June 15th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Prefect game for Samad Taylor

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- The Iron Pigs knocked Nick Allgeyer out of the game with a run in the 2nd and a run in the 3rd. Derek Holland allowed one of Allgeyer’s inherited runs to score on a failed pickoff attempt but had a decent outing. Jake Elliott allowed 2 runs in the 5th before giving way to Shaun Anderson. Anderson threw 3 clean innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 5. Kyle Johnston finished the game with a clean 9th. Samad Taylor delivered the first blow for the Bisons with a two-run double in the 3rd and a wild pitch allowed Tanner Morris to score, 3-1. Tanner Morris singled home Zack Collins in the 5th, 4-2. After the IronPigs tied the game in the 5th, the Herd rallied in the 7th for 3 runs to regain the lead, 7-4. Logan Warmoth added some insurance with an RBI single in the 9th.

New Hampshire- GM1 Hayden Juenger allowed two hits over three innings; unfortunately, one of those hits was a two-run home run. Sean Mellen allowed two hits over three scoreless innings and Thomas Ruwe finished the game with a scoreless 7th. The Fisher Cats were held scoreless on 3 hits. GM2 Paxton Schultz allowed 3 runs over 4 innings. Sean Rackoski struck out 3 over 1.2 scoreless innings. Jimmy Burnette allowed the winning run to cross in the bottom of the 7th. Luis De Los Santos drove in the game’s first run with a sac fly in the 4th. Down 1-3 in the 6th, Will Robertson hit a 2-run home run to tie the game, 3-3. NH finished 1-for-6 with RISP.

Vancouver- The Em’s and C’s scored a combined 17 runs on 17 hits while committing 5 errors. Chad Dallas allowed 5 runs over 5 innings. Sean Wymer and Ryan Boyer each provided Vancouver with a scoreless 6th and 7th inning. Jol Concepcion provided a clean 8th but surrendered two runs in the 9th to force extra innings. Garrett Farmer allowed a run in the 10th but picked up the win thanks to Miguel Hiraldo and Hugo Cardona each driving in a run in the bottom of the 10th.

Dunedin- Jupiter scored a run in the 1st and 3 runs in the 3rd off starter Michael Dominguez. The D-Jays held the Hammerheads scoreless through the middle innings but Justin Kelly surrendered a walk-off home run to the first batter he faced.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (35-26)

Won 8 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 2.1IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 32 pitches

W- Shaun Anderson (2-1, 4.19ERA)

BSV- Jake Elliott (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-32)

GM1 Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 2H, 2R, 0BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 51 pitches

L- Juenger (0-3, 3.57ERA)

GM2 Loss 3 to 4

HR- Will Robertson (7)

Starter Paxton Schultz 4.0IP, 5H, 3R, 1BB, 5K on 68 pitches

L- Jimmy Burnette (1-1, 1.69ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-29)

Won 9 to 8

HR- Addison Barger (11)

Starter- Chad Dallas 5.0IP, 7H, 5R, 3BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 85 pitches

W- Garrett Farmer (1-0, 3.27ERA)

H- Sean Wymer (1) and Ryan Boyer (2)

BSV- Jol Concepcion (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (25-34)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Michael Dominguez 4.2IP, 9H, 4R, 0BB, 5K on 76 pitches

L- Justin Kelly (0-4, 5.40ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Samad Taylor of the Buffalo Bisons.

The streaky 23-yr-old was perfect at the plate on Wednesday. Samad was at 2nd base and batted 6th. In his first at-bat, Taylor hit a leadoff double but the following batters weren’t able to capitalize. The Herd scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning, and Taylor opened the scoring with a two-run double. He singled in the 5th inning and walked in the 7th. Leading off the 9th inning, Samad singled and stole 2nd base, advancing to 3rd on the throw. Samad scored on a Logan Warmoth single.

Samad Taylor finished 4-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles, two runs batted in, a walk, and his league-leading 23rd stolen base. Over the last two weeks, the multi-positional sparkplug is batting .238 with a .304OBP and .333SLG while collecting 4 doubles and 3 stolen bases.

For the season, Samad Taylor owns a .273 batting average with 35 runs scored, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, and 37RBI. He’s walked 25 times with 47 strikeouts and a .360OBP. Like I said above, Samad leads the International League with 23 stolen bases.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder DH’d and batted 4th for Buffalo. He went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, a single, and a walk. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 7-for-37 for a .189BA with 5BB, 7K, a double, and 0RBI. In 35 games, Jordan is batting .291 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .747OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS and batted 4th in game 1, going 1-for-3 with a double, and strikeout. He DH’d and batted 4th in game 2, going 1-for-3 with a single, a stolen base, and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Martinez batted .250 with 5 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1HR, 5RBI, and 3SB. In 52 games, O is batting .226 with 15HR, 38RBI, 5SB, and a .813OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

