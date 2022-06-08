June 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Addison Barger hits league leading 10th HR for C’s

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 1.

Buffalo- Rained out

New Hampshire- Rained out

Vancouver- The C’s moved back to .500 scoring 8 runs on 12 hits. Vancouver hit 6 doubles and a home run while stealing three bases. Addison Barger hit his league-leading 10th home run. The damage could’ve been worse had the club hit better than 3-for-15 RISP. Sem Robberse held Tri-City to a run on three hits over 6 innings. Abdiel Mendoza, Will McAffer, and Jol Concepcion no-hit the Dust Devils over the final 3 innings.

Dunedin- The Flying Tigers scored two in the 1st and one in the 2nd off starter Matt Svanson who allowed 6 hits with no walks and no strikeouts. Justin Miller allowed a run in the 4th, his only inning of work. Trent Wallace pitched four scoreless innings between the 5th and 8th innings with Geison Urbaez throwing a scoreless 9th inning. The D-Jays hitters were held to 2 runs on 7 hits with Adrain Pinto and Damiano Palmegiani each having multi-hit games. Dunedin finished 2-for-10 with RISP.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (31-22)

Results from June 5th

Loss 2 to 11

HR- none

Starter- Derek Holland 1.0IP, 5H, 6R, 1BB, 1K, and 2HRA on 34 pitches

L- Holland (0-3, 6.97ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (23-27)

Results from June 5th

Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Trent Palmer 4.0IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 76 pitches

L- Palmer (0-1, 2.63ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (24-24)

Won 8 to 2

HR- Davis Schneider (5) and Addison Barger (10)

Starter- Sem Robberse 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 4BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

W- Robberse (3-1, 2.03ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (23-29)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Matt Svanson 3.0IP, 6H, 3R, 0BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 64 pitches

L- Svanson (2-2, 4.37ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo-

NH-

C’s- Zach Britton (0-for-3, 2BB, 2SB), Addison Barger (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, BB), Travis Schwecke (3-for-5, 3R, 2B, 2K), Mac Mueller (2-for-5, SB, 2B, K)

Dunedin- Trent Wallace (4IP, 2H, 5K), Adrain Pinto (2-for-4, 2RBI, SB), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-4, 2B), Francisco Fajardo (1-for-3, R, 2K, 3B), Rainer Nunez (1-for-4, 2B, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Davis Schneider of the Vancouver Canadians.

Davis Schneider made the Spotlight on the 4th with a 3-for-4 effort, two doubles, and a home run. Well, he outdid himself in this one. The 23-yr-old went 4-for-5 with three doubles and a home run to drive in four runs.

Batting 7th and playing LF, Davis hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning. He doubled to lead off the 4th. In the 5th inning with two on and two out, Schneider hit a 2-2 pitch to LF to bring home Miguel Hiraldo with a double. He flew out in the 7th inning. In the 9th inning with one out and the bases loaded, down 0-2 in the count, Davis Schneider hit another double to left field scoring Schwecke, newly acquired Tyler Keenan, and Miguel Hiraldo.

Since the beginning of the month, Davis has seen his batting rise from .149 to .204 with three multi-hit games. Unfortunately, he also has three games where he went hitless. For the season, the Voorhees, NJ, native has 7 doubles, a triple, 5HR, 17RBI, and a .204/.331/.426 triple slash.

I’d bet he’s in line for some extra at-bats in June. Hopefully, this is the start of a breakout season.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect and the Buffalo Bisons were rained out. Over the past two weeks (9GP), Moreno has gone 9-for-35 for a .257BA with 2BB and 6K for a .289OBP including an RBI. In 35 games, Moreno is batting .323 with 8 doubles, a home run, 23RBI, and a .783OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old and the Fisher Cats were rained out. Orelvis went hitless in four at-bats, striking twice. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .200 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2HR, and 9RBI. In 43 games, O is batting .216 with 14HR, 35RBI, 2SB, and a .806OPS.

