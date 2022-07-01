June 30th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Zulueta struggles in Double-A debut

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 2.

Buffalo- The RailRiders scored 8 runs on 11 hits. Trevor Richards allowed three runs in one inning rehab outing. Anthony Kay, fresh off a rehab stint of his own, allowed two runs over 1.2 innings, walking three. With the game out of reach, Kyle Johnston allowed two runs on three hits in the 8th inning.

New Hampshire- Yosver Zulueta made his first Double-A start, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over 1.2IP. The game got out of hand when Portland scored two in the 6th to make it 6-2. Things got real bad with 4 runs in the 7th and 5 runs in the 8th. The Sea Dogs finished with 15 runs on 15 hits while holding the Fisher Cats to 4 runs on 8 hits.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 8 runs on 10 hits, jumping out to an early lead with 3 runs in the 1st and 4 runs in the 2nd. The big hit came off the bat of Zach Britton in the 2nd inning. With two runners on and 1 out, Britton deposited out of the yard for his 5th home run of the season. Abdiel Mendoza continues to take strides in his development with 4 strong innings, allowing one run on 3 hits. Juan Nunez picked up the win with 1.2 shutout innings, striking out 4.

Dunedin- Jonatan Bernal held the Mighty Mussels off the board over three innings. Conor Cooke picked up the win, holding Fort Myers to a solo home run over four innings. Kelvin Perez picked up the two-inning save, his first of the year. Down 0-1 heading into the 8th, Jose Ferrer (error) and Jose Rivas reached base to open the inning. Red Hot Dasan Brown grounded into a forceout, erasing Ferrer at first. Angel Del Rosario popped out for the 2nd out. Pitching change. Rainer Nunez took ball one. The second pitch of the at-bat was driven to center field, scoring Rivas and Brown to give the D-Jays lead and eventually the win.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-33)

Loss 1 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Derek Holland 2.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 2K on 27 pitches

L- Trevor Richards (0-1, 27.00ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-41)

Loss 4 to 15

HR- Cam Eden (3)

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 1.2IP, 2H, 2R, 2BB, 1K on 46 pitches

L- Zulueta (0-1, 10.80ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (34-35)

Won 8 to 4

HR- Zach Britton (5) and MacKenzie Mueller (3)

Starter- Abdiel Mendoza 4.0IP, 3H, 1R, 2BB, 1K on 52 pitches

W- Juan Nunez (1-0, 0.00ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (32-40)

Won 2 to 1

HR- none

Starter- Jonatan Bernal 3.0IP, 1H, 0R, 3BB, 3K on 61 pitches

W- Conor Cooke (2-4, 4.89ERA)

S- Kelvin Perez (1)

SV- Trey Cumbie (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (11-7)

Loss 4 to 8

HR- Jaden Rudd (1)

Starter- Yondrei Rojas 4.0IP, 7H, 7R, 3BB, 3K, and 3HRA

L- Rojas (0-2, 6.46ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Abdiel Mendoza of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 23-yr-old righty was claimed off waiver on December 8th, 2021. He joined the C’s to start the season. He’s been pitching out the bullpen all season, pitching multiple innings more often than not. The righty made 4 appearances in April, posting a 1-0 record with 6 walks and 5 strikeouts over 9 innings. May was much better, Mendoza picked up two wins, posting a 1.38ERA with a 1.15WHIP while striking out 9 and walking 6 over 13 innings.

Yesterday was Abdiel’s first start of the season. He threw 32 of his 52 pitches for strikes, getting 9 groundball outs and zero flyball outs. He started the game strong with a pair of ground ball outs to begin the 1st inning. A single, a failed pickoff attempt put the runner on 2nd, an RBI single, a single, a walk, and a forceout to end the threat. It didn’t appear that Mendoza would make it through the first, let alone, go deep in this one but he regained his composure and retired the Indians in order in the 2nd inning. He walked Zac Veen on 4 pitches to open the third but got Drew Romo to ground into a double on the next pitch. He finished by retiring the next 4 batters.

In June, Mendoza has thrown 17 innings, picking up a win while holding a 3.18ERA and 1.24WHIP. For the month he’s walked 8 and struck out 13 batters. For the season, Abdiel has surrendered just one home run across 39 innings with 27 strikeouts and a 1.26WHIP. He has a 4-0 record and 3.00ERA. Walks are an issue, walking 4.62 batters per 9IP with just a 6.23K/9. He appears to be a worm killer with 1.77 GO/AO

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder DH’d, batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. Jordan went 0-for-3 with a walk. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-45 for a .222BA with 2 doubles, 6BB, 12K, and 4RBI. In 47 games, Jordan is batting .272 with 6 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .705OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 4th for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Orelvis went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .190 with 4 runs scored, 2HR, 7RBI. In 63 games, O is batting .220 with 17HR, 45RBI, 5SB, and a .775OPS.

