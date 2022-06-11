June 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Aiello a one man wrecking crew for Fisher Cats

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Nathan Lukes hit his 4th home run, scoring Tanner Morris to open the scoring in the bottom of the 1st inning. Nick Podkul doubled home Stevie Berman in the 7th inning. Still in the 7th, Nathan Lukes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, 4-1. Tanner Morris picked up two hits in his 2nd Triple-A game. Casey Lawrence continues to put zeros up with 7 innings of one unearned run, striking out 7 batters. Mike Ellenbest converted his 1st save and preserved the shutout with two scoreless innings. This helped get the Bisons back into the win column. Samad Taylor swiped his league-leading 21st base.

New Hampshire- Brandon Juenger (4.0IP) and Nick Fraze (3.0IP) each allowed one hit with Trey Cumbie (1.0IP) and Sean Rackoski (1.0IP) holding the Rumble Ponies hitless. The Fisher Cats scored a run in the 5th and 7th innings, adding two runs in the 9th off a double and balk.

Vancouver- The Dust Devils were held to a run on five hits. Davis Schneider continues to tear the cover off the ball in June with a solo home run in the 1st inning. Trevor Schwecke singled Schneider in the 3rd inning and Miguel Hiraldo hit a 2-run home run to make it a 3-run 3rd inning. Ricky Tiedemann improved to 2-0 with 5 shutout innings and 9 strikeouts. Jol Concepcion allowed a 7th inning run but was solid over two innings.

Dunedin- Lakeland gave it to the D-Jays starter Dahian Santos, scoring 6 runs over 3 innings. Sean Wymer threw two shutout innings. Geison Urbaez allowed one run over 3 quick innings. Juan Nunez finished things out with two strikeouts in the 9th. Dunedin managed just one run on four hits.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (32-25)

Won 4 to 1

HR- Lukes (4)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 2.0IP, 1H, 2R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 36 pitches

W- Lawrence (8-1, 1.77ERA)

SV- Ellenbest (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (26-28)

Won 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter-Brandon Juenger 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 85 pitches

W- Nick Fraze (2-4, 5.28ERA)

H- Trey Cumbie (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (25-26)

Won 4 to 1

HR- Miguel Hiraldo (4) and Davis Schnieder (6)

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, BB, 9K on 84 pitches

W- Tiedemann (2-0, 0.46ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (24-31)

Loss 1 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 3.0IP, 4H, 6R, 4BB, 3K on 52 pitches

L- Santos (3-3, 2.70ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Tanner Morris (2-for-4, R, BB, 2K), Lukes (1-for-2, R, 3RBI, HR, BB), Berman (2-for-3, R, 2B, BB), Nick Podkul (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, BB, K), Mike Ellenbest (2IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3K)

NH- Spencer Horwitz (2-for-3, 2BB, 2B), Cameron Eden (1-for-2, 3R, 2BB, SB), Nick Fraze (3IP, H, 4K)

C’s- Jol Concepcion (2IP, 2H, R, BB, 2K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR), Davis Schneider (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, HR, BB), Tyler Keenan (2-for-3, 2B)

Dunedin- Sean Wymer (2Ip, H, BB, 2K), Urbaez (3IP, 4H, R, 0BB, 1K).

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to John Aiello of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Playing 3rd base and batting 2nd for the Fisher Cats. He grounded out in the 1st. In the 5th, Aiello singled home Cam Eden to put the Cats on the board, 1-0. In the 7th inning, John singled to RF to score Eden again, 2-0. In the 9th inning, Aiello doubled home……Cameron Eden.

He finished 3-for-5 with a run scored, two singles, a double, and 3RBI. For the season, the former 14th-round selection owns a .295BA with 3 home runs, 12 RBI, and a stolen base.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd and batted 4th for the Buffalo Bisons. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 6-for-40 for a .150BA with 5BB and 11K. In 31 games, Jordan is batting .291 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .749OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect returned to the lineup after missing yesterday. He played SS and batted 4th, going 0-for-4 with 2K. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .184 with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, and 7RBI. In 47 games, O is batting .209 with 14HR, 35RBI, 3SB, and a .774PS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *