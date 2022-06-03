June 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nate Pearson returns to Buffalo

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd managed just a run on 6 hits. Graham Spraker acted as the Opener, pitching 2 scoreless innings. Nate Pearson allowed one run on a walk and a home run in his two innings. The Red Wings rocked Bowden Francis for 5 runs between the 5th and 6th innings. Brandon Eisert and Kyle Johnston finished the game with 2.2 innings of scoreless relief.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats forced extra innings with a 4-run 9th inning. The Sea Dogs scored 2 in the 10th but Orelvis Martinez doubled home a pair to tie the game and Spencer Horwitz collected an RBI single for the win. The Sea Dogs scored 2 runs against the Fisher Cats starter, Brady Lail. Sean Mellen allowed 3 runs over 2.1IP. Cre Finfrock and Parker Caracci held the Sea Dogs scoreless over four innings, allowing just two hits.

Vancouver- Spokane held a 0-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 9th. Addison Barger doubled home Steward Berroa, tieing the game 1-1. PK Morris won it with a sac fly. Yosver Zulueta on-hit the Indians over five innings. Thomas Ruwe pitched two no-hit innings. Jol Concepcion picked up his 3rd win despite allowing the only run. Jol threw two innings, allowing a run on a hit and a walk.

Dunedin- Clearwater scored a run in the 1st, 3rd, and 7th. Jonatan Bernal was roughed up in the 2nd inning for 3 runs which proved to be the difference. Justin Kelly was solid over 3.2 innings, allowing just a run. Wilgenis Alvarado struck out 4 over 1.1IP. The D-Jays scored single runs in the 4th, 6th, and 7th innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (30-19)

Loss 1 to 6

HR- Nathan Lukes (2)

Starter- Graham Spraker 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K on 32 pitches

L- Bowden Francis (3-3, 8.82ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-25)

Won 8 to 7

HR- Luis De Los Santos

Starter- Lail 2.2IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 0K on 43 pitches

W- Mike Ellenbest (1-0, 2.45ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (22-22)

Won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 74 pitches

W- Jol Concepcion (3-3, 4.42ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-25)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter-Micheal Dominguez 4.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 4K on 61 pitches

W- Connor Cook (1-3, 4.67ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Amell Brazoban of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 20-yr-old out of Santo Domingo, DR., played in his 21st game with Dunedin. He failed to hit much in April (.179BA) and May (.176BA) but he’s showing signs of life in the past few games. Brazoban played RF and batted 7th. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, and two strikeouts.

Amell struck out in the 2nd and 9th innings. In the 5th, Brazoban hit a lead-off single to CF. Leading off the 7th, Amell Brazoban homered to left CF.

The 6-foot-2 outfielder has hit safely in 3 of his last 4 games and he has a 4-game on-base streak. As a member of the FCL Blue Jays in 2021, Brazoban finished with a .317BA with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 20RBI, and 8 stolen bases. Unfortunately, his bat hasn’t made the transition to the next level, batting .203 with 3 doubles, a home run, and 6RBI.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect was behind the plate and batted 3rd for the Bisons. He picked up a single in four at-bats. Over the past two weeks (8GP), Moreno has gone 13-for-31 for a .345BA with 2BB and 3K for a .406OBP including a double, a home run, and 3RBI. In 32 games, Moreno is batting .328 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .801OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats. Martinez had his first multi-hit game since May 13th, going 2-for-5 with a run scored, two doubles, two RBI, and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .213 with 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, 3HR, and 12RBI. In 41 games, O is batting .226 with 14HR, 35RBI, 2SB, and a .836OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

