June 4th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Cullen goes 3-for-3

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 4.

Buffalo- The Red Wings pounded spot starter Derek Holland for 6 runs in the 1st inning. Brandon Eisert allowed a run in the 2nd inning. Joe Biagini allowed a run in the 4th inning. Graham Spraker allowed 3 runs in the 6th inning. Shaun Anderson, Jake Elliott, Kyle Johnston, and Adrian Hernandez each threw a no-hit inning with a strikeout. The Bisons scored 2 runs on 7 hits with Gabriel Moreno, Cullen Large, and Kellin Deglan having multi-hit games.

New Hampshire- Trent Palmer allowed a run in the 2nd inning with an RBI single and a run in the 3rd off a solo home run. Palmer only allowed the two hits over his 4 innings. Andrew Bash, Hayden Juenger, Parker Caracci, Cre Finfrock, and Sean Mellen each threw an inning, combining to throw five shutout innings with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. New Hampshire was shut out on 4 hits.

Vancouver- GM1 Spokane homered off Hunter Gregory in the 2nd inning. They scored 2 more runs in the 5th off Naswell Paulino. The C’s were held scoreless on a single by Addison Barger. GM2 The C’s didn’t fare much better in this one. Vancouver was held to a run on 3 hits. They also committed 3 errors which didn’t help. They were also picked off twice which definitely didn’t help. Alejandro Melean allowed 3 unearned runs on 4 hits and Thomas Ruwe threw a scoreless 6th. Conor Larkin struggled in his one inning of work, allowing 2 runs on 2 hits and a walk in the 7th. Addison Barger proved all the offense the C’s would generate in GM2 with a solo home run in the 4th. Barger is tied for the league lead with 9 homers.

Dunedin- Nick Frasso continues to build up his strength with 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out 6. Julain Valez contributed with 3 shutout innings. Soennin Martinez (1.1IP) and Juan Nunez (1.0IP) finished the shutout with scoreless outings. All of Dunedin’s offense came in the 4th inning. Damiano Palmegiani singled home Adrian Pinto to open the scoring. Rainer Nunez hit his league-leading 12th home run, a 2-run shot. Speedy Angel Del Rosario doubled home Rikelbin De Castro to complete the scoring.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (31-22)

Loss 2 to 11

HR- none

Starter- Derek Holland 1.0IP, 5H, 6R, 1BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 34 pitches

L- Holland (0-3, 6.97ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-27)

Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 76 pitches

L- Palmer (0-1, 2.63ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (23-23)

GM1 Loss 0 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Hunter Gregory 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 62 pitches

L- Gregory (1-3, 6.15ERA)

GM2 Loss 1 to 5

HR- Addison Barger (9)

Starter- Alejandro Melean 5.0IP, 4H, 3R, 0BB, 3K on 70 pitches

L- Melean (2-1, 1.52ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (23-28)

Won 4 to 0

HR- Rainer Nunez (12)

Starter- Nick Frasso 3.2IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 51 pitches

W- Julian Valdez (1-1, 9.98ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Daglan (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, K)

NH- Luis De Los Santos (2-for-4, 2B, CS), Spencer Horwitz (1-for-2, 2BB, K)

C’s- GM1 Steward Berroa (0-for-1, 2BB, K, SB). GM2- Thomas Ruwe (1IP, K), Addison Barger (1-for-2, R, RBI, HR, BB)

Dunedin- Damiano Palmegiani (1-for-4, R, RBI, K), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, K), Rikelbin De Castro (2-for-4, R, 2B, CS, E), Angel Del Rosario (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, CS)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cullen Large of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 26-yr-old former 2017 draft pick played right field and batted 5th. Cullen walked in the 2nd inning, singled in the 4th and the 6th, and finished with a leadoff double in the 9th. His 6th inning single was an RBI single. Cullen Large finished 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, and a walk.

Over the past 15 days, Cullen Large has a .414BA with five doubles, two home runs, and 6RBI. To date, Cullen Large has played 42 games scoring 16 runs and collecting 11 doubles and3 home runs. Large is slashing a solid .287/.363/.427 with a .790OPS while stealing 4 bases.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect was DH’d and bat 3rd for the Bisons. He finished 2-for-4 with a strike-out. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 9-for-35 for a .257BA with 2BB and 6K for a .289OBP including an RBI. In 35 games, Moreno is batting .323 with 8 doubles, a home run, 23RBI, and a .783OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old played 3rd and batted 3rd of the Fisher Cats. Orelvis went hitless in four at-bats, striking twice. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .200 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2HR, and 9RBI. In 43 games, O is batting .216 with 14HR, 35RBI, 2SB, and a .806OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *