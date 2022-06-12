June 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Thomas Hatch deserving of a CALL-UP.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch had himself a solid outing with 6.1 shutout innings and 7K. Jake Elliott (1IP) and Graham Spraker (.2IP) threw a clean 7th and 8th. Adrian Hernandez allowed a solo home run in the 9th but we will allow it as he still owns a sparkling 1.10ERA. In the 2nd inning, Chavez Young singled home Jordan Groshans and Logan Warmoth brought home Cullen Large home with a sac fly, 2-0. Tanner Morris cashed in two runs in the 7th inning with a single to right, 4-0.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats jumped on Rumble Ponies starter with a pair of solo home runs in the 1st inning. Orelvis Martinez singled home red-hot John Aiello in the 3rd, 3-0. LJ Talley scored Horwitz in the 5th with a sac fly, 5-2. The Rumble Ponies took the lead with a 3-run bottom 5th inning. Zac Cook played the hero with a 3-run home run in the 8th for the win. Adam Kloffenstein allowed 4 runs over 4.1 pushing his ERA to 7.63. Marcus Reyes came in the game and allowed both inherited runs to score plus one of his own. Cre Finfock, Sean Mellen, and Sean Rackoski combined to throw 4 innings of one-hit relief including 2BB and 4K.

Vancouver- GM1 The Dust Devils walked the C’s off in the 8th with a soft infield single. Tri-City built a 3-0 lead with two in the 3rd and a run in the 5th. Vancouver broke up the shutout with a Davis Schneider RBI double in the 6th. Newly acquired Tyler Keenen hit a home run in the 7th, 2-3. Still in the 7th, MacKenzie Mueller scored Andres Sosa with a fielder’s choice. Naswell Paulino allowed two runs over 2 innings. Alex Nolan threw three innings and allowed one unearned run. Will McAffer threw 2.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on 3 hits, taking the loss.

GM2 The C’s lose another one to drop 3 games under .500. Hunter Gregory allowed all three runs in the 4th. Jimmy Robbins finished the 4th without allowing an inherited run. Robbins threw 2.1 no-hit innings with 4K in relief. Vancouver managed just one run off 5 hits.

Dunedin- Rafael Ohashi (5.0IP), Seonni Martinez (2.0IP), and Justin Kelly (2.0IP) pitched outstanding for the D-Jays, allowing one run on 4 hits. Rainer Nunez opened the scoring with a 2-run single in the 1st inning. Juan Gonzalez hit an RBI, Adrian Pinto tripled him home, and Estiven Machado singled him home to cap off a 3-run 2nd inning. Damiano Palmegiani homered in the 5th, a solo shot. In the 6th, Juan Gonzalez’s recent productive streak continued with an RBI single.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (33-25)

Won 4 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.1IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 92 pitches

W- Hatch (4-3, 5.05ERA)

H- Elliott (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-28)

Won 7 to 5

HR- Spencer Horwitz (6), Orelvis Martinez (15), and Zac Cook (7)

Starter-Adam Kloffenstein 4.1IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 3K on 75 pitches

W- Sean Mellen (2-0, 2.95ERA)

SV- Sean Rackoski (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (25-28)

GM1 Loss 3 to 4

HR- Tyler Keenan (4)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 2.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 2K on 54 pitches

L- Will McAffer (2-2, 3.06ERA)

GM2 Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter Hunter Gregory 3.2IP, 6H, 3R, 0BB, 3K on 66 pitches

L- Gregory (1-4, 6.30ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (25-31)

Won 8 to 1

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (10)

Starter- Rafael Ohashi 5.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 5K on 64 pitches

W- Ohashi (3-3, 2.68ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Tanner Morris (1-for-4, 2RBI), Otto Lopez (1-for-4, SB, K), Samad Taylor (2-for-4, SB), Chavez Young (2-for-3, R, RBI, K)

NH- John Aiello (2-for-5, R, 2K), Spencer Horwitz (1-for-3, 2R, HR, RBI, 2BB, K), Cook (1-for-4, R, HR, 3RBI, 2BB, 3K), Sean Mellen (2IP, H, BB, 3K)

C’s- GM1 Alex Nolan (3IP, H, R, K), Will McAffer (2.2IP, 3H, R, BB, 3K), Tyler Keenan (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K) GM2 Davis Schneider (2-for-3, R, 2B), Jimmy Robbins (2.1IP, 4K)

Dunedin- Seonni Martinez (2IP, 2H, 2K), Justin Kelly (2.0IP, 5K), Pinto (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, 3B, SB, K), Palmegiani (3-for-4, 2R, RBI, HR, 2B), Rainer Nunez (1-for-4, 2RBI, K), Adriel Sotolongo (2-for-4, R), Juan Gonzalez (2-for-3, R, RBI, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Thomas Hatch of the Buffalo Bisons.

I’ll admit, I am not the biggest Thomas Hatch supporter as a starter. I would fully endorse him as a long man or swingman. I just don’t see the consistency in his stuff or ability to handle a full workload (32-34 starts) of a major league starter.

With that said, he looked like a major league starter on Saturday. He was almost as good as his May 21st start against Syracuse when he no-hit the Mets over 6 innings including 6 strikeouts. But he was infinitely better than his last two starts which saw him allow 7 runs over 10.2IP.

Hatch threw 61 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He induced an impressive 6 ground ball outs and 2 fly ball outs. Of the 24 batters he faced, he got 7 to strike out while issuing a single free pass. The 27-yr-old righty retired the first 5 batters until Jaylin Davis hit a 2-out double. Hatch struck out Jeter Downs to end the frame. A Yolmer Sanchez double in the 3rd and a Ryan Fitzgerald single in the 6th accounted for the other two Red Sox hits allowed by Thomas Hatch.

Over his past 5 starts, Thomas Hatch has a tidy 2.89ERA with 3 wins, a loss, and 30 strikeouts. Over those 28 innings, he has allowed 21 hits and issued 6 walks for an outstanding 0.96WHIP while holding opponents to a .204BA.

Numbers worthy of a Major League callup. As a starter or reliever.

For the season, Thomas Hatch has made 10 starter with a record of 4-3 and a 5.05ERA. Over 51.2IP he’s struck out 47 batters and owns a 1.28WHIP.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd and batted 4th for the Buffalo Bisons. He went 0-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 6-for-39 for a .154BA with 3BB, 9K, a double, a home run, and 2RBI. He is hitless in his last 3 games, going 0-for-11. In 32 games, Jordan is batting .283 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .735OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd and batted 4th, going 2-for-4 with a run scored, 2RBI, a home run, a walk, a stolen base, and K. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez batted .206 with 3 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 6RBI, and 2SB. In 48 games, O is batting .216 with 15HR, 37RBI, 4SB, and a .800OPS.

