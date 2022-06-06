Toronto Blue Jays June 6th: Buffalo Bisons Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

The Bisons are 31-22 with a 5-5 record over their last 10 games. They remain 3.5 games back of the Rochester Red Wings. Buffalo owns a +34 run differential. This week, the Bisons will head to Worcester to take on the Red Sox who are 26-28 and 6-4 over their past 10 games.

Hot

UTL Cullen Large

The 26-yr-old former 5th-round selection from the 2017 Draft owns a .414/.469/.793 triple slash over his last 9 games. Cullen collected 5 doubles, 2 home runs, 6RBI, and a stolen base during this time. In his last two games, Large went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk, and 3-for-3 with a double and walk. This hot streak has pushed his batting average up from .254 to .287. Large continues to play all over the field with 20 games at 1st, 6 games at 2nd, 8 games in RF, and a game at 3rd.

For the season: .287BA, 11 doubles, no triples, 3 home runs, 23RBI, 15/39 BB/K, 4/0 SB/CS, and .790OPS

INF Nathan Lukes

The 27-yr-old outfielder went 12-for-45 over his last 12 games for a .267 batting average. He collected 3 doubles and 2 home runs while driving in 7 runs. After hitting just one home run over his first 43 games, Lukes has two in the first 4 games in June.

For the season: 309BA, 16 doubles, no triples, 3 home runs, 22RBI, 17/38 BB/K, 11/2 SB/CS, and .806OPS

INF Vinny Capra

Since returning from his time in Toronto, Capra has a .316BA with 4 runs scored, 2 runs driven in, and 2 stolen bases in 6 games. Unfortunately, Capra hasn’t played much in June, just one game where he only had one at-bat. He remains on the active roster so it’s likely a day-to-day injury.

For the season: 307BA, 3 doubles, no triples, 3 home runs, 12RBI, 9/10 BB/K, 3/1 SB/CS, and .817OPS

Cold

C Zack Collins

The 27-yr-old catcher hasn’t hit much since joining the Triple-A squad. In 9 games, Collins has a .103BA with 2 home runs and 5RBI. He has done a decent job of drawing walks with 8 has held him maintain a decent .297OBP during this time.

For the season: .103BA, 0 doubles, 0 triples, 2 home runs, 5RBI, 8/9 BB/K, and .607OPS

OF Logan Warmoth

The former 1st round pick is proving to be a streaky hitter. Right now he’s cold with a .160BA over his last 8 games. Logan hasn’t hit for much power with no doubles or triples and just one home run during this time.

For the season: .258BA, 11 doubles, zero triples, 4 home runs, 26RBI, 20/27 BB/K, and .811OPS

OF Chavez Young

The 24-yr-old joined the Bisons on May 24th after rehabbing with the D-Jays for the previous 10 days. Young has had some impactful games but he still hasn/t found his groove. Over his past 9 games, Chavez owns a .214BA with a .250OBP and .536OPS. Young has a triple during this time but he hasn’t hit a double or home run, scoring 4 runs and driving in 3. He has walked twice and struck out 5 times. He’s shown off some speed with 2 stolen bases in 2 attempts.

For the season: 214BA, 0 doubles, 1 triple, 0 home runs, 3RBI, 2/5 BB/K, and .536OPS

