June 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: The Struggle is Real in Buffalo

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- The Herd was shut out on 4 hits. Worcester scored one off of Opener Joe Biagini. Shaun Anderson threw 3 innings of one-hit relief. Brandon Eisert added two more shut out innings. The usually reliable Kyle Johnston was rocked for 5 runs in the 9th after throwing a clean 8th inning. Adrian Hernandez was called upon to get the final out but not before allowing two inherited runners to score.

New Hampshire- A big 1st inning allowed the Fisher Cats to pick up their 25th win. Spencer Horwitz got the party started with an RBI single, and LJ Talley followed suit. Luis De Los Santos hit a sac fly to bring Horwitz home. Sebastian Espino hit an RBI double and Cameron Eden put the cherry on top with a 2-run home run. Horwitz added a run in the 3rd with a single and Chris Bec added one in the 4th with a single to give NH 9 runs. The Rumble Ponies didn’t just roll over, scoring 3 in the 3rd and 2 in the 4th off starter Paxton Schultz. Gabriel Ponce pitched three no-hit innings in relief and Parker Caracci added two shutout innings to hold the lead.

Vancouver- The Dust Devils gave it to Yosver Zulueta, scoring one in the 1st and 4 in the 2nd to chase him from the game after just two innings. Abdiel Mendoza came on and held Tri-City at bay with three no-hit innings. Conor Larkin allowed the Dust Devil to score a pair in the 7th. Thomas Ruwe finished the game with a clean 8th. Mac Mueller and Steward Berroa homered in the 8th to make the game close but it wasn’t enough. The C’s outhit the Dust Devils 11 to 7 but went 2-for-9 with RISP.

Dunedin- A run in the 1st and 2nd innings, two runs in the 3rd inning, three runs in the 4th inning, and five runs in the 6th inning allowed the D-Jays to build a 12 to 2 lead after 6 innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (31-25)

Loss 0 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Joe Biagini 2.0IP, 1H, 2R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 36 pitches

L- Biagini (2-2, 4.35ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-28)

Won 9 to 5

HR- Cameron Eden (2)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 4.0IP, 5H, 5R, 5BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 85 pitches

W- Gabriel Ponce (1-2, 2.36ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (24-26)

Loss 5 to 7

HR- MacKenzie Mueller (2) and Steward Berroa (3)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 2.0IP, 5H, 5R, 2BB, 4K on 57 pitches

L- Zulueta (0-2, 2.30ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (24-30)

Won 12 to 5

HR- Rikelbin De Castro (2)

Starter- Connor Cooke 3.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 52 pitches

W- Braden Scott (2-0, 0.68ERA)

H- Jonatan Bernal(2)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Juan Gonzalez of the D-Jays.

Drafted in the 19th round last season, the 21-yr-old catcher out of La Guaira, Venezuela had himself a game. In 2021, Juan appeared in 16 games and hit .176 with a double and a triple. He finished with 4 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Hitless in his last three games and 1-for-20 over his previous 7 games, Gonzalez doubled in the 2nd inning, following Rikelbin De Castro’s home run. Leading off the 4th inning, Juan singled and scored. He grounded out in the 5th. His big hit came in the 6th, with two out and two on, Juan Gonzalez hit an RBI single to RF, 11-2. In the 8th inning, he doubled to put runners on 2nd and 3rd; unfortunately, Francisco Fajardo struck out and Adrian Pinto lined out to end the threat.

In 14 games, Juan Gonzalez owns a .195BA with 3 doubles, an RBI, 5BB, and 17K.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The 22-yr-old catching prospect is heading to THE SHOW. Over the past two weeks (8GP), Moreno has gone 7-for-29 for a .241BA with 3BB and 5K for a .303OBP. In 36 games, Moreno is batting .324 with 8 doubles, a home run, 23RBI, and a .784OPS.

With the Moreno promotion, Jordan Groshans will take his place in the daily highlights.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect wasn’t in the lineup after leading game 2 as a defensive replacement. No word if it’s an injury or just a breather for the struggling infielder Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .184 with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, and 7RBI. In 43 games, O is batting .214 with 14HR, 35RBI, 3SB, and a .789OPS.

