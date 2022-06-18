June 17th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Ricky Tiedemann turns in another solid start

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch took a no-decision, allowing 3 runs on 9 hits over 6IP. Brandon Eisert pitched a clean 7th but allowed a leadoff double in the 8th and hit the next batter with a pitch before being lifted in favor of Kyle Johnston. Normally a lights-out reliever, Johnston allowed both inherited runs to cross (sac and double) for the blown save and handed the L to Eisert. Chavez Young homered in the 3rd to start the scoring, 2-0. Down 3-2 in the 7th inning, Nathan Lukes cashed in a pair with a single to center field, 4-3.

New Hampshire- Adam Kloffenstein allowed 2 runs over 5.2IP while striking out 6. This was his best AA start thus far. Sean Rackoski allowed a run 8th and Jimmy Burnette took the L after allowing a 3-run home run to New York Yankees top prospect Anthony Volpe in the 9th. The Fisher Cats were blanked until the 7th inning when Spencer Horwitz hit a solo home run to start a 3-run inning; unfortunately, those ended up to be the only runs scored for the good guys.

Vancouver- Ricky Tiedemann puts up four more scoreless frames with seven more strikeouts. Will McAffer threw two hitless innings and Jol Concepcion picked up his first save. The C’s scored two runs on five hits. Both runs came via the long ball.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 8 runs on 14 hits. Dunedin scored a run in the 1st, 3 runs in the 6th, and 2 runs in the 7th and 9th. Dahian Santos allowed two runs over 4 innings. Wilgenis Alvarado allowed 3 runs over 2.1IP for the W. Kelvin Perez and Juan Nunez provided 2.2 innings of no-hit relief to hold the Hammerheads at bay.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (36-27)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Chavez Young (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 6.0IP, 9H, 3R, 1BB, 6K on 94 pitches

L- Brandon Eisert (2-1, 4.44ERA)

H- Eisert (3)

BSV- Kyle Johnston (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-33)

Loss 3 to 6

HR- Spencer Horwitz (7)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.2IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 79 pitches

L- Jimmy Burnette (1-2, 5.68ERA)

BVS- Sean Rackoski (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (27-30)

Won 2 to 0

HR- Addison Barger (12) and Trevor Schwecke (4)

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 4.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 7K on 79 pitches

W- Will McAffer (3-2, 2.75ERA)

S- Jol Concepcion (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (26-35)

Won 8 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 4.0IP, 3H, 2R, 2BB, 3K on 62 pitches

W- Wilgenis Alvarado (3-1, 7.62ERA)

H- Kelvin Perez (2)

SV- Juan Nunez (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (6-3)

Loss 9 to 15

HR- Cristian Feliz (3) and Marcos De La Rosa (1)

Starter Eliander Alcalde 4.1IP, 8H, 6R, 3BB, 3K, and 1HRA

L- Keiner Leon (0-1, 8.31ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Roque Salinas of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 19-yr-old out of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, played CF and batted 5th for the D-Jays. He struck out in the 1st inning, singled in the 4th, singled in the 6th and was thrown out at home, singled in the 7th, and hit an RBI single in the 9th. The 5-foot-7 outfielder finished 4-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout.

Roque is on a tear in June with a .347/.347/.367 slash line. He is clearly not hitting for much power but he’s gone 7-for-13 over his last 3 games after starting the month with an 8-game hit streak. In 32 games, Roque Salinas has scored 16 runs with 2 doubles, 15RBI, and owns a .291BA with a .614OPS. He makes a tonne of contact and doesn’t walk much with just 2 walks and 13 strikeouts in 130 at-bats.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS and batted 4th for Buffalo. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Groshans has gone 7-for-45 for a .156BA with 6BB, 7K, a double, and 0RBI. In 37 games, Jordan is batting .280 with 4 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .719OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd and batted 4th, going 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Martinez batted .214 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 3RBI, and 3SB. In 54 games, O is batting .223 with 15HR, 38RBI, 5SB, and a .798OPS.

