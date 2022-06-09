June 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Not Pretty. The system went 1-for-6.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 5

Buffalo- The Bisons were swept 3-1 and 9-0. Not much good to talk about in these two games. GM1 Buffalo was held to a run on 4 hits, two off the bat of Otto Lopez. Tim Mayza opened the game and allowed two runs, retiring just one batter. Maximo Castillo looked good in 5.1 innings of work but he did walk 4 batters. GM2 Graham Spraker walked three and allowed 3 runs in the first inning. Nate Pearson looked better in this outing, striking out 3 and walked one over 2 no-hit innings. Bowden Francis also turned in a nice 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out 4.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats split their double header. GM1 The Mets catching prospect Francisco Alvarez hit his 11 home run in the 1st inning off Luis Quinones. Luis settled down, throwing two no-hit innings after the homer. Jimmy Burnette and Sean Mellen finished the game, holding the Rumble Ponies to a hit and walk and struck out 7. Both the Fisher Cats runs came via the long ball, recently promoted Cameron Eden tied the game with a solo shot in the 5th and Spencer Horwitz hit a go-ahead solo shot in the 6th. GM2 The Rumble Ponies scored a run in the 1st and 5th, adding 2 runs in the 3rd. New Hampshire was held to a run on 5 hits.

Vancouver- Miguel Hiraldo hit his 3rd home run in the 8th inning, a solo home run, providing the only offense the C’s could muster on the evening. Chad Dallas allowed two runs on 3 hits and 4 walks over 2.2 innings. Garrett Farmer looked good, throwing 4 solid innings, allowing an unearned run in the 6th.

Dunedin- Micheal Dominguez allowed 9 runs in 3.1 innings. The D-Jays were held to 3 runs on 9 hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (31-24)

GM1 Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Tim Mayza 0.1IP, 1H, 2R, 1BB, 1K on 24 pitches

L- Mayza (0-1, 54.00ERA)

GM2 Loss 0 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Graham Spraker 1.0, 0H, 3R, 3BB, 0K on 26 pitches

L- Spraker (0-2, 4.88ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (24-28)

GM1 Won 2 to 1

HR- Cameron Eden (1) and Spencer Horwitz (5)

Starter- Luis Quinones 3.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 52 pitches

W- Jimmy Burnette (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Sean Mellen (2)

GM2 Loss 1 to 4

HR-none

Starter- Trey Cumbie 1.0IP, 2H, R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 13 pitches

L- Andrew Bash (2-2, 4.82ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (24-25)

Loss 1 to 4

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (3)

Starter- Chad Dallas 2.2IP, 3H, 2R, 4BB, 3K on 71 pitches

L- Dallas (1-4, 3.48ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (23-30)

Loss 3 to 11

HR- Amell Brazoban (2) and Adrian Pinto (2)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 3.1IP, 7H, 9R, 4BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 74 pitches

L- Dominguez (0-3, 6.98ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- GM1 Otto Lopez (2-for-3, 2B, E), Maximo Castillo (5.1IP, 4H, 1H, 4BB, 7K, HRA) GM2- Nate Pearson (2IP, BB, 3K), Bowden Francis (2.1IP, H, BB, 4K)

NH- GM1- John Aiello (2-for-4), Spencer Horwitz (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB, K), Cameron Eden (2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, SB, K) GM2 none

C’s- Garrett Farmer (4IP, 3H, R, 2BB, 3K)

Dunedin- Adrian Pinto (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB) Amell Brazoban (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, K), Adriel Sotolongo (2-for-4, R, 2K), Seonni Martinez (2IP, H, 2BB, 3K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Jimmy Burnette of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 23-yr-old reliever made his Double-A after being promoted from Vancouver on June 4th. The lefty made 13 appearances with the C’s, throwing 19.0 innings. He finished with a 1-3 record and 3.79ERA. Jimmy struck out 38 batters, walked 11, and posted a 1.21WHIP.

He followed Luis Quinones, coming into the game in the 4th inning. He walked a batter in his first inning but retired the next 8 batters in order, striking out 5 of those batters. He finished with a walk and 6 strikeouts in 3IP. He threw 29 of his 46 pitches for strikes. Jimmy induced one groundball out and two flyball outs.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect was behind the plate and batting 2nd of the Buffalo Bisons in game 1 of the doubleheader. . He went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, and a strikeout. He rested in Game 2. Over the past two weeks (8GP), Moreno has gone 7-for-29 for a .241BA with 3BB and 5K for a .303OBP. In 36 games, Moreno is batting .324 with 8 doubles, a home run, 23RBI, and a .784OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS and batted 3rd for the Fisher Cats in game 1. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout and a stolen base. He was back at SS in game 2 but moved down to 4th in the order. He went 0-for-2 and left the game in the 5th inning, defensive sub. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .184 with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, and 7RBI. In 43 games, O is batting .214 with 14HR, 35RBI, 3SB, and a .789OPS.

