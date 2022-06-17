June 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Say it is so Joe

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Joe Biagini appears to be in a groove right now and he seems to be enjoying his starting gig. He pitched 3 innings this time out, allowing a hit and walk while striking out 3. Bowden Francis finally had a nice outing after struggling for much of the season. Francis threw 3.2 scoreless innings. Mike Ellenbest (0.2IP) and Adrian Hernandez (1.2IP) each allowed a run in their outing earning a Hold and a Save. Logan Warmoth got the scoring going with an RBI single in the 4th. Stevie Berman hit a solo home run in the 6th, 2-0. In the 7th, Chavez Young scored Warmoth with a ground out, 3-0.

New Hampshire- The previously reliable Parker Caracci had himself a horrible outing. Nick Fraze allowed 2 runs over 5 innings and Cre Finfrock allowed 2 runs over 1.2 innings. Marcus Reyes held fast with 1.1 scoreless innings before giving way to Caracci. Parker retired one batter, walked two, and allowed 7 runs on 5 hits in the 9th inning to break a 4-4 tie. New Hampshire scored a pair in the 2nd inning courtesy of Phil Clarke‘s 2-run home run. LJ Talley followed suit in the 3rd to give the Fisher Cats an early 4-0 lead.

Vancouver- The Emeralds laid another beating on the C’s with 10 runs on 12 hits. Yosver Zulueta allowed 5 runs on 4 hits over 3IP, allowing a home run. Abdiel Mendoza allowed 4 runs on 6 hits over 4IP, allowing a home run. The C’s scored 5 runs on 6 hits including three doubles.

Dunedin- Jupiter scored 2 runs in the 4th off Jonatan Bernal and 3 runs in the 8th off Connor Cooke. Angel Del Rosario cashed in Rainer Nunez with Dunedin’s first run in the 4th inning. In the 8th, Roque Salinas doubled home Jose Rivas and Damiano drove home Salinas to give the D-Jays a 3-2.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (36-26)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Stevie Berman (2)

Starter- Joe Biagini 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 50 pitches

W- Bowden Francis (4-4, 7.78ERA)

H- Mike Ellenbest (1)

SV- Adrian Hernandez (7)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-32)

Loss 4 to 11

HR- LJ Talley (4) and Philip Clarke (4)

Starter- Nick Fraze 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 1BB, 7K on 81 pitches

L- Parker Caracci (1-3, 6.04ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (26-30)

Loss 5 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 3.0IP, 4H, 5R, 4BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

L- Zulueta (0-3, 4.34ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (25-35)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Jonatan Bernal 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 51 pitches

L- Connor Cooke (1-4, 4.91ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Stevie Berman (2-for-3, R, RBI, HR, BB), Logan Warmoth (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2K, 2SB), Bowden Francis (3.2IP, 3H, K)

NH- Rafael Lantigua (2-for-4, R, BB, K, 2B), LJ Talley (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR, BB, K), Philip Clarke (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, BB)

C’s- Tyler Keenan (2-for-4, 2B), Miguel Hiraldo (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, 2B)

Dunedin- Roque Salinas (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2B), Angel Del Rosario (2-for-3, RBI, BB, K), and Juan Gonzalez (2-for-4, K)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Joe Biagini of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 32-yr-old righty has made three starts in a row and even earned pitcher of the week last week. Joe threw 32 of his 50 pitches for strikes. He induced 4 groundball outs and 2 flyball outs. In the 1st, Joe allowed a double that was sandwiched between a strikeout and a pair of groundouts. In the 2nd inning, Joe struck out one and got two ground outs. In the 3rd, Joe got two flyball outs, a walk, and a strike out to end his day.

Over the past 30 days, Joe has made 9 appearances with 3 starts. He’s gone 1-1 with a 1.50ERA, throwing 12 innings, allowing 6 hits, and issuing 1BB for a 0.58WHIP.

For the season, Biagini owns a 2-2 record with a 3.55ERA. He’s thrown 25.1IP, allowing 20 hits and issuing 9 walks for a 1.14WHIP.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder DH’d and batted 4th for Buffalo. He went 1-for-4 with two runs scored, a single, and a walk. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 7-for-37 for a .189BA with 5BB, 7K, a double, and 0RBI. In 35 games, Jordan is batting .291 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .747OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS and batted 3rd, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Martinez batted .227 with 4 runs scored, 5 doubles, 1HR, 5RBI, and 3SB. In 53 games, O is batting .222 with 15HR, 38RBI, 5SB, and a .796OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *