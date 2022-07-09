July 8th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Ricky Tiedemann walks 5, allows two home runs

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 for 3.

Buffalo- Chavez Young homered for the 2nd straight game, driving in a pair with his 3rd longball of the year. LJ Talley provided the big hit with a 3-run home run in the 3rd inning. Mike Ellenbest threw two scoreless innings as the Opener. Anthony Kay allowed a solo home run over 2.2IP, striking out 4 batters. Kyle Johnston threw 2.1 scoreless innings while Tayler Saucedo (.2IP) and Matt Gage (1.1IP) finished the game with two no-hit innings.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats scored a run in the 1st and 3rd, scoring two runs in the 5th and 7th innings. Hayden Jeunger allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. Bradon Scott threw two scoreless innings for the win, striking out 5 batters. Cre Finfrock, Marcus Reyes, and Parker Caracci held the Yard Goats at bay over the final 3.1 innings, holding scoreless on 3 hits.

Vancouver- Ricky Tiedemann struggled with the walks, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits that included two home runs. Sean Wymer allowed two more home runs, surrendering 4 runs over 2.1IP. The C’s scored 5 runs despite being held to 2 hits. They walked 8 times with 12 strikeouts.

Dunedin- Connor Cooke struggled to the tune of 4 runs on 4 hits, retiring one batter. That put the D-Jays behind the 8-ball early and were never able to get the offense going. Wilgenis Alavardo didn’t help, allowing an inherited run, as well as 2 of his own in the 1st inning and one more in the 2nd. Dunedin’s only run was a Juan Gonzalez solo home run in the 5th.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (43-39)

Won 6 to 1

HR- Chavez Young (3)

Starter- Mike Ellenbest 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 18 pitches

W- Anthony Kay (1-2, 9.31ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (35-44)

Won 6 to 2

HR- Ryan Gold (3)

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.2IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 4K on 55 pitches

W- Braden Scott (3-2, 4.18ERA)

H- Cre Finfrock (2)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (36-39)

Loss 5 to 10

HR- none

Starter- Ricky Tiedemann 4.2IP, 4H, 4R, 5BB, 7K, and 2HRA on 84 pitches

L- Tiedemann (2-2, 2.39ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (35-43)

Loss 1 to 7

HR- Juan Gonzalez (1)

Starter- Connor Cooke 0.1IP, 4H, 4R, 0BB, 0K on 34 pitches

L- Cooke (2-5, 5.77ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

GM1 Won 10 to 9

HR- Yhoangel Aponte (2)

Starter Stephen Vargas 3.0IP, 5H, 3R, 3BB, 1K

W- Keiner Leon (2-2, 4.15ERA)

GM2 Loss 3 to 9

Hr- none

Starter Yondrei Rojas 4.0IP, 4H, 4R, 2BB, 5K, and 1HRA

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Ricky Tiedemann of the Vancouver Canadians.

The 19-yr-old lefty has been lights out this year. Earning a promotion from A-Ball to Advance-A. His stock has skyrocketed, as he’s climbed the prospect ladder and now sits comfortably in MLB’s Top 100 list. But he’s coming back to earth over his last three starts.

After not allowing an earned run over 19 innings between May 27th and June 17th, Ricky has allowed 9 runs over 14 innings. His ERA has climbed from 0.38 to 2.39 over his last 3 starts.

Am I knit picking?

Not really. I’m just providing a discussion point. Has the league adjusted? Is it fatigue? or is it just that his previous level of dominance was too unsustainable over the course of an entire season?

We shall see.

Let’s get back to his start on Friday. Ricky threw 46 of his 84 pitches for strikes, issuing 5 free passes and striking out 7. That was the most BB issued since walking 4 batters on April 15th and 22nd. He only walked 4 batters in 18.1 innings over 4 starts in June. Ricky induced 2 ground ball outs and one flyball, allowing 2 home runs.

In the 1st inning, Tiedemann walked the leadoff batter and a two-run home run off the bat of Kyle Lewis. He retired the side in order after that early hiccup. In the 2nd inning, Ricky allowed a leadoff single (erased trying to stretch it into a double) and a pair of walks before getting Myles Miller to hit into an inning ending double play.

Noelvi Marte hit a leadoff home run to open the 3rd inning. Ricky retired the next three batters. The 4th innings was crazy. The lefty walked the leadoff batter, struck out the next two batters, walked his second of the inning, and was bailed out by his catcher who got the runner out at 3rd.

In the 5th, Ricky Tiedemann struck out the first two batters to open the frame. Kyle Lewis singled and Ricky was pulled. Sean Wymer replaced Tiedemann and gave up a 2-run home run to the next two batters.

As a member of the Vancouver Canadians, Ricky Tiedeman owns a record of 2-2 with a 2.39ERA. He’s allowed 23 hits and 13BB over 37.2 innings for a 0.96WHIP.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder returned to the lineup on Friday after a rest day on Thursday. Jordan played SS, batting 3rd. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI, and a double. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 11-for-43 for a .256BA with 3 doubles, 4BB, 9K, and 4RBI. In 52 games, Jordan is batting .275 with 8 doubles, a home run, 20RBI, and a .709OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd, batting 3rd. Martinez went 0-for-4 with no walks or strikeouts for the 2nd game in a row. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .244 with 7 runs scored, 4HR, and 8RBI. In 69 games, O is batting .215 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .764OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *6th