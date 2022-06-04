June 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Castillo and Santos dominate the opposition

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 2.

Buffalo- A pitcher’s duel finished with a 9th inning walk-off in Rochester’s favor. The Herd was held to a run on 3 hits. Chavez Young scored their only run after leading off the 8th with a single, advancing to 3rd on a Eric Stamets single, and scoring on a ground ball out. Maximo Castillo continues to shine with the Bisons. He allowed one run over 6.1 innings, holding the Red Wings to two hits. Matt Gage allowed a run in the 9th inning for the loss but he pitched well in relief. Gage allowed one run, walked one, and struck out two allowing two hits over 1.1 innings. Joe Biagini came into the game to preserve the 1-1 tie but allowed the inherited run to score as he allowed a base hit to the only batter he faced.

New Hampshire- Rained out

Vancouver- Wet Grounds

Dunedin- Dahain Santos pitched well again but the D-Jays bullpen struggled. Braden Scott allowed two runs over 3.2 innings and Geison Urbaez allowed 3 runs in his one inning. The D-Jays scored 3 runs in the 5th as Damiano Palmegiani hit a home run and continues to hit for power this month. Estiven Machado extended Dunedin’s lead in the 7th, bringing in Adrian Pinto, 4-0. The rest of the game was downhill.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (30-20)

Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Maximo Castillo 6.1IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 68 pitches

L- Matt Gage (1-2, 1.08ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-25)

June 2nd results

Won 8 to 7

HR- Luis De Los Santos

Starter- Lail 2.2IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 0K on 43 pitches

W- Mike Ellenbest (1-0, 2.45ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (22-22)

June 2nd results

Won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 74 pitches

W- Jol Concepcion (3-3, 4.42ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-27)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (9)

Starter- Dahian Santos 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 7K on 77 pitches

L- Geison Urbaez (1-1, 3.86ERA)/BS1

Top Performers

Buffalo- Chavez Young (1-for-2, R, BB, SB)

NH-

C’s-

Dunedin- Estiven Machado (3-for-4, R, RBI, 2B), Palmegiani (1-for-4, 3RBI, R, HR, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dahian Santos of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 5-foot-11 19-yr-old leads the Florida State League with 65 strikeouts after striking out 7 Threshers. He threw 46 of his 77 pitches for strikes. Santos induced two groundball outs and no outs via the air.

The first batter Dahian faced hit a double and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. Things didn’t look good. After getting the next two batters to strike out and pop out, he walked Anthony Quirion to put runners at 1st and 3rd. He got out of the inning with his 2nd strike out of the innings.

The righty would retire the next 8 batters before hitting Anthony Quirion with a pitch in the 4th inning. Quirion stole 2nd and advanced to 3rd on Santos’ second wild pitch. Santos walked Leandro Pineda to put runners at 1st and 3rd but got Jamari Baylor to strike out. Sound familiar?

In 9 games, 4 starts, the native of Acarigua, Venezuela, owns a record of 3-2 with a 1.34ERA. He’s allowed 16 hits and 17 walks over 33.2 innings for a 0.98WHIP while holding opponents to a .142BA.

Could he be following Ricky Tiedemann up to Vancouver to give the Blue Jays organization two 19-yr-old pitchers in the Northwest League?

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect was behind the plate and batted 2nd for the Bisons. He finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (8GP), Moreno has gone 10-for-33 for a .303BA with 2BB and 5K for a .343OBP including a double, a home run, and 3RBI. In 33 games, Moreno is batting .317 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .777OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .213 with 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, 3HR, and 12RBI. In 41 games, O is batting .226 with 14HR, 35RBI, 2SB, and a .836OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *