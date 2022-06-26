June 25th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Chavez Young steals the show

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 3

Buffalo- The Saints scored 7 runs off 16 hits, scoring 4 runs off Thomas Hatch, who served up 2 home runs. The Buffalo Bisons scored 4 runs on 9 hits, hitting three doubles and two home runs. It was a close game until St. Paul scored a run in the 8th and 2 runs in the 9th to secure a 7 to 4 win.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats walked off the Curve with two runs in the 9th inning. Heading into the 8th inning, down 5 to 3, the Fisher Cats pulled off a double steal with Trevor Schwecke stealing home to pull to within one. In the 9th, a wild pitch scored Rafael Lantigua and Zac Cook singled home Orelvis Martinez with the winning run.

Vancouver- The C’s take a 5-0 lead in this week’s series with Hillsboro, winning game five 8 to 4. Jimmy Robbins allowed two runs over four innings, striking out three. Abdiel Mendoza picked up the win with two innings, allowing a run. The C’s Steward Berroa, Leo Jimenez, Miguel Hiraldo, and Anthony Morales each had 2-hit games.

Dunedin- GM1 Bradenton took game one scoring two runs in the top of the 7th to secure the 2 to 1 win. The D-Jays Anthony Kay threw 2 shutout innings. Gieson Urbaez cruised through 4 innings in relief of Kay but ran out of gas in the 7th, retiring only one batter while allowing two runs. GM2. Dahian Santos struck out 7 over 5 shutout innings. Nathaneal Perez completed the shutout with two scoreless innings of his own. Dunedin’s Glenn Santiago provided the big blow for the Blue Jays, hitting a 2-run home run in the 5th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (40-30)

Loss 7 to 4

HR- Nathan Lukes (6) and Samad Taylor (9)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.2IP, 8H, 4R, 2BB, 5K, and 2HRA on 94 pitches

L- Hatch (4-4, 5.12ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-37)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Luis De Los Santos (5)

Starter- Luis Quinones 3.2IP, 6H, 3R, 3BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 76 pitches

W- Sean Rackoski (4-0, 3.42ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-33)

Won 8 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 4.0IP, 4H, 2R, 0BB, 3K, and 1HRA on 64 pitches

W- Abdiel Mendoza (4-0, 3.09ERA)

H- Ryan Boyer (4)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (29-39)

GM1 Loss 1 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Anthony Kay 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 3K on 22 pitches

L- Geison Urbaez (1-2, 2.79ERA)

GM2 Won 4 to 0

HR- Glenn Santiago (2)

Starter Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 7K on 69 pitches

W- Santos (4-3, 2.56ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (10-5)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Luis Garcia (1)

Starter Irv Carter 3.1IP, 11H, 5R, 0BB, 3K

L- Carter (0-1, 8.44ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chavez Young of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 24-yr-old outfielder’s stats don’t jump off the page but he’s been producing and helping his team win. Yesterday, Chavez went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a pair of walks, a double, and three stolen bases.

Young was in CF, batting 7th for the Buffalo Bisons, he walked and stole 2nd base, and scored in the 1st inning. In the 4th inning, Young doubled and stole 3rd base, and scored. He walked and stole 2nd base in the 6th. He grounded out in the 7th and flew out in the 9th.

Over the past two weeks, Chavez Young is batting .244 with a .367OBP. He’s doubled twice and hit a home run while scoring 9 runs and driving in 6. He’s walked 7 times with 15 strikeouts. On the base paths, Chavez swiped 6 bases.

In 25 games, Young owns .215BA with 8 stolen bases, 3 doubles, a triple, a home run, and 9RBI.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played 1st base, batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. Jordan went 1-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 11-for-45 for a .244 BA with 1 double, 7BB, 11K, 1SB, and 2RBI. In 43 games, Jordan is batting .277 with 5 doubles, a home run, 17RBI, and a .712OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd, batting 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Orelvis hit three singles in four at-bats with a run scored and a run driven in. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .256 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 6RBI, and 2SB. In 59 games, O is batting .219 with 15HR, 41RBI, 5SB, and a .767OPS. He last went deep on June 11th.

