June 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Ponce extends scoreless streak to 11 innings

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Mike Ellenbest opened the game with a strong inning, striking out a pair. Maximo Castillo followed with 4 scoreless frames. Nate Pearson allowed a home run to the first batter he faced, Mickey Moniak. Pearson pitched a 3-up 3-down 7th, finishing with 4 strikeouts over 2 innings. Brandon Eisert allowed a run in his only inning of work. Adrian Hernandez allowed a hit and walk in the 9th, striking out a pair for his 6th save. Zack Collins drove in Otto Lopez in the first inning to give the Herd an early 1-0 advantage. Nathan Lukes extended the lead in the 6th inning with a solo home run. Tanner Morris scored in the 8th off a throwing error. Buffalo scored 3 runs on 7 hits.

New Hampshire- Somerset scored 5 runs in the 5th inning off Andrew Bash after Luis Quinones opened the game with four scoreless innings. Luis held the Pats to a hit and 3 walks. Marcus Reyes followed Bash, allowing a run in the 6th. Gabriel Ponce finished the game with 3 scoreless innings. Down 6-0 in the 6th inning, Philip Clarke singled Orelvis Martinez and Cam Eden doubled home three runs to close the gap to 4-6. LJ scored John Aiello with a sac fly in the 7th to cut the lead to one but that was as close as they’d get.

Vancouver- Sem Robberse allowed 7 run over 4.2 innings. Alejandro Melean threw 2.1 scoreless. Mark Simon allowed two runs in the 8th and Braden Scott struck out 3 in the 9th. The C’s struck first, Addison Barger doubled home Steward Berroa and Tyler Keenan cashed in Davis Schneider with a sac fly, 2-0. After the Ems tied the game in the 2nd inning, Garrett Spain doubled home Andres Sosa to retake the lead, 3-2. Down 3-7 after a 5-run 5th, Trevor Schwecke singled home Schneider in the bottom half of the 5th inning, 4-7.

Dunedin- Trenton Wallace allowed a hit and issued a walk over 5 scoreless innings, striking out 7 batters. Unfortunately, Matt Svanson struggled coming into the game, allowing all three Hammerheads runs in the 6th. Matt bounced back with a tidy 7th and 8th. The D-Jays were held to one run on hits. Juan Gonzalez scored off an Adrian Pinto infield groundball.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (34-26)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Luke (5)

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 12 pitches

W- Maximo Castillo (2-0, 0.66ERA)

H- Nate Pearson (1) and Brandon Eisert (2)

SV- Adrain Hernandez (6)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-30)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 5K on 63 pitches

L- Andrew Bash (2-3, 6.86ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (25-29)

Loss 4 to 9

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.2IP, 8H, 7R, 2BB, 3K on 76 pitches

L- Robberse (3-2, 2.70ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (25-33)

Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Trenton Wallace 5.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 70 pitches

L- Svanson (3-3, 4.74ERA)/BSV1

Top Performers

Buffalo- Maximo Castillo (4IP, H, BB, 4K), Otto Lopez (2-for-4, R, K), Nathan Lukes (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR)

NH- Spencer Horwitz (3-for-5, K, 2B, and K), Philip Clarke (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Cam Eden (2-for-4, 3RBI, 2B, K)

C’s- Alejandro Melean (2.1IP, H, 4K), Davis Schneider (2-for-3, 2R, 2B, BB, K), Garrett Spain (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, K)

Dunedin- Juan Gonzalez (2-for-4, R)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Gabriel Ponce of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats bullpen.

Over the past month, Gabriel Ponce has pitched very well. In 14 games over 29.2 innings, Ponce owns a 1-2 record with a 2.12ERA. He is limiting the walks (9) and striking out a batter per inning. He threw 3 scoreless innings, allowing a hit, and striking out 3 batters. The 23-yr-old 28th-round selection from the 2019 Draft, threw 20 of his 31 pitches for strikes. He induced a ground ball out and 2 flyball outs.

Gabriel Ponce has not allowed a run in 4 appearances this month. A span of 11 innings. The last time he allowed a run was on May 27th (1.2IP, 2H, 1R, K). He’s made 14 appearances out of the bullpen for the Fisher Cats, amassing a 1-2 record with a 2.12ERA. Over 29.2IP, Gabby has allowed 16 hits and 9 walks for a 0.84WHIP with 29 strikeouts.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS and batted 4th for Buffalo. He went 1-for-3 with a walk. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 7-for-37 for a .189BA with 5BB, 7K, a double, and 0RBI. In 34 games, Jordan is batting .292 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .751OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS and batted 4th, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored, a walk, and 2K. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .238 with 5 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1HR, 7RBI, and 2SB. In 50 games, O is batting .223 with 15HR, 38RBI, 4SB, and a .812OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *