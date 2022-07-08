July 7th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: System Skunked. Zulueta with 8K’s.

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 0 for 4.

Buffalo- Derek Holland shout out the Mets over two innings. Nick Allgeyer threw a clean 3rd but allowed 2 runs in the 4th and a run in the 5th. Andrew Bash (2.2IP) and Jeremy Beasley (2.0IP) completed the game with 4.2 scoreless innings, walking 3, striking out 4, and allowing one hit. The Herd scored 2 runs on 6 hits with Chavez Young (3) and Danny Jansen (2) accounting for 5 of those hits. Eric Stamets had Buffalo’s other hit, a solo home run.

New Hampshire- Yosver Zulueta had a much better start in his second Double-A appearance. He struck out 8 batters over 4 innings, allowing one run on two hits. Thomas Ruwe and Jimmy Burnette held the Yard Goats in check between the 5th and 8th, allowing one hit and 3 walks while striking out 8 batters. Unfortunately, Sean Rackoski wasn’t on his game, allowing 2 runs in the 9th for the loss.

Vancouver- The AquaSox hit Chad Dallas pretty hard, scoring 5 runs on 7 hits and hitting 2 home runs. The C’s scored 4 runs on 7 hits. Miguel Hiraldo opened the scoring for Vancouver with a single to center field, scoring Damiano Palmegiani to tie the game. Steward Berroa hit his 6th home run in the 5th to give the C’s a short-lived 2-1 lead. After Everett hit a pair of 2-run home runs in the bottom of the 5th to take 5-2 lead, Vancouver scored two runs off a pair of bases-loaded walks (one HBP), 4-5.

Dunedin- Micheal Dominguez (4R) and Seonni Martinez (2R) surrendered 6 runs on 8 hits including 2 home runs. Julian Valdez and Trey Cumbie held the Threshers hitless over the final 3 innings. The D-Jays were held to 4 hits on 9 hits, committing 3 errors. Amell Brazoban hit a two-run home run in the 2nd inning to put the Jays up 2-0. Down 2-4, Brazoban doubled home Angel Del Rosario to pull to within one. Down 6-3 in the 8th, Roque Salinas homered to right, a solo shot.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (42-39)

Loss 2 to 3

HR- Chavez Young (2)

Starter- Derek Holland 2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 2BB, 0K on 27 pitches

L- Nick Allgeyer (2-3, 4.78ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (34-44)

Loss 1 to 3

HR- none

Starter- Yosver Zulueta 4.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, 8K on 72 pitches

L- Sean Rackoski (4-1, 5.20ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (36-38)

Loss 4 to 7

HR- Steward Berroa (6)

Starter- Chad Dallas 5.0IP, 7H, 5R, 3BB, 2K, and 2HRA on 78 pitches

L- Dallas (1-5, 4.68ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (35-42)

Loss 4 to 6

HR- Amell Brazoban (3) and Roque Salinas (1)

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 3.0IP, 5H, 4R, 1BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 59 pitches

L- Dominguez (0-4, 6.35ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (12-9)

Results from July 5th, Thursday’s game was suspended in the 8th.

Won 9 to 1

HR- none

Starter Troy Watson 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 1BB, 1K

W- Sergio Caruci (1-1, 3.86ERA)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Danny Jansen (2-for-4, K, 2B), Eric Stamet (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K), Andrew Bash (2.2IP, H, 2BB, 2K), Jeremy Beasley (2.0IP, BB, 2K)

NH- Trevor Schwecke (2-for-4, 2K, 2B), Thomas Ruwe (1.2IP, 2BB, 4K), Jimmy Burnette (2.1IP, H, BB, 4K)

C’s- Steward Berroa (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR, 3K), Zac Britton (1-for-5, 3K, 2B), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-4, 2R, BB, K)

Dunedin- Roque Salinas (2-for-4, R, RBI, HR), Amell Brazoban (2-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR, 2B), Francisco Fajardo (2-for-4, 3B), Julian Valdez (2IP, BB, 3K)

FCL- game suspended

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Chavez Young of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 25-yr-old outfielder played CF, batting 6th for Buffalo on Thursday. Chavez singled and stole 2nd base in his first at-bat in the 2nd inning. In the 5th with the Herd behind 0-3, Young hit his 2nd home run of the season, a solo jack to right center. In the 7th, Young singled to RF for his 3rd hit of the game. He struck out in the 9th.

Over the last 15 days, Chavez Young has played 13 games, posting a 326BA with 3 doubles, a home run, 4 stolen bases, 5RBI, and 9 runs scored. For the season, Young has played 35 games, batting .243 with 2 home runs, 3 doubles, a triple, 9SB, and a .670OPS.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder was given the day off. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 9-for-41 for a .220BA with 2 doubles, 5BB, 9K, and 3RBI. In 51 games, Jordan is batting .270 with 7 doubles, a home run, 19RBI, and a .697OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played SS, batting 3rd. Martinez went 0-for-4 with no walks or strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .250 with 7 runs scored, 4HR, and 10RBI. In 67 games, O is batting .218 with 19HR, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .788OPS.

