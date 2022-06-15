Toronto Blue Jays June 15th: Vancouver Canadians Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

The Vancouver Canadians are 25-29 with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. They are tied for last in the Northwest League, 7.5 games back of Eugene. Vancouver owns a -6 run differential. This week, the C’s host Eugene, who took game one of the series to improve to 32-21 and 8-2 over their past 10 games.

Hot

Davis Schneider

The hottest bat in the system right now belongs to this man. The 23-yr-old is on a 7-game hit streak that includes three 2-hit games and a 4-for-5 game where he collected 10 total bases. In his past 12 games, Davis owns a .429BA with a .455OBP and .857SLG. The utility player collected 9 doubles and 3 home runs, scoring 11 runs and driving in 9. He’s walked just 2 times with only 4 strikeouts. He even sprinkled in a pair of stolen bases. Prior to this season, Schneider was primarily used at 2nd and 3rd but it appears a full conversion to LF is happening with 27 games played at that position.

For the season: .240BA, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 19RBI, 21/40 BB/K, 5/1 SB/CS, and .826OPS

Addison Barger

He is definitely not swinging it as well as Schneider or even as well as he was in April and May, Barger has still been one of the more productive bats in the C’s lineup. Over the past 12 games, the SS owns a .244 batting average with 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 5 runs scored, and 8RBI. After walking 3 times in April (18GP) and 6 times in May (21GP), Addison has shown better plate discipline in June with 7 walks and just 10 strikeouts. Barger has gone 2-for-3, 2-for-4, 3-for-5, and 2-for-4 over his last 4 games.

For the season: 281BA, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 10 home runs, 39RBI, 16/61 BB/K, 7/2 SB/CS, and .852OPS

Cold

Steward Berroa

The 23yr-old outfielder looked pretty good in May, batting .255 with 3 doubles, a triple, 2 home runs, and 9 stolen bases. Unfortunately, the speedy outfielder has struggled in June. He is hitless over his last 4 games, 0-for-14 and 1-for-26 over his last 7 games. I’m sure he’ll get back on track but for now, .128 with a double and home run over his last 12 games isn’t going to impress anyone.

For the season: .202BA, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 12RBI, 15/31 BB/K, and .683OPS

PK Morris

The 23-yr-old first baseman was one of the C’s hotter hitters in May, slashing .267/.378/.453 with 5 doubles and 3 home runs over22 games. He’s only played 8 games over the past two weeks and only has a .087BA with zero extra-base hits to show for the extra time off.

For the season: .221BA, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, 25RBI, 24/50 BB/K, 2/0 SB/CS, and .693OPS

Andres Sosa

The C’s catcher hasn’t shown much bat this year but his recent cold spell has him going 0-for-15 over 6 games. He is 1-for-21 in June for a .048BA with 2BB and 3K.

For the season: .162BA, 5 doubles, 0 triples, 1 home runs, 4RBI, 12/24 BB/K, and .621OPS

