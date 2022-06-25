June 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Spain homers twice for Vancouver

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- The Bisons are back in the win column after dropping Thursday’s game. Buffalo scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and a run in the 8th and 10th to win game 4 of the series and lead 3 games to 1. Opener Brandon Eisert allowed a run in the 2nd inning but struck out 4 over 2 innings. Gabriel Ponce had his first hiccup as a Triple-A reliever, serving up two home runs and allowing 3 runs over 2IP. Tayler Saucedo struckout two in an inning of work. Joe Biagini allowed two hit while striking out 3 over 2IP. Eric Yardley and Graham Spraker no-hit the Saints over the final 3 innings.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats and Curve had themselves a little slugfest in game 4 with the Curve coming out on top, 7-8. NH scored 7 runs on 12 hits. Trent Palmer allowed 4 runs over 2.2IP. Andrew Bash allowed a run on 2 hit and 3 walk over 1.2IP. Cre Finfrock allowed 3 run in 1.2IP for the L. Thomas Ruwe has struggled a little since his promotion but looked good in his outing, striking out 4 over 2 shutout innings. Marcus Reyes finished the game allowing one hit and no runs in his one inning.

Debut: Trevor Schwecke made his AA debut. Trevor played SS and went 1-for-3 with a run scored, a walk, a strike out, and a caught stealing out of the 5th spot in the lineup.

Vancouver- The C’s take a 4-0 lead in this week’s series with Hillsboro, winning game 4 5 to 3. Ricky Tiedemann wasn’t as sharp as we’ve come to expect, allowing a run in the 4th and 5th innings. He was pulled in the 5th after allowing a leadoff double, groundout, an RBI single, and single. Garrett Farmer was outstanding in relief of Tiedemann, getting an inning ending double play on his second pitch of the inning. Farmer finished with 3.2 shutout innings. Will McAffer was shaky, allowing a run on 3 walks in the bottom of the 9th but managed to pick up the SV.

Dunedin- Rained out.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (40-29)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Brandon Eisert 2.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 4K on 44 pitches

W- Graham Spraker (1-2, 4.28ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-37)

Loss 7 to 8

HR- Zac Cook (8) and Ryan Gold (2)

Starter- Trent Palmer 2.2IP, 4H, 4R, 4BB, 2K on 71 pitches

L- Cre Finfrock (0-1, 4.56ERA)/BSV3

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (31-33)

Won 5 to 3

HR- Garrett Spain (2,3)

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 4.1IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 6K on 80 pitches

W- Garrett Farmer (2-0, 2.57ERA)

SV- Will McAffer (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (28-38)

June 23rd Results Won 9 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Connor Cooke 1.2IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 3K on 31 pitches

W- Jonatan Bernal (1-5, 6.45ERA)

SV- Seonni Martinez (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (9-4)

Won 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter Eliander Alcalde 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 7K

W- Alcalde (1-0, 4.85ERA)

H- Johan Simon (2)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Zac Cook of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old outfielder hasn’t had the most consistent season in 2022. An undrafted outfielder signed exactly two years ago today, Cook celebrated with a heck of a game. Oreginally signed as a SS, Cook has transitioned to the outfield, playing RF and batting 6th.

After Will Robertson and Trevor Schwecke walked to lead off the 2nd inning, Zac Cook jumped on the first pitch of the at-bat for a 3-run jack, his 8th of the season. In the 3rd inning, runners on 1st and 3rd, Zac hit a sac fly to score Phil Clarke, 6-4. His next hit came in the 8th inning, a double to center field. Cam Eden singled to bring Cook home, 7-8.

Zac Cook finished 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored, 4 runs batted in, a home run, and a double. He also contributed in the outfield with an outfield assist, gunning down Liover Peguero at the home plated.

In 47 games, Cook owns a .203BA with 6 doubles, 8HR, 19RBI, and 4SB. He has walked 15 times and struckout 74 times but maintains a .354OBP. He is slashing .250/.340/.425 with a .765OPS in 13 games in June.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder returned to the Bisons lineup, playing SS and batting 3rd. Jordan went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-44 for a .227 BA with 1 double, 7BB, 10K, 1SB, and 2RBI. In 42 games, Jordan is batting .280 with 5 doubles, a home run, 17RBI, and a .722OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect was given a breather. He is struggling at the plate, 1-for-22 over his last six games. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .186 with 4 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 5RBI, and 2SB. In 58 games, O is batting .209 with 15HR, 40RBI, 5SB, and a .751OPS. He last went deep on June 11th, his only home run in 65 at-bats in June.

