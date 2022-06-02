June 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Talley and Eden drive in two for New Hampshire

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 1.

Buffalo- Postponed

New Hampshire- Luis Quinones had a much better outing than his last one, even if it only lasted 2.1 innings. Luis no-hit the Sea Dogs, walking 2 and striking out 3. Andrew Bash allowed one run over 3.2IP before giving way to Gabriel Ponce who threw two shutout innings. Jake Elliot allowed two runs as he closed out the game. In the 4th inning, the Fisher Cats put two runners on with a double and a single before three straight walks manufactured two runs. NH scored two more runs in the 7th off a Cam Eden two-run double.

Vancouver- Spokane scored two in the 1st inning off C’s starter Chad Dallas. They score two more off Conor Larkin in 5th inning. Finally, they scored another pair off Garrett Farmer. Vancouver didn’t score until the 8th inning, a Trevor Schwecke sac fly. In the 9th, the C’s put together a nice rally that fell one run short of tieing the game. Steward Berroa, Addison Barger, Trevor Schwecke each drove in a run with the final run scoring thanks to a wild pitch.

Dunedin- Micheal Dominguez wasn’t good but he wasn’t terrible. He allowed 2 runs on 3 hits over 4 innings. Sean Wymer made his first appearance of the year, rehab, throwing one shutout inning. Seonni Martinez also threw a shutout inning. Conor Cooke allowed one run over 3 innings for the W. Glenn Santiago scored the first run for the D-Jays, an Amell Brazoban double in the 3rd inning. Glenn Santiago scored again in the 7th inning courtesy of a passed ball, 2-2. In the 9th inning, down by a run, a fielding error on a Estiven Machado infield hit scored Jommer Hernandez, 3-3. Still in the 9th, Rainer Nunez brought Amell Brazoban home with what turned out to be the game’s winning run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (30-18)

May 30th results

Won 7 to 5

HR- Cullen Large (3)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 3.0IP, 7H, 5R, 2BB, 2K on 58 pitches

W- Eric Yardley (1-0, 10.57ERA)

H- Derek Holland (3)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (5)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-25)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 2.1IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 3K on 42 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (2-1, 4.40ERA)

H- Gabriel Ponce (2)

SV- Jake Elliott (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (21-22)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.0IP, 3H, 2R, 4BB, 4K on 74 pitches

L- Dallas (1-3, 3.49ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-25)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter-Micheal Dominguez 4.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 61 pitches

W- Connor Cook (1-3, 4.67ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Trevor Schwecke of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 24-yr-old infielder played DH and batted 4th for the C’s on Wednesday. He finished 1-for-2 with 2 RBI and 2BB. He walked to lead off the 2nd inning but did not score. He popped out in the 4th. In the 6th with two outs and two on, Schwecke singled to load the bases; unfortunately, PK Morris struck out to end the frame. In the 8th, Davis Schneider doubled to lead off the inning. Addison Barger advanced Davis to 3rd on a flyout and Trevor brought him home the club’s first run of the game with a sac fly. In Vancouver’s big 9th, Trevor Schwecke drew a bases-loaded walk to score MacKenzie Mueller, a double would’ve been better but take what you get.

Over the last 15 days, Schwecke owns a .195BA with a .570OBP while collecting 4 doubles and 6RBI. Maybe this game is a sign he can turn things around. In 27 games, the Marshfield, WI., native has .245BA with 8 doubles, a triple, 3 homers, 16RBI, and a .786OPS.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect and the Bisons were rained out. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 13-for-35 for a .371BA with 2BB and 4K for a .421OBP including three doubles, a home run, and 5RBI. In 31 games, Moreno is batting .331 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .812OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Martinez went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .190 with 5 runs scored, 3HR, and 9RBI. In 40 games, O is batting .220 with 14HR, 33RBI, 2SB, and a .824OPS.

