June 11th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Palmegiani up to 11 home runs

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 3.

Buffalo- Joe Biagini opened another game, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings. Shaun Anderson finished the 2nd inning but allowed a run in the 3rd. Bowden Francis‘s struggles continue, allowing 3 runs in the 8th. In the 2nd inning, Nick Podkul walked and Chavez Young scored on a Thomas Pannone wild pitch. The Herd benefited from another wild pitch in the 7th, taking a 2-1 lead. In the 9th, Zack Collins cashed in Samad Taylor with a double, 3-4.

New Hampshire- The Rumble Ponies took the series finale, scoring three runs off starter Trent Palmer and three more off recently promoted Thomas Ruwe. New Hampshire opened the scoring in the 1st when Orelvis Martinez singled home Will Robertson. Luis De Los Santos brought Martinez with a long fly ball that left the yard, 3-0. Tied 3-3 in the 7th, Ryan Gold singled to RF, scoring Zac Cook to take the lead, 4-3. Unfortunately, the Cats weren’t able to hold the lead and the Rumble Ponies scored 4 in the 7th inning.

Vancouver- Rained out.

Dunedin- The D-Jays homered in the 4th to open the scoring. They added another in the 6th with an RBI double off the bat of Francisco Fajardo. Starter Nick Frasso looked good, holding the Flying Tigers scoreless over 4 innings on 1 hit and 2 walks. Wilgenis Alvarado allowed two runs in his 2nd inning of work. Kelvin Perez also allowed two runs and took the L.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (33-26)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Joe Biagini 1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 0K on 22 pitches

L- Francis (3-4, 8.53ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-29)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Luis De Los Santos (4)

Starter-Trent Palmer 4.2IP, 6H, 3R, 2BB, 2K, and 2HRA on 83 pitches

L. Thomas Ruwe (0-1, 40.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (25-28)

Results from June 11th

Loss 3 to 4

HR- Tyler Keenan (4)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 2.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 2K on 54 pitches

L- Will McAffer (2-2, 3.06ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (25-32)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (11)

Starter- Nick Frasso 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 2BB, 4K on 58 pitches

L- Kelvin Perez (0-1, 3.60ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Damiano Palmegiani of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

DH’ing and batting 3rd, Damiano Palmegiani hit his 3rd home run of June and has back-to-back games with a home run. After grounding out in the 1st inning, Damiano hit a 1-1 pitch to left field for his 11th home run of the season. He also singled in the 8th inning but he was a little too aggressive trying to stretch it into a double and was thrown out.

Over his last 12 games, Damiano owns a .375/.400/.750 slash with 6 doubles, 4 home runs, and 12 RBI pushing his batting average from .229 to .261. In 53 games, Damiano has 14 doubles, a triple, 11HR, 36RBI, 30 runs scored, and a stolen base. He’s walked 22 times with 44K.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infield was at 1st base and batting 3rd for Buffalo. He went 2-for-4 with a walk, a strikeout, and a stolen base. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 7-for-39 for a .179BA with 4BB, 8K, a double, a home run, and 0RBI. In 33 games, Jordan is batting .291 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .749OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd and batted 4th, going 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, and a K. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .211 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 7RBI, and 2SB. In 49 games, O is batting .217 with 15HR, 38RBI, 4SB, and a .794OPS.

