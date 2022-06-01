May 31st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Damiano Palmegiani hitting bombs for Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 4 and 0.

Buffalo- The Bisons picked up a half-game on the Rochester Red Wings with 7-5 win. Buffalo is 9-1 in their last 10 games. Samad Taylor brought in the Herd’s 1st run with an RBI single in the 1st. In the 2nd inning, Cullen Large hit his 3rd HR. In the 3rd, the Bisons scored 5 runs with a 2-run single off the bat of Otto Lopez being the big hit. Rochester got to Nick Allgeyer for 5 runs but the bullpen held them to one hit after the 4th.

New Hampshire- This one needed extra innings. Both teams scored in the 10th but the Fisher Cats pushed two runs across for the walk-off. In the 10th inning, Will Robertson scored on a throwing error and Rafael Lantigua singled home Sebastian Espino with the winning run. Hayden Juenger threw four shutout innings, holding Portland to one hit. Nick Fraze was pounded for four runs in the 8th, after looking good in the 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Vancouver- The C’s pull back to .500 with a 4-3 win over Spokane. Leo Jimenez doubled home Steward Berroa and Addison Barger doubled home Jimenez in the 1st, 2-0. In the 4th, Berroa hit his 2nd home run, a 2-run shot, 4-0. Sem Robberse was solid through four innings. In the 5th, Sem seemed to get rattled. He got the leadoff to ground out but after a passed ball on strike three allowed Robby Martin Jr. to reach, Sem got the 2nd out via a strikeout, and Martin Jr. stole 2nd during the at-bat. Sem walked the next batter and Braiden Ward hit a 2-run double. Abdiel Mendoza allowed one inherited run, all three run credited to Sem. Mendoza Jimmy Burnette put up 4 scoreless inning in relief of Robberse.

Dunedin- Trenton Wallace was outstanding over his 4 scoreless innings. Matt Svanson piggybacked, allowed 3 runs over 4 inning. Gieson Urbaez allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two to finish the game. The D-Jays struck first with a 3 run 3rd that featured a Rainer Nunez RBI single and a Damiano Palmegiani 2-run home run. In the 6th, Roque Salinas brought home a run with a single and Jose Ferrer brought Salinas home to make it 5-0. The Threshers made it interesting with 3-runs in the 9th off Svanson.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (30-18)

Won 7 to 5

HR- Cullen Large (3)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 3.0IP, 7H, 5R, 2BB, 2K on 58 pitches

W- Eric Yardley (1-0, 10.57ERA)

H- Derek Holland (3)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (5)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-25)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Will Robertson (6)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 3K on 63 pitches

W- Sean Rackoski (2-0, 4.80ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (21-21)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Steward Berroa (2)

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.2IP, 1H, 3R, 3BB, 7K on 87 pitches

W- Abdiel Mendoza (3-0, 2.86ERA)

SV- Jimmy Burnette (4)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (21-25)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Palmegiani (8)

Starter-Trenton Wallace 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 59 pitches

W- Matt Svanson (3-1, 3.94ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, 2BB), Chavez Young (2-for-5, R, RBI, 3B), Cullen Large (3-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, 2B), Yardley (2IP, K), Holland (2IP, H, 2K), and Hernandez (2IP, 3K, SV)

NH- Rafael Lantigua (2-for-5, R, RBI), Sebastian Espino (2-for-4, 2R, K), Will Robertson (1-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, 3K)

C’s- Steward Berroa (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, SB, K), Leo Jimenez (1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI), Addison Barger (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, K), Davis Schneider (1-for-3, 2SB), Burnette (2IP, 6K, SV)

Dunedin- Adrian Pinto (2-for-3, BB, SB, CS), Estiven Machado (2-for-5, R, 2B)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Damiano Palmegiani.

The 22-yr-old out of Caracas, Venezuela, played 3rd and batted 5th for Dunedin. He jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat for a 2-run home run in the 3rd. In the 6th, Palmegiani doubled and scored.

Damiano’s power stroke seems to be on point right now. He has 5 home run in his past 9 games and 3 in his past 4, hitting home runs in back-to-back games. Over the past 15 days, Palmegiani has 4 doubles and 5 home run with 10 runs scored and 11RBI to go with a .263/.383/.763 slash. He owns a whopper of a OPS at 1.146.

For the season, Dam has played in 42 games, batting .229 with a .826OPS. He has 9 doubles and 8 home runs, driving in 26 runs. He’s walked 21 times with 39 strikeouts.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 13-for-35 for a .371BA with 2BB and 4K for a .421OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 5RBI. In 31 games, Moreno is batting .331 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .812OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Martinez went 1-for-4 with a double, 2RBI, and a strikeout. With the score 2-4 in favor of the Sea Dogs, Orelvis stroked a 2-run double to score Rafael Lantigua and Tanner Morris to tie the game, 4-4. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .190 with 5 runs scored, 4HR, and 12RBI. In 39 games, O is batting .219 with 14HR, 33RBI, 2SB, and a .833OPS.

