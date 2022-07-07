July 6th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Two homer game for Orelvis Martinez

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 4 and 1

Buffalo- GM1- The Bisons welcomed Spencer Horwitz to the lineup. Spencer went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two doubles in his 1st AAA game. Unfortunately, the Mets smashed Andrew Anderson for 5 home runs and 7 runs over 1.2 innings. The Herd scored 4 runs on 6 hits. GM2 Buffalo earned a split in the doubleheader with a 6-4 win. Eric Stamets hit two doubles, driving in 3 runs. Bowden Francis allowed one run over 3 innings, striking out 6. Impressive.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored 11 runs on 10 hits, holding the Yard Goats to 6 runs on 6 hits. Gabriel Ponce was roughed up for 3 runs in the 7th, allowing two home runs. Rafael Lantigua, John Aiello, and Gabriel Martinez each collected two hits. Trevor Schwecke tripled with the bases loaded in the 3rd.

Vancouver- The C’s and AquaSox had a seesaw game with Everett coming out as the victors. Vancouver took a short-lived 2-0 lead, scoring a run in the 1st and 2nd inning. Everett tied the game with 2 in the bottom half of the 2nd inning. Vancouver regained the lead with a 2-run 3rd. The AquaSox tied the game with a run in the 3rd and 7th inning. The C’s regained the lead in the 8th but Everett scored 2 runs in the 8th for the win.

Dunedin- Trenton Wallace, Cooper Benson, and Kelvin Perez shut out the Threshers despite allowing 7 hits. The D-Jays welcomed Gabriel Martinez back after missing all of June. Dunedin scored 7 runs on 10 hits, including three doubles and a home run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (42-38)

GM1 Loss 4 to 9

HR- Nick Podkul (3)

Starter- Andrew Moore 1.2IP, 7H, 7R, 0BB, 1K, and 5HRA on 54 pitches

L- Moore (0-1, 14.54ERA)

GM2 Won 6 to 4

HR- none

Starter Bowden Francis 3.0IP, H, R, 0BB, 6K, and 1HRA on 43 pitches

W- Joe Biagini (3-2, 3.66ERA)

SV- Tayler Saucedo (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-43)

Won 11 to 6

HR- Orelvis Martinez (18,19) and Rafael Lantigua (1)

Starter- Luis Quinones 4.0IP, 1H, 1R, 4BB, 4K on 81 pitches

W- Parker Caracci (2-3, 4.22ERA)

BSV- Gabriel Ponce (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (36-37)

Loss 5 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Sem Robberse 4.0IP, 4H, 3R, 2BB, 4K, and 1HRA on 72 pitches

L- Jimmy Kelly (1-1, 7.45ERA)

BSV- Mark Simon (2)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (35-41)

Won 7 to 0

HR- Gabriel Martinez (10)

Starter- Trenton Wallace 5.0IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 5K on 65 pitches

W- Wallace (2-1, 1.11ERA)

H- Cooper Benson (1)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (12-9)

Results from July 5th, no games scheduled on Wednesday.

Won 9 to 1

HR- none

Starter Troy Watson 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K

W- Sergio Caruci (1-1, 3.86ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Rafael Lantigua and Gabriel Martinez.

Both players had amazing games; therefore, both are getting some love.

First, Double-A. The light-hitting Lantigua was in left field, batting leadoff, for the Fisher Cats. His first two at-bats were unproductive outs. He walked in the 4th inning to load the bases but John Aiello grounded into an inning-ending double play. His first hit was a 6th inning double to LF, scoring Ryan Gold. In the 8th, with two outs, the game is tied 6-6, Rafael Lantigua hit an 0-2 pitch over the wall in right field for a 3-run home run, his first of the year.

In 66 games, Rafael Lantigua owns a .263 batting average with a .339OBP. He’s collected 24 doubles, a triple, a home run, and 23RBI.

Gabriel Martinez of the Dunedin Blue Jays missed all of June. He was activated from the IL before the game after 3 rehab games with the FCL Blue Jays. He wasted little time letting the FSL pitchers know he is back and healthy, smashing a two-run home run to LF in the 1st inning. The 19-yr-old outfielder also doubled and scored in the 8th inning.

Getting a healthy Martinez back in the lineup will be huge for the D-Jays, in 44 games, Martinez owns a .302BA with a .911OPS, 10 doubles, 10HR, and 36RBI.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder played SS, batting 3rd in GM1. He went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 9-for-41 for a .220BA with 2 doubles, 5BB, 9K, and 3RBI. In 51 games, Jordan is batting .270 with 7 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .697OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 3rd. Martinez was very productive at the plate on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 3RBI, and 2 strikeouts. Martinez went deep in the 5th inning, a solo jack, and went deep in the 8th, a 2-run jack. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .250 with 7 runs scored, 4HR, and 10RBI. In 67 games, O is batting .222 with 19HR, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .788OPS.

