July 3rd Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Cam Eden surging for Fisher Cats

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 and 2.

Buffalo- The RailRiders took the finale, 5 to 1. Buffalo scored one run, Cullen Large RBI sac fly, on 7 hits. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tagged Jake Elliott for 3 runs, one in the 2nd and two in the 3rd to take a 3-0 lead after three innings. Brandon Eisert and Gabriel Ponce each allowed one run in the 6th to complete the scoring. Joe Biagini allowed a hit and struck out a pair over 1.2 scoreless innings. Nick Allgeyer followed Jake Elliott, throwing 2.2 scoreless frames with two walks and three strikeouts.

New Hampshire- A throwing error by the Sea Dogs catcher, Elih Marrero, on an Orelvis Martinez stolen base allowed John Aiello to score New Hampshire’s first run, 1-0. In the 5th, Cam Eden hit a ground-rule double to score Chris Bec, 2-0. That was all the scoring for the good guy. Portland scored 3 in the 7th off Braden Scott (1R) and Thomas Ruwe (2R), and added another run off Jimmy Burnette in the 8th to secure a 4-2 win.

Vancouver- PPD

Dunedin- PPD

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (41-36)

Loss 1 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Joe Biagini 1.2IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 21 pitches

L- Jake Elliott (1-1, 6.75ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (33-42)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Paxton Schultz 3.1IP, 2H, 0R, 2BB, 1K on 51 pitches

L. Thomas Ruwe (0-2, 8.22ERA)/BSV1

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (35-36)

Results from July 2nd

Won 4 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.0IP, 4H, 1R, 1BB, 2K on 59 pitches

W- Garrett Farmer (3-0, 3.34ERA)

SV- Ryan Boyer (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (33-41)

Results from July 2nd

Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 6K, and HRA on 75 pitches

L- Santos (4-4, 2.66ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (11-8)

Results from July 2nd, no games scheduled on Sunday.

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter Ivy Carter 4.0IP, 3H, 5R, 1BB, 6K, and 3HRA

L- Carter (0-2, 8.59ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (3-for-4, 2B, K, E), Nick Podkul (0-for-2, 2BB), Nick Allgeyer (2.2IP, 2BB, 3K)

NH- only Cam Eden (see below)

C’s-

Dunedin-

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Cam Eden of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The 24-yr-old outfielder out of Yuba City, CA., played LF while batting leadoff. He flew out and popped up in the first two at-bats. In the 5th, newly promoted Davis Schneider struck out to leadoff the inning, Chris Bec reached on a fielding error and stole 2nd base, and Cam Eden hit a ground-rule double to give the good guys a 2-0 lead. Eden also stole 3rd to get himself 90 feet closer to scoring but John Aiello struck out and Martinez flew out to end the threat.

In the 7th, Cam Eden doubled again, ending his day with a 9th-inning strikeout. For the game, Cam Eden went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two doubles, a stolen base, and a strikeout. Over the past 15 days, Cam has played in 11 games, posting a .302BA with two doubles, two home runs, 8RBI, 4 runs, and 4 stolen bases. He’s also walked 3 times and struck out 13 times.

Since joining the Fisher Cats on May 31st, Eden has played 24 games during which time he’s collected 5 doubles, 4 home runs, and 7 bases. He’s scored 11 runs and driven in 16 with 7 walks and 35 strikeouts while posting a .259BA and .782OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder was back in the lineup after getting Saturday off. Jordan played SS, batting 3rd. He went 1-for-4 with a single. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 8-for-41 for a .195BA with a double, 5BB, 11K, and 4RBI. In 49 games, Jordan is batting .265 with 6 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .686OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect manned 3rd base, batting 4th. Martinez went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts and a stolen base. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .186 with 3 runs scored, 2HR, and 7RBI. In 65 games, O is batting .217 with 17HR, 45RBI, 6SB, and a .760OPS.

