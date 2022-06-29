June 28th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Spencer Horwitz is on fire

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went and 2 and 3

Buffalo- The RailRiders take game one with a 5-4 win over the Herd. Casey Lawrence allowed 4 runs on 2 home runs and 5 hits over 5 innings. Jordan Groshans, Cullen Large, and Chavez Young each had two hits. Otto Lopez had the only extra-base hit for Buffalo.

New Hampshire- Portland took game with a 5-4 win over the Fisher Cats. The Sea Dogs scored two runs off Nick Fraze and Andrew Bash, scoring the winning run off Sean Mellen in the 10th inning. Spencer Horwitz homered in the 1st inning, a solo shot to right CF. Down 1-2 in the 5th, Ryan Gold doubled home Zac Cook to tie the game. In the 9th inning, down 2-4, Rafael Lantigua hit his 21st double to force extra innings.

Vancouver- The C’s drop game 1 to Spokane, 6-4. C’s starter, Sem Robberse, allowed two runs in the 1st inning. He settled down with four scoreless innings the rest of the way. Garrett Farmer allowed 4 unearned runs over 3 innings. The C’s racked up the stolen bases in this one, Zack Britton stole his 9th, Harrison Ray and Steward Berroa, swiped two, and Miguel Hiraldo stole his 15th. Vancouver was held to 4 runs on 8 hits. The 7th innings was an ugly inning. A throwing errors by Hiraldo allowed the leadoff hitter to reach. A single, pop out, flyout, a two run triple, a 2-run home run, a double, a wild pitch, and groundout, gave the Indians a 6-1 lead.

Dunedin- The D-Jays prevented the system from being scunked with a 2-0 win over Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Trenton Wallace no-hit Fort Myers over 4 innings and Matt Svanson completed the shutout, hold the Mighty Mussels to 3 hits over 4 innings. Juan Gonzalez cashed in Adriel Sotolongo with a sac fly in the 2nd and Rainer Nunez cashed in Adrian Pinto with a sac fly in the 3rd.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-31)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Casey Lawrence 5.0IP, 5H, 4R, 2BB, 3K, and 2HRA on 99 pitches

L- Lawrence (8-2, 2.22ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-39)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- Spencer Horwitz (9)

Starter- Nick Fraze 4.0IP, 5H, 2R, 2BB, 3K on 67 pitches

L- Sean Mellen (2-1, 2.57ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-35)

Loss 4 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 5.0IP, 6H, 2R, 1BB, 4K on 72 pitches

L- Robberse (3-4, 3.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (30-40)

Won 2 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Trenton Wallace 4.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 6K on 68 pitches

W- Matt Svanson (4-4, 4.82ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (10-6)

Results from June 27th Loss 0 to 3

HR- none

Starter Sergio Caruci 5.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 6K

L- Darwin Cruz (0-1, 40.50ERA)

Results from June 28th Won 5 to 3

HR- Nicolas Deschamps (1)

Starter- Troy Watson 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K

W- Edgar Castro (2-0, 5.14ERA)/BSV1

H- Stephen Vargas (1)

SV- Keiner Leon (3)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Spencer Horwitz of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old 1st baseman broke out in 2021 and after a bit of a slow start, he’s shown last year was no fluke. April saw Horwitz bat a respectable .266 with 9 walks and 17 strikeouts. The month of May was a struggle, batting .216 with 12 walks and 20 strikeouts. Despite the sluggish batting average and lower than his 2021 walk rate, Horwitz continued to show promise. He racked up 8 doubles, a triple, and 4 home runs while driving in 21RBI.

June’s been a completely different month for the promising 1st baseman. Spencer’s hit for power with 8 doubles and 5 home runs, he’s walked more and struck out less with 19BB and 16K, and he is hitting for average with a .384BA and 1.204OPS.

On Tuesday, Spencer Horwitz went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a solo home run. He is now batting .289 with 9 home runs, 33RBI, 3SB, and a .908OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS, batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. Jordan went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-43 for a .233 BA with 1 double, 4BB, 12K, and 2RBI. In 45 games, Jordan is batting .276 with 5 doubles, a home run, 17RBI, and a .702OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. After a couple of improved games at the plate, Orelvis went hitless in four at-bats with a walk and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .200 with 3 runs scored, 1 double, 1HR, 5RBI, and a SB. In 61 games, O is batting .219 with 16HR, 43RBI, 5SB, and a .771OPS.

