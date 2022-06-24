June 23rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Mac Mueller goes 3-for-4 and picks up a save

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 4 and 1.

Buffalo- After losing the first two games of the series, St. Paul used a 6-run 7th inning to take game 3. Tied 1-1 heading into the 7th inning, Bowden Francis fell apart, allowing 5 runs on 2 hits. The horrible inning went like this; HBP, groundout, BB, 3-run HR, out, single, and HBP. Derek Holland took over with two outs in the inning, surrendering a 3-run home run to the first batter before getting the next batter to line out. At the plate, Buffalo managed a run on 5 hits.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats took game 3 with a 3 to 1 win over the Curve. Both clubs scored in the opening frame. Adam Kloffenstein settled down after surrendering the solo home run in the 1st, completing 3.2 scoreless frames. It would’ve been nice to see him complete 5 to pick up the win. He continues to struggle with his command, walking 7 batters. Braden Scott (1.2IP), Parker Caracci (0.2IP), and Jimmy Burnette (2.0IP) held Altoona to a hit and 2BB over 4.1IP, striking out 9. Spencer Horwitz drove in the first run with an RBI double in the 1st. Orelvis Martinez drew a walk to cash in Rafael Lantigua in the 3rd. Will Robertson double home John Aiello in the 8th.

Vancouver- The C’s take a 3-0 lead in this week’s series with Hillsboro, winning game 3 10 to 7. Yosver Zulueta struck out 5 over 5, allowing a run on 3 hits. Justin Kelly followed with two scoreless innings. Jol Concepcion pitched a scoreless 8th inning but issued three straight walks to start the 9th. An RBI sac fly, RBI single, and RBI single and Jol got the hook. Mark Simon wasn’t much better, allowing a two-run double, a wild pitch, an RBI groundout, HBP, wild pitch, and BB before getting the hook. OF MacKenzie Mueller came on to pitch, striking the only batter he faced for his 1st save. The C’s scored a run in the 1st, 5th, and 6th while exploding for 7 runs in the 2nd. Davis Schneider proved the big blow with a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning. That’s back-to-back games with a home run for Davis.

Dunedin- The Bradenton Marauders take the first two games but the D-Jays took game 3 with a 9 to 7 win. The D-Jays scored 9 runs on 12 hits, scoring 4 runs in each of the 5th and 6th innings. Connor Cooke allowed 2 runs in the 1st and Jonatan Bernal allowed 5 runs in the between the 6th and 7th innings. Seonni Martinez picked up the save 2.1 scoreless innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (39-29)

Loss 1 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Jake Elliott 2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 0K on 37 pitches

L- Bowden Francis (4-5, 8.22ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-36)

Won 3 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.2IP, 3H, 1R, 7BB, 4K on 82 pitches

W- Braden Scott (2-2, 4.02ERA)

H- Parker Caracci (5)

SV- Jimmy Burnette (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (30-33)

Won 10 to 7

HR- Davis Schnieder (8)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 5K on 79 pitches

W- Zulueta (1-3, 3.80ERA)

SV- MacKenzie Mueller (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (28-38)

Won 9 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Connor Cooke 1.2IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 31 pitches

W- Jonatan Bernal (1-5, 6.45ERA)

SV- Seonni Martinez (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (9-4)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter Yondrei Rojas 5.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 2K

W- Frank Medina (1-0, 15.75ERA)

BSV-Angel Santana (1)

SV- Castro (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Samad Taylor (2-for-3, R, 2B, BB, CS), Stevie Berman (2-for-4, RBI, 2B, K), Nick Allgeyer (3IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 3K)

NH- Braden Scott (1.2IP, 1H, 1BB, 4K), Jimmy Burnette (2IP, BB, 4K), John Aiello (2-for-2, 2R, 2BB)

C’s- Justin Kelly (2.0IP, 1H), Schneider (1-for-5, R, 4RBI, HR, 2BB), Damiano Palmegiani (1-for-2, 2R, 2RBI, 3BB, K, 2B), Steward Berroa (2-for-5, 2R, K, 3B), Anthony Morales (1-for-4, R, 2RBI, K)

Dunedin- Julian Valdez (2.1IP, 2H, BB), Seonni Martinez (2.1IP, H, 2K), Glenn Santiago (2-for-4, 2R, 3RBI, 2B, K), Rainer Nunez (2-for-4, R, RBI, K), Adriel Sotolongo (2-for-3, 3RBI, BB), Jose Rivas (2-for-3, 2R, 2B, SB)

FCL- Manuel Beltre (2-for-2, RBI, BB) and Jaden Rudd (2-for-3, RBI, BB, K, SB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to MacKenzie Mueller of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 24-yr-old outfielder played LF, batting 7th for the C’s on Thursday. He singled and scored in the 2nd inning, grounded out in the 3rd, hit an RBI single to center field in the 5th, singled in the 7th, and walked in the 9th inning. He started the 9th in left field but after Jol Concepcion and Mark Simon failed to get through the inning, Mueller was called upon to get the final out. Mac quickly got ahead of Ryan Bliss with a called strike and swinging strike. He tried to get Bliss to chance on ball one before finishing him off with a swinging strike.

In 35 games, Mueller owns a .212BA with two doubles, two triples, and 2 home runs. He has three stolen bases in four attempts, walking 14 times and striking out 36 times. On the mound, Mueller has made three appearances over 3.1IP. He maintains a 0.00ERA with a walk and 4K.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder was given a breather. Over the past two weeks (14GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-48 for a .208 BA with 2 doubles, 8BB, 10K, 1SB, and 1RBI. In 41 games, Jordan is batting .281 with 5 doubles, a home run, 16RBI, and a .727OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 4th. He was hitless in three at-bats with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. He is 1-for-22 over his last six games. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .186 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 5RBI, and 2SB. In 58 games, O is batting .209 with 15HR, 40RBI, 5SB, and a .751OPS. He last went deep on June 11th, his only home run in 65 at-bats in June.

