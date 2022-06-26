June 26th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Schwecke looking good in Double-A

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went and 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Saints scored a run in the 1st inning off starter Nick Allgeyer but were held to four singles and four walks the rest of the game. Buffalo ran out 5 relievers after Allgeyer left the game in the 3rd inning. Chavez Young had another multi-hit game and is having a very good series, batting .368 with three doubles and three stolen bases. Logan Warmoth was the hero for the Herd, hitting a two-run home run in the 6th inning.

New Hampshire- The Curve took the finale of the series 6 to 9. Altoona scored 4 runs off Cre Finfrock in the 5th inning, then added three more runs off Jimmy Burnette in the 9th inning to break a 6-6 tie. NH scored 6 runs on 8 hits, scoring one in the 1st and 8th, and 2 runs in the 4th and 5th innings.

Vancouver- The C’s drop the finale with Hillsboro 3 to 8. The Hops scored a run in the 1st and 2nd innings, adding 2 in the 5th and 3 in the 7th with an insurance run added in the 8th. Vancouver scored 2 in the 2nd and 1 in the 8th.

Dunedin- Bradenton scored 3 runs in the 5th off Wilgenis Alvarado. The Marauders held the D-Jays to a run in the 6th and 8th innings, as Dunedin could only muster 3 hits. Nick Frasso pitched well with 7 strikeouts over 4 innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-30)

Won 2 to 1

HR- Logan Warmoth (5)

Starter- Nick Allgeyer 2.2IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 33 pitches

W- Bowden Francis (5-5, 8.04ERA)

H- Graham Spraker (3)

SV- Derek Holland (3)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-38)

Loss 6 to 9

HR- Orelvis Martinez (16)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 1H, 1R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 44 pitches

L- Jimmy Burnette (1-3, 5.79ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-34)

Loss 3 to 8

HR- Steward Berroa (4)

Starter- Naswell Paulino 4.1IP, 6H, 4R, 4BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 87 pitches

L- Paulino (1-3, 5.61ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (29-40)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Nick Frasso 4.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 7K on 60 pitches

L- Wilgenis Alvarado (3-3, 8.69ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (10-5)

Results from June 25th Loss 4 to 7

HR- Luis Garcia (1)

Starter Irv Carter 3.1IP, 11H, 5R, 0BB, 3K

L- Carter (0-1, 8.44ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Tayler Saucedo (1.1, H, BB, 2K), Graham Spraker (1.1IP, H, 2K), Derek Holland (1.2IP, H, BB, 4K), Young (2-for-3, 2B, R), Logan Warmoth (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR, K)

NH- Rafael Lantigua (2-for-5, K), Trevor Schwecke (2-for-4, R, RBI, 2K)

C’s- Steward Berroa (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR), Miguel Hiraldo (1-fro-4, 3B, 2RBI, K), Garrett Spain (2-for-4, R, K)

Dunedin- Trey Cumbie (2IP, H, 3K), Dasan Brown (2-for-4, R, K, 2SB)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Trevor Schwecke of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old former 13 round selection from the 2019 Draft was promoted to Double-A from Advanced-A Vancouver on June 22nd. As a member of the C’s Schwecke played 43 games, batting .232 with 10 doubles, a triple, 4 home runs, and 19RBI. Since joining the Fisher Cats, the native of Marshfield, WI. has played 4 games with hits in 3 of the 4 games.

In his 4th game at Double-A, Trevor Schwecke played left field, batting 4th. He collected two singles in four at-bats, scoring a run, driving in a run, and striking out twice. Trevor hasn’t hit for much power but now has 4 hits in 4 games with an RBI, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts. In a small sample size, Schwecke holds a .286BA with a .698OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played right field, batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. Jordan went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 11-for-45 for a .244 BA with 1 double, 6BB, 11K, 1SB, and 2RBI. In 44 games, Jordan is batting .272 with 5 doubles, a home run, 17RBI, and a .699OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd, batting 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Orelvis had another good game at the plate with two hits, including his first home run since June 1tth, a run scored and two runs batted in. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .250 with 5 runs scored, 3 doubles, 1HR, 6RBI, and 2SB. In 60 games, O is batting .223 with 16HR, 43RBI, 5SB, and a .781OPS.

