Toronto Blue Jays June 13th: New Hampshire Hot and Cold Batters

The Fisher Cats are 27-29 with a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. They sit 3rd in the Eastern League Northeast division, 10.5GB. New Hampshire owns a -4 run differential. This week, the Fisher Cats will host Somerset to take on the New York Yankees affiliate who are 35-21 and 6-4 over their past 10 games.

Hot

Spencer Horwitz

Last year was a huge breakout season for the 24-yr-old former 24th-rounder. This season, he’s been a little slow to get things going, batting .216 with 5 doubles and 2 home runs. Over his last 11 games, Spencer owns a .364 batting average with .543OPB and .667SLG, collecting 4 doubles, 2HR, and 7RBI. Spencer has started to draw more walks than strikeouts again with 12 walks and 10 strikeouts. The 1st baseman is currently riding a 9-game hit streak.

For the season: .268BA, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 28RBI, 33/46 BB/K, 3/0 SB/CS, and .853OPS

John Aiello

The 6-foot-2 3rd baseman has really produced over his last 8 games. Johnny owns a .379BA with a .400OBP and .848OPS. He’s scored 4 runs with 2 doubles and 3 RBI while walking once and striking out 6 times. On June 10th, Aiello went 3-for-5 with a run scored, a double, and 3RBI.

For the season: 301BA, 6 doubles, no triples, 3 home runs, 12RBI, 7/28 BB/K, 1/0 SB/CS, and .818OPS

Cold

Luis De Los Santos

The 24-yr-old infielder hasn’t really gotten it going this season with a .241BA in April and .253BA in May. Halfway through June and Luis owns a .206BA. In his last 10 games, Luis De Los Santos has a .184BA with .547OPS, one double, two home runs, and 5RBI while striking out 6 times with no walks. He’s gone 2-for-20 with a single and a home run over his last 5 games.

For the season: .240BA, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 27RBI, 11/40 BB/K, and .671OPS

Orelvis Martinez

After batting .188 in April, Orelvis bounced back with a .244BA, 2 doubles, and 8 home runs in May. So far in June, Martinez hasn’t hit much and hasn’t hit for much power. In his last 11 games, Martinez owns a .211BA with a .636OPS collecting 3 doubles, a home run, and 7RBI. He’s only walked twice with 11 strikeouts while stealing 2 bases. After going 1-for-17 between June 4th and June 10th.

For the season: .217BA, 7 doubles, zero triples, 15 home runs, 38RBI, 12/57 BB/K, and .794OPS

Will Robertson

The Fisher Cats outfielder has slowly seen his contact rate drop month to month with a .245BA in April, .224BA in May, and .185BA halfway through June. He had a productive May with 6 doubles and 5HR. Over his last 10 games, Robertson owns a .194BA with 4 doubles and a HR. Will has hits in his last 4 games, going 4-for-13 with doubles in each game.

For the season: 224BA, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 21RBI, 12/51 BB/K, and .734OPS

