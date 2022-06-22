June 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Samad Taylor homers twice in Buffalo comeback

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 4.

Buffalo- The Herd opened a series with the 33-33 St. Paul Saints with a win. Buffalo scored 8 runs on 7 hits, hitting 3 home runs. Opener Brandon Eisert threw two scoreless. Joe Biagini was rocked for 5 runs. Eric Yardley threw 1.1 scoreless innings. Tayler Saucedo walked two and allowed a run on one hit without retiring a batter in his first appearance. Jake Elliott (1.0IP) and Gabriel Ponce (1.2IP) held the Saints hitless. Jeremy Beasley picked up the win despite allowing a run over 1.1IP and Derek Holland converted his 2nd save.

New Hampshire- Altoona improved to 31-33 with a 7 to 1 win over New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats scored a run on four hits. Hayden Juenger (2IP) and Cre Finfrock (2IP) allowed one run over the first 4IP. Schultz (2R), Marcus Reyes (2R) and Thomas Ruwe (2R) allowed the six runs.

Vancouver- The C’s were held to 2 runs on 9 hits. Addison Barger got his customary multi-hit game and Steward Berroa picked up two hits while adding his 15th stole base. Sem Robberse turned in his second straight stinker, allowing 4 runs over 4.2IP. Garrett Farmer (1.1IP) and Will McAffer (1.0IP) held the Hillsboro Hops hitless. Mark Simon allowed 2 runs in his one inning of work as the Hops added some unneeded insurance.

Dunedin- The Bradenton Marauders scored two in the 2nd and three in 5th off starter Matt Svanson to improve to 28-35. The D-Jays singles in the 2nd, 6th, 8th, and 9th. The Blue Jays scored 4 runs on 10 hits with just one extra-base hit, a Dasan Brown triple. Trenton Wallace no-hit the Marauders over 4 innings, walking three, and striking out nine.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (38-28)

Won 8 to 7

HR- Stevie Berman (3) and Samad Taylor (6,7)

Starter- Brandon Eisert 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 2K on 34 pitches

W- Jeremy Beasley (1-0, 1.29ERA)

SV- Derek Holland (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (28-36)

Loss 1 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Hayden Juenger 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 37 pitches

L- Juenger (0-4, 3.61ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (28-33)

Loss 2 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.2IP, 9H, 4R, 3BB, 4K on 83 pitches

L- Sem Robberse (3-3, 2.95ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (27-37)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Matt Svanson 4.2IP, 7H, 5R, 1BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

L- Svanson (3-4, 5.27ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (8-4)

Monday’s results Loss 5 to 7

HR- none

Starter Sergio Caruci 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 3K

L- Nathaneal Perez (1-1, 5.14ERA)/BSV1

Tuesday’s results won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter Troy Watson 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 1K

BSV- Eric Pardinho (1) and Cooper Benson (1)

W- Keiner Leon (1-1, 5.14ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Samad Taylor of the Buffalo Bisons.

The dynamic multi-positional 23-yr-old played 2nd base (his natural position) and batted 2nd. Heading into the game, Taylor was 1-for-15 and hitless in his last 3 games. He grounded out in the 1st (1-for-16). He flew out to RF in the 3rd (1-for-17). In the 6th, Samad snapped his 0-for-13 hitless streak with a leadoff home run. With the base loaded and no outs in the 7th inning, Taylor hit a sac fly to score a run. In the 8th inning with two men on, one run already in to make it 7-5, and two outs the Saints made a pitching change. Samad Taylor gave Yennier Cano the rudest greeting, taking a 0-1 pitch to deep left-center field for a 3-run home run, 8-7.

A great game that hopefully gets Taylor going. In his last 13 games, Samad owns a .265/296/.469 slash with 4 doubles, 2HR, and 9RBI. Thanks in large part to yesterday’s game. The Bisons leader in games played with 62, Samad Taylor owns a .262 batting average with a .765OPS, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 7HR, 43RBI, and 23SB.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS and batted 3rd for Buffalo. He went 1-for-5 with an RBI and 3 strikeouts. Not sure why they’d want a guy with a .343SLG and 3RBI over the past month batting 3rd. Over the past two weeks (13GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-46 for a .217 BA with 2 doubles, 7BB, 10K, 1SB, and 1RBI. In 40 games, Jordan is batting .285 with 5 doubles, a home run, 16RBI, and a .730OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS and batted 3rd. He was hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts. He is 1-for-14 over his last four games. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .214 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 3RBI, and 3SB. In 56 games, O is batting .216 with 15HR, 38RBI, 5SB, and a .774OPS.

