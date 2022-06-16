Toronto Blue Jays June 16th: Dunedin Blue Jays Hot and Cold Batters

PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

The Dunedin Blue Jays are 25-34 with a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. They are one game out of last in the Florida State League West division, 12.5 games back of Fort Myers. Dunedin owns a -10 run differential. This week, the D-Jays are hosting Jupiter but it hasn’t been going well. The Hammerheads took the first four games. Jupiter owns a 31-26 record, going 5-5 over their past 10 games.

Hot

Damiano Palmegiani

The hottest bat on the club right now, the 22-yr-old former 14-round selection has slashed .370/408/.674 with 5 doubles, 3 home runs, and 10RBI over the past two weeks. The native of Caracas, Venezuela produced multi-hit games in 5 games in June with a 3-for-5 with 2RBI on June 9th and 3-for-4 with a double and home run on June 11th. His 17 hits over this period is the most in the FSL. He leads the FSL in doubles.

For the season: .257BA, 14 doubles, 1 triple, 11 home runs, 36RBI, 23/45 BB/K, 2/0 SB/CS, and .866OPS

Rainer Nunez

The 21-yr-old 1st baseman is the most consistent bat on the Blue Jays. In 12 games over the past 15 days, Rainer owns a .311/.347/.444 slash with 3 doubles, a home run, and 6RBI. The FSL hits leader with 68, has hits in 8 of his last 9 games putting together a 7-game hit streak between June 5th and June 12th. He also leads in RBI, 2nd in HR

For the season: 305BA, 8 doubles, 1 triples, 12 home runs, 41RBI, 7/60 BB/K, 0/0 SB/CS, and .837OPS

Juan Gonzalez

The 21-yr-old catcher has produced over his last three games, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles on June 9th, 2-for-3 on June 11th, and 2-for-4 on June 14th. In 6 games over the last 15 days, Gonzalez batted .381 with 2 doubles, 2RBI, and 4 runs scored.

For the season: 250BA, 3 doubles, 0 triples, 0 home runs, 2RBI, 5/18 BB/K, 0/1 SB/CS, and .613OPS

Adrian Pinto

This one is a funny one. The skilled infielder went 6-for-32 over his last 10 games for a .188BA. Not very hot. However, Pinto collected 2 doubles, 2 triples, a home run, and drove in 5 runs while walking 6 times and striking out just twice. Pinto owns a .350OBP and a .819OPS during this time.

For the season: 241BA, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 7RBI, 20/26 BB/K, 17/7 SB/CS, and .756OPS

Cold

Rikelbin De Castro

The 19-yr-old 2019 IFA has struggled over 19 games. Struggled to hit and remain healthy. He recently returned from a stint on the IL on June 2nd. De Castro went 2-for-4 with a double on June 5th, 1-for-3 with 2 walks and a 2-run home run on June 9th, and 2-for-4 on June 12th; unfortunately, there were plenty of o-fers. In 10 games over the past 15 days, De Castro batted.167 with two doubles, a home run, and two runs batted in.

For the season: .191BA, 2 doubles, 0 triple, 2 home runs, 9RBI, 8/22 BB/K, 1/4 SB/CS, and .595OPS

Angel Del Rosario

The 19-yr-old speedy infielder struggled in his first attempt to conquer the FSL. He was sent down to the development camp on May 3rd but returned to the D-Jays on June 3rd. Things haven’t gone his way on his return. In games since his return, the La Romana, D.R., native owns a .143BA with 2 walks, 12 strikeouts, a double, and 3RBI.

For the season: .169BA, 4 doubles, 0 triples, 0 home runs, 10RBI, 8/39 BB/K, 11/2 SB/CS, and .480OPS

Estivan Machado

Another highly-regarded IFA struggling with the D-Jays. The 19-yr-old out of Barlovento, Venezuela has slashed .194/.242/.226 over the past 8 games. Machado has a good game on June 3rd, going 3-for-4 with a run scored, a double, and an RBI on June 3rd but went 3-for-27 over his next 7 games.

For the season: .241BA, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 0 home runs, 12RBI, 12/42 BB/K, 2/3 SB/CS, and .617OPS

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

