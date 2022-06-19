June 19th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Nate Pearson leaves after two…..pitches

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3

Buffalo- Lehigh Valley took the last game of the series but the Bisons took the series 4 games to 2. The IronPigs scored two runs on two hits and two walks off Opener Mike Ellenbest. Nick Allgeyer threw two scoreless innings. Nate Pearson threw two pitches before leaving the game with an apparent injury. Bowden Francis allowed a run over 2.2IP which is the 2nd straight decent outing by the struggling starter. Kyle Johnston and Adrain Hernandez each allowed a run in their inning. The Herd scored two runs on 5 hits with Cullen Large being the only Buffalo batter with two hits.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats snapped their 7-game losing streak and 6 straight to the Somerset Patriots. Will Robertson opened the scoring with a 1st inning 2-run single. Will brought another run home with a ground out in the 3rd inning, 3-0. Cam Eden provided some extra breathing room with a two-run single in the 8th. Luis Quinones struck out 6 over 4 scoreless innings. Andrew Bash allowed one unearned run over 5 innings.

Vancouver- The C’s won the final game of the 7-game series with Eugene Emeralds. The Ems took the series 4 games to 3. The C’s scored 6 runs on 12 hits while holding the Ems to 3 runs on 11 hits. Alejandro Melean allowed two runs on 5 hits over 2 runs, striking out 5. Justin Kelly allowed one run over 3 innings. Vancouver scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning on a pair of RBI singles and a sac fly. They added two runs in the 6th on a 2-run single and added one more in the 7th on an RBI single.

Dunedin- The Hammerheads took the 6-game series with a 0-4 win on Sunday. The D-Jays managed just two hits. Nick Frasso allowed just 3 hits over 4 innings. All four runs were surrendered by Julian Valdez, two in the 6th and two in the 7th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (37-28)

Loss 2 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 1.0IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 1K on 33 pitches

L- Ellenbest (1-0, 7.36ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-35)

Won 5 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 4BB, 6K on 73 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (3-3, 5.47ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (28-32)

Won 6 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Alejandro Melean 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 80 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (1-0, 3.00ERA)

H- Ryan Boyer (3)

SV- Jol Concepcion (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (27-36)

Loss 0 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Nick Frasso 4.0IP, 3H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 51 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (1-2, 10.29ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (7-3)

June 18th results Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter Anthony Kay 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0BB, 1K

W- Johan Simon (1-0, 0.00ERA)

SV- Brahiam Jimenez (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Hugo Cardona of the Vancouver Canadians.

Hugo played 2nd and batted 9th for the C’s. The 22-yr-old singled in the 2nd inning, scoring PK Morris and tieing the game, 2-2. Cardona grounded into a double play in the 4th inning. Hugo singled in the 6th inning, scoring Davis Schneider and PK Morris to extend the lead to 5 to 2. Cardona stole 2nd base but Steward Berroa left him stranded. The La Sabana, Venezuela native picked up his third single in the 9th inning, finishing 3-for-5.

Over the past two weeks, Cardona played 8 games, batting .250 with 3 RBI, 6K, and a SB. In 23 games, Hugo has struggled to a .216/.273/.333 slash with 4 doubles, a triple, 6RBI, and 5SB.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played 3B and batted 4th for Buffalo. He went 1-for-3 with a run scored, and a walk. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Groshans has gone 9-for-41 for a .220BA with 2 doubles, 7BB, 7K, 1SB, and 0RBI. In 39 games, Jordan is batting .288 with 5 doubles, a home run, 15RBI, and a .740OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd and batted 3rd. He was hitless in three at-bats with a walk and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .214 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 3RBI, and 3SB. In 55 games, O is batting .220 with 15HR, 38RBI, 5SB, and a .789OPS.

