 2nd in the Northwest League with 43 hits. He is 3rd with 10 doubles and tied for 2nd with 7 home runs. He leads the league with 30 runs batted in and is 3rd with 26 runs scored.

He continues to strike out at an alarming rate (31.1K%) and doesn’t walk enough (5.6BB%) but his .369wOBA, .232ISO, and .379BABIP show a productive bat. He manages to maintain this impressive level of production, he could hit close to 20 home runs to go with a .285BA, not too shabby. Those numbers will get you noticed. He could also finish with around 130 strikeouts and just 25 walks for a not-so-impressive 0.18BB/K.

Over the last two weeks, the 22-yr-old has 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 2/12 BB/K, SB, and a triple slash of .359/.390/641.

In the field, Addison Barger is splitting his time between 3rd (13GP) and SS (18GP). He’s been sharing SS with Leo Jimenez and 3rd base with Riley Tirotta. Despite Barger’s hot start, it isn’t likely he will see a promotion anytime soon. Orelvis Martinez is splitting time SS and 3rd with New Hampshire and while he is hitting lots of home runs, Orelvis has struggled to hit for average. So no promotion to Triple-A for Martinez.

