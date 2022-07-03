July 2nd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: The struggles continue for Bowden Francis

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- The Bisons and RailRiders only played 5 and half innings. The RailRiders scored two in the 1st and 2 in the 3rd off the struggling Bowden Francis. Newly acquired Andrew Moore allowed 3 hits over 2.2 shutdown innings to keep this game close. Buffalo scored 3 runs on 7 hits. The Herd scored all their runs in the 1st inning with the big blow coming on a Nick Podkul 2-run single to give Buffalo an early 3-0 lead. Otto Lopez has the club’s only extra-base hit.

New Hampshire- Hayden Juenger struck out 5 over 3 innings. His only blemish was a 3rd inning solo home run. Andrew Bash picked up the win with 4 no-hit innings. New Hampshire scored 4 runs on 9 hits, scoring a run in the 3rd and 9th inning, and 2 runs in the 6th.

Vancouver- Jimmy Robbins continues to build up his stamina with a 3-inning outing, throwing 59 pitches. He held the Indians to a run on four hits. Garrett Farmer struck out 5 over 4 innings, allowing Spokane to pull to within one run. Ryan Boyer closed the game out with two shutout innings for the save. Vancouver used a big 3rd to pick up the win and pull to within a game of the .500 mark. In the 3rd, Anthony Morales put tied the game with an RBI sac fly, Steward Berroa stole a pair of bases and scored on a wild pitch, Leo Jimenez doubled home Tyler Keenan, and Miguel Hiraldo scored Jimenez with a ground ball.

Dunedin- Fort Myer scored 3 runs on 6 hits, scoring two off starter Dahian Santos. Santos struck out 6 to push his K total for the season to 84, good for 2nd in the league. What makes his strikeout total so impressive is that Dahian has done it in just 50.2IP. Wilgneis Alvarado looked good, allowing a run on 3 hits over 3IP to keep the close. Unfortunately, the D-Jays batters could only push one run across despite outhitting the Mighty Mussels 8 to 6.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-35)

Loss 3 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 2.1IP, 5H, 4R, 0BB, 4K, and 3HRA on 47 pitches

L- Francis (5-7, 8.48ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-41)

Won 4 to 2

HR- Cam Eden (4)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 59 pitches

W- Andrew Bash (4-3, 4.81ERA)

H- Sean Mellen (3)

SV- Parker Caracci (4)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (35-36)

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 59 pitches

W- Garrett Farmer (3-0, 3.34ERA)

SV- Ryan Boyer (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (33-41)

Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 6K, and HRA on 75 pitches

L- Santos (4-4, 2.66ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (11-8)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter Ivy Carter 4.0IP, 3H, 5R, 1BB, 6K, and 3HRA

L- Carter (0-2, 8.59ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ryan Boyer of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 6-foot-2 righty is an undrafted relief pitcher out of Bradford, PA. He started the year as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays bullpen. After posting a record of 1-0 with a 5.68ER across 5 appearances, Boyer was moved up a level to join the Vancouver bullpen.

On Saturday, Ryan Boyer was called upon to finish the game. He entered in the 8th inning to preserve a 4-3 lead. He allowed Grant Lavigne to reach on a leadoff single. Boyer retired the next 5 batters, three on strikeouts. Things got a little hairy in the 9th when, with two outs in the inning, Bladimir Restituyo tripled off Boyer. Ryan managed to hold on for the save, inducing Zac Veen to ground out to PK Morris at 1st.

Ryan Boyer threw 19 of his 26 pitches for strikes. He induced one ground ball out and a fly ball out. For the day, Boyer went 2 innings with two hits and three strikeouts. Since joining the C’s bullpen, Ryan Boyer has thrown 13.1 innings over 11 games, allowing 7 hits and walking 3 for a wicked 0.75WHIP. He’s picked up two wins, four holds, and two saves while racking up 20 strikeouts.

The 25-yr-old shouldn’t remain at this level much longer. It’s time to challenge him with a move to Double-A New Hampshire.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (12GP), Groshans has gone 9-for-45 for a .200BA with 2 doubles, 6BB, 14K, and 4RBI. In 48 games, Jordan is batting .265 with 6 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .690OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect manned 3rd base, batting 4th. Martinez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez batted .179 with 3 runs scored, 2HR, and 7RBI. In 64 games, O is batting .216 with 17HR, 45RBI, 5SB, and a .765OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *