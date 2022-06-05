June 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: C’s get big game from Davis Schneider

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 3.

Buffalo- GM1 Thomas Hatch put up donuts through three innings but the 4th proved to be too much. The Red Wings scored 4 runs off four singles and a sac fly, there was HBP and a stolen base sprinkled in there for good measure. Nathan Lukes singled home Kellin Deglan in the 2nd inning for the only offensive attack for the Herd in this one. GM2 Casey Lawrence turned in another outstanding performance with a 7-inning complete game shutout for win #7. The Herd scored 13 runs on 14 hits including 6 doubles and 2 home runs.

New Hampshire- GM1 Spencer Horwitz stroked a two-run double to LF in the 1st inning to score Rafael Lantigua and John Aiello. LJ Talley homered with Luis De Los Santos on base in the 6th to give the Fisher Cats a 4-0 lead. Paton Schultz (5.1IP) and Sean Rackoski (1.2IP) held the Sea Dogs off the board on three hits. GM2 Adam Kloffenstein was shakey in this one. He allowed hits in his first three innings, he hit 4 batters, and allowed two runs in the 3rd. He did strike out 7 batters. Gabriel Ponce was outstanding with 3 shutout innings in relief. The Fisher Cats were held off the scoreboard, collecting two singles.

Vancouver- Ricky Tiedemann turned in another solid outing. 6 strikeouts over 5 innings, allowing one unearned run to score. Alex Nolan and Will McAffer contributed with two shutout innings of relief. Steward Berroa, Addison Barger, Miguel Hiraldo, and Davis Schneider each had multi-hit games as the offense scored 12 runs on 11 hits and 8 walks.

Dunedin- Jimmy Robbins allowed one run over 3.2IP, striking out 6 batters. Rafael Ohashi allowed two solo home runs in the 9th to allow Clearview to walk the D-Jays off. To his credit, Ohashi did pitch a very tidy 6th, 7th, and 8th inning. Damiano Palmegiani proved all the offense for the D-JAsy with two singles, one in the 1st and one in the 9th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (31-21)

GM1 Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 6H, 5R, 1BB, 5K on 75 pitches

L- Hatch (3-3, 5.76ERA)

GM2 Won 13 to 0

HR- Nathan Lukes (3)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 7.0IP, H, 0R, 0BB, 5K on 81 pitches

W- Lawrence (7-1, 2.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-26)

Gm1 Won 4 to 0

HR- LJ Talley (3)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.1IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 4K on 91 pitches

W- Schultz (4-4, 4.91ERA)

SV- Sean Rackoski (1)

GM2 Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 7K on 77 pitches

L- Kloff (0-1, 7.36ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (23-22)

Won 12 to 1

HR- Addison Barger (8) and Davis Schneider (4)

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 6K on 68 pitches

W- Tiedemann (1-0, 0.61ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (22-28)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.2IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 6K on 52 pitches

L- Rafael Ohashi (2-2, 3.03ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- GM1 Nathan Lukes (2-for-3, RBI). GM2 Nathan Lukes (3-for-5, 2R, 4RBI, HR, 2B, K, SB), Chavez Young (1-for-3, R, RBI, SB), Cullen Large (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, 2-2B, BB, K), Stevie Berman (3-for-5, 2R, 2RBI, 2-2B, K), Nick Podkul (1-for-3, 2R, BB, 2K)

NH- GM1- Spencer Horwitz (1-for-3, 2RBI, K, 2B), LJ Talley (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, K), Sean Rackoski (1.2IP, H, 3K). GM2 Gabriel Ponce (3IP, 2H, BB, 3K)

C’s- Steward Berroa (2-for-3, R, 4RBI, 2B, BB, CS), Addison Barger (2-for-4, 2R, HR, 2RBI, BB, K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B, K), MacKenzie Mueller (0-for-1 2R, 3BB).

Dunedin- Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-3, 2RBI, BB, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Davis Schneider of the Vancouver Canadians.

You’d normally find Davis in the infield but on this day, the 23-yr-old manned LF and batted 8th. In the 2nd inning, after Miguel Hiraldo doubled and Andres Sosa singled, Davis hit a ground-rule double to bring Hiraldo home.

In the 4th, Sosa on 1st, Schneider homered to LF, 5-1.

Leading off the 5th, Schneider hit another double but was stranded at 3rd base. He hit a ground ball in the 6th for a force-out at 2nd base. Davis would score two batters later on a Steward Berroa 3-run double.

Not a bad day for the Voorhess, NJ, native. He finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI, two doubles, and a home run. For the season he owns a .182BA with 4 doubles, 4HR, a triple, and 13RBI.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect was given a rest for game 1 but was behind the plate and batted 2nd for the Bisons in game 2. He finished 1-for-3 with a single, a run scored, an RBI, and a walk. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 11-for-36 for a .306BA with 3BB and 5K for a .350OBP including a double, a home run, and 4RBI. In 34 games, Moreno is batting .318 with 8 doubles, a home run, 23RBI, and a .776OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd and batted 3rd of the Fisher Cats in GM1 and pinch-hit in GM2. Game 1 saw Orelvis go hitless in three at-bats, drawing one walk. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .222 with 6 runs scored, 3 doubles, 3HR, and 11RBI. In 42 games, O is batting .222 with 14HR, 35RBI, 2SB, and a .825OPS.

