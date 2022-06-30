June 29th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: First win for Eric Pardinho since 2019.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went and 2 and 2

Buffalo- The RailRiders take the first two games with a 5-2 win over the Herd. Mike Ellenbest threw two shutout innings to open the game. Bowden Francis allowed 4 runs, two in the 3rd and two in the 5th, over 2.2 innings. Gabriel Ponce allowed one run over 2.1 innings to keep the game close. Buffalo scored one in the 1st, 7th, and 9th, three runs on eight hits.

New Hampshire- Portland took the first two games with a 6-5 win over the Fisher Cats. The Sea Dogs scored three runs off Adam Kloffenstein in the 2nd inning, adding another in the 3rd. Adam allowed 10 hits over 5 innings taking the loss. Spencer Horwitz had another strong game with two hits in four at-bats, including two runs scored and an RBI. He is riding an 8-game hit streak. Orelvis Martinez hit a 2-run home run in the 6th to pull NH to 3-4. In the 8th, Luis De Los Santos and Zac Cook drove in a run, making it close, 5-6.

Vancouver- The C’s even the series 1-1 with a 6-5 win. Chad Dallas surrendered 4 runs, two in the 4th and 5th, allowing 6 hits over 5 innings. Ryan Boyer threw a 1.1 scoreless innings for his 2nd win. The C’s opened the scoring with a Steward Berroa leadoff home run in the 1st. Miguel Hiraldo hit an RBI double and MacKenzie Mueller hit an RBI single later in the inning to give Vancouver an early 3-0 lead. The C’s Addison Barger added to the lead with a sac fly in the 4th. Damiano Palmegiani and Zach Britton tied the game and won the game in the 7th with an RBI single and RBI sac fly.

Dunedin- The D-Jays Dasan Brown is on a roll with two more hits on Wednesday. Brown scored on an Estiven Machado forceout to give the Blue Jays an early 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning. Adriel Sotolongo extended the lead with an RBI triple in the 6th, 3-1. Machado drove in Jose Rivas and Dasan Brown with a single in the 7th to push the advantage to 5-1. Michael Dominguez allowed a run over 4 innings and rehabbing Eric Pardinho threw two innings with 3 strikeouts and no walks or hits. The 21-yr-old Brazilan hasn’t had it easy, spending so much time on the IL the past few years. This was his first win since July 26th, 2019. Seonni Martinez allowed a run in the 6th and 7th, failing to register an out in the 7th. Nathaneal Perez picked up a hold with a run allowed in the 7th but struck out 3 batters to limit the damage.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-32)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- Eric Stamets (3)

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 0K on 23 pitches

L- Bowden Francis (5-6, 8.15ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-40)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- Orelvis Martinez (17)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.0IP, 10H, 4R, 2BB, 3K on 83 pitches

L- Kloff (0-2, 5.87ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (32-35)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Steward Berroa (5)

Starter- Chad Dallas 5.0IP, 6H, 4R, 1BB, 2K on 73 pitches

W- Ryan Boyer (2-0, 0.79ERA)

SV- Will McAffer (3)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (31-40)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 4.0IP, 5H, 1R, 2BB, 7K, and 1HRA on 73 pitches

W- Eric Pardinho (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Nathaneal Perez (1)

SV- Trey Cumbie (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (10-6)

Results from June 28th Won 5 to 3

HR- Nicolas Deschamps (1)

Starter- Troy Watson 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K

W- Edgar Castro (2-0, 5.14ERA)/BSV1

H- Stephen Vargas (1)

SV- Keiner Leon (3)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Otto Lopez of the Buffalo Bisons.

Lopez played LF, batting leadoff for the Herd on Wednesday. He reached on a double in the 1st inning, scoring on a Jordan Groshans one-out double, 1-0. Otto double again in the 3rd but Cullen Large struck out with the bases loaded to end the threat. In the 5th, Otto drew a 4-pitch walk to lead off the frame and stole 2nd but was left stranded. Following a leadoff home run by Eric Stamets in the 7th inning, Lopez singled to right but was caught attempting to steal 2nd. He grounded out in 9th to end his day.

Lopez finished 3-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles, a stolen base, a caught stealing, and a walk. After starting the season on the IL, Otto has struggled to really get it going at the plate. He did get some time with Toronto recently which may have re-ignited the 5-foot-10 utility player. In two games since being returned to Buffalo, Otto Lopez has 4 hits in 8 at-bats with three doubles, an RBI, two walks, two strikeouts, and a stolen base.

For the season, Otto Lopez owns a .244BA, 7 doubles, 3 triples, a home run, 15RBI, and 5 stolen bases in 8 attempts.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS, batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. Jordan went 1-for-3 with a double, two runs batted in, and two walks. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 11-for-46 for a .239 BA with 2 doubles, 6BB, 12K, and 4RBI. In 46 games, Jordan is batting .277 with 6 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .714OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 3rd for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Orelvis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Martinez batted .205 with 4 runs scored, 1 double, 2HR, 7RBI, and a SB. In 62 games, O is batting .219 with 17HR, 45RBI, 5SB, and a .779OPS.

