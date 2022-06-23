June 22nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Palmegiani homers in C’s debut

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- The Herd takes game two of the series with a 3 to 2 win. Buffalo scored 3 runs on 7 hits. Samad Taylor had another big game with 3 hits in four at-bats, including his 3rd home run in the last two games. Cullen Large picked up two hits with an RBI. Nick Podkul drove in the other run. Casey Lawrence struck out 11 batters over 7 innings, allowing two runs. Graham Spraker and Mike Ellenbest each threw a scoreless inning in relief.

New Hampshire- After dropping the series opener with the Curve, the Fisher Cats evened things up with a 5 to 4 walk-off win. John Aiello opened the scoring with a solo home run in the 3rd. Altoona scored two in the 4th off starter Nick Fraze who threw 6 innings with 3K. Phil Clarke tied the game with an RBI single in the 4th. The Cats regained the lead in the 6th on a throwing error by star backstop Henry Davis. Spencer Horwitz extended the lead with a solo home run in the 7th. Sean Mellen allowed the Curve to tie things up, surrendering two runs on a hit and an error. Orelvis Martinez made a winner out of Sean Rackoski with a sac fly to score Rafael Lantigua.

Vancouver- The C’s take game 2 with a 4 to 3 win. Vancouver scored 4 runs on 8 hits, committing 2 errors. The good guys scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 9th inning while holding the Hops to 3 runs on 5 hits. Chad Dallas allowed all three runs. Abdiel Mendoza (3IP), Sean Wymer (1IP), and Ryan Boyer (1IP) held the Hops to one hit over 5 scoreless innings.

Dunedin- The Bradenton Marauders take the first two games from the Blue Jays with a convincing 4 to 2 win. This could’ve been much worse as the Marauders collected 12 hits but went 4 for 14 with RISP. The D-Jays scored two runs in the 1st inning before the offense disappeared. Micheal Dominguez has struggled for the most part all season long but he was sharp in this one. He struck out 7 and allowed 3 hits over 4 scoreless innings. Wilgenis Alvarado allowed 3 runs, a run in the 7th and two in the 8th, to take the L and was credited with a blown save.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (39-28)

Won 3 to 2

HR- Samad Taylor (8)

Starter- Casey Lawrence 7.0IP, 6H, 2R, 0BB, 11K on 99 pitches

W- Ellenbest (1-1, 4.76ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-36)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Aiello (4) and Horwitz (8)

Starter- Nick Fraze 6.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 88 pitches

W- Rackoski (3-0, 3.61ERA)/BSV2

H- Sean Mellen (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (29-33)

Won 4 to 3

HR- Davis Schnieder (7) and Damiano Palmegiani (1)

Starter- Chad Dallas 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 3BB, 2K on 67 pitches

W- Sean Wymer (1-0, 2.45ERA)

SV- Boyer (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (27-38)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 4.0IP, 3H, 0R, 0BB, 7K on 77 pitches

L- Alvarado (3-2, 8.04ERA)/BSV1

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (8-4)

Monday’s results Loss 5 to 7

HR- none

Starter Sergio Caruci 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 3K

L- Nathaneal Perez (1-1, 5.14ERA)/BSV1

Tuesday’s results won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter Troy Watson 1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 1K

BSV- Eric Pardinho (1) and Cooper Benson (1)

W- Keiner Leon (1-1, 5.14ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Samad Taylor (3-for-4, 2R, HR, RBI), Cullen Large (2-for-4, RBI, K)

NH- Sean Rackoski (2IP, H, BB, K), Spencer Horwitz (3-for-5, R, RBI, HR), John Aiello (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB, K), Will Robertson (2-for-4, R, K, 2B), Philip Clarke (2-for-2, RBI, 2BB, SB)

C’s- Mendoza (3IP, H, 4K), Schneider (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, BB, K, HR)

Dunedin- Estiven Machado (2-for-4, R, 2-2B, K), Jommer Hernandez (2-for-3, BB, 2B)

FCL- Monday- Robert Robertis (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, BB, 2B). Tuesday- Anthony Kay (2IP, H, 3K), Yhoangel Aponte (2-for-4)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Damiano Palmegiani of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 22-yr-old corner infielder earned a promotion from Dunedin Blue Jays on June 21st. In his 1st game, Dam went 2-for-3 with a run scored, home run, double, one run batted in, and a walk. Unless he struggles after this game, we can close the books on his Dunedin career. In 56 games, Palmegiani slashed .256/.351/.508 with a .859OPS while collecting 14 doubles, a triple, and 11 home runs.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder was thrown into RF while still batting 3rd for Buffalo. Neither of these decisions makes any sense in my little brain. Despite my feelings, Jordan went 0-for-2 with a run scored and a walk. Over the past two weeks (14GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-48 for a .208 BA with 2 doubles, 8BB, 10K, 1SB, and 1RBI. In 41 games, Jordan is batting .281 with 5 doubles, a home run, 16RBI, and a .727OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS and was dropped down to 4th after batting 3rd forever. He was hitless in four at-bats with an RBI and two strikeouts. He is 1-for-19 over his last five games. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .214 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 3RBI, and 3SB. In 57 games, O is batting .212 with 15HR, 39RBI, 5SB, and a .759OPS.

