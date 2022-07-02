July 1st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: New Hampshire score 16 runs in shutout

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- For the second game in a row, the RailRiders scored 8 runs while holding the Herd to one run. Graham Spraker allowed 3 runs on 3 hits over 1.1IP. Eric Yardley allowed two runs on 4 hits in one inning. Shaun Anderson allowed a run on 2 hits over 2.2IP with 3K. Jeremy Beasley allowed two runs on 2 hits over 2 innings. Tayler Saucedo, the only Buffalo pitcher not to allow a run, struck out one in the 8th inning. Buffalo scored their only run in the 9th inning off an Otto Lopez double to bring Nathan Lukes home.

New Hampshire- A day after surrendering 14 runs, the Fisher Cats shut out the Portland Sea Dogs, 16 to 0. New Hampshire finished with 18 hits, 5 doubles, and a home run. The Fisher Cats scored 4 runs in the 1st inning, 2 runs in the 2nd, 5 runs in the 3rd, 4 runs in the 7th, and a run in the 8th. Trent Palmer shut down the Sea Dogs over 5.2 innings, finishing with 9 strikeouts. Luis Quinones finished the game, picking up a save by shutting down Portland over three innings.

Vancouver- The C’s scored 4 runs on 7 hits, scoring single runs in the 1st, 2nd, 6th, and 8th innings. Zach Britton hit two solo home runs, three over the past two games. Ricky Tiedemann allowed three runs, the most runs allowed this season by the 6-foot-4 lefty. Naswell Paulino allowed three runs, two home runs, striking out 5 batters over 3.0IP. Will McAffer allowed 3 runs on 6 hits in one inning.

Dunedin- 21-yr-old Nathaneal Perez no-hit the Mighty Mussels over 4 innings. Julian Valdez kept the good times going through the 5th and 6th inning before running into trouble in the 7th, allowing two solo home runs. 24-yr-old Nathaneal Perez got roughed up in the 8th, allowing a two run home run. Ben Baggett also allowed a home run in his inning but struck out two. Fortunately, the D-Jays offense was on their game in this one, scoring 8 runs on 10 hits. Dunedin scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning, added two more in the 6th, and finished off Fort Myers with a run in the 9th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-34)

Loss 1 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Graham Spraker 1.1IP, 3H, 3R, 0BB, 0K, and 1HRA on 30 pitches

L- Graham Spraker (1-3, 4.50ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (32-41)

Won 16 to 0

HR- Spencer Horwitz (10)

Starter- Trent Palmer 5.2IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 9K on 88 pitches

W- Trent Palmer (1-1, 3.69ERA)

SV- Luis Quinones (1)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (34-36)

Loss 4 to 9

HR- Zach Britton (6,7)

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 5.0IP, 3H, 3R, 2BB, 6K on 76 pitches

L- Tiedemann (2-1, 1.64ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (33-40)

Won 8 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Nathaneal Perez 4.0IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 3K on 61 pitches

W- Julian Valdez (2-2, 8.89ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (11-7)

Postponed due to rain

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Spencer Horwitz of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old 1st baseman played in LF, batting 3rd. Spencer finished June with a .370/.490/.667 in 24 games. He collected 9 doubles, 5 home runs, 13RBI with 16 runs scored. In the 1st inning, Horwitz doubled to LF, scoring Rafael Lantigua and John Aiello. Horwitz scored later in the inning. Spencer singled in the 2nd inning and scored on a Luis De Los Santos single, 5-0. In the 3rd inning, Horwitz doubled, driving in two more runs, 8-0, and scored.

In the 5th, Horwitz lined out. In the 7th, Horwitz reached on a fielding error and Luis De Los Santos brought him home with a 2-run double. Leading off the 8th inning, Spencer Horwitz homered in his final at-bat, putting the cherry on top of a 16-0 win.

It looks like Horwitz should be heading to Buffalo soon. In 67 games, Spencer owns a .298BA with a .420OBP and .934OPS. He has 19 doubles, a triple, and 10HR.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played 1st base, batting 3rd for the Buffalo Bisons. Jordan went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 9-for-45 for a .200BA with 2 doubles, 6BB, 14K, and 4RBI. In 48 games, Jordan is batting .265 with 6 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .690OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .190 with 4 runs scored, 2HR, and 7RBI. In 63 games, O is batting .220 with 17HR, 45RBI, 5SB, and a .775OPS.

