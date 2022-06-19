June 18th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nunez making it Rainer in Dunedin

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- The Bisons scored 3 runs on 8 hits, scoring a run in the 3rd, 5th, and 6th innings. Buffalo went with a bullpen day with Derek Holland getting the Opener. He was followed by Taylor Saucedo, newly promoted Gabriel Ponce, Jake Elliott, Eric Yardley, and Shaun Anderson who picked up his first SV. The group held the IronPigs to 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 11.

New Hampshire- Somerset are owning the Fisher Cats in this series, picking up another win with 4 runs on 9 hits. Trent Palmer allowed two runs on 4 hits and Branden Scott allowed two on 4 hits over 2 innings. New Hampshire scored 3 runs on 7 hits, getting contributions from Sebastian Espino and Luis De Los Santos.

Vancouver- This one started okay but got ugly early. The Emeralds scored 13 runs on 17 hits, shutting out the C’s on five hits. The Ems scored a run in the 3rd, 2 in the 5th, 4 in the 6th, a run in the 7th, and 5 big ones in the 8th.

Dunedin- The D-Jays scored 8 runs on 8 hits and 5 walks. Rainer Nunez hit another home run, contributing 5 RBI. Geison Urbaez made a spot start, throwing 4 scoreless innings. Nathaneal Perez made his D-Jays 2022 debut with 3IP, allowing one unearned run. Seonni Martinez picked up his 1st save with 2 scoreless.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (37-27)

Won 3-2

HR- none

Starter- Derek Holland 2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 37 pitches

W- Jake Elliott (1-0, 7.36ERA)

H- Eric Yardley (1)

SV- Shaun Anderson (1)

BSV- Gabriel Ponce (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-35)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- Sebastian Espino (8)

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 7K on 80 pitches

L- Branden Scott (1-2, 4.50ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (27-32)

Loss 0 to 13

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 5BB, 4K on 72 pitches

L- Robbins (0-1, 1.69ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (27-35)

Won 8 to 1

HR- Rainer Nunez (13)

Starter- Gieson Urbaez 4.0IP, 4H, 0R, 0BB, 4K on 55 pitches

W- Nathaneal Perez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Soenni Martinez (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (7-3)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter Anthony Kay 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

W- Johan Simon (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Brahiam Jimenez (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rainer Nunez of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

This young man needs a promotion. Call him up to Vancouver. He was at 1st base again, batting 3rd. He singled in the 1st, struck out in the 3rd and 6th, he hit an RBI double in the 7th, and added a cherry on top with a grand slam in the 9th inning.

Nunez finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and 5RBI. In 58 games, the 21-yr-old is batting .316 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, and 47RBI. He has walked just 7 times with 62 strikeouts. Nunez owns a .336OBP and 5.36SLG for a .872OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS and batted 4th for Buffalo. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored, a walk, and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Groshans has gone 9-for-45 for a .200BA with 2 doubles, 7BB, 8K, and 0RBI. In 38 games, Jordan is batting .287 with 5 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .739OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Martinez batted .214 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 3RBI, and 3SB. In 54 games, O is batting .223 with 15HR, 38RBI, 5SB, and a .798OPS.

