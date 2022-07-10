July 9th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: 1st Triple-A home run for Spencer Horwitz

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Thomas Hatch pitched well, holding the Mets to four hits over 5 scoreless innings. Brandon Eisert struck out four over two innings, allowing one run. Eric Yardley got blasted, surrendering 3 runs without retiring a single batter. Trent Thornton threw two scoreless innings but allowed 3 hits while striking out 5 batters. Spencer Horwitz continues to swing a hot bat, collecting 3 of the Bisons’ 4 hits in the game as Buffalo was held to just two runs.

New Hampshire- Paxton Schultz allowed one run over 5 innings to improve to 5-4 on the season. Sean Mellen struck out 4 batters over 2.1 scoreless innings. Gabriel Ponce has struggled lately and struggled in this one, allowing 3 runs and failing to complete the inning. Sean Rackoski earned a one-out save. Ryan Gold hit his second home run in as many games, a 2-run homer in the 3rd inning to give the Fisher Cats a 3-0 advantage. Chris Bec extended the lead in the 7th inning with his first home run of the season, a 2-run homer, 5-1.

Vancouver- Everett scored three runs in the 9th off Juan Nunez but Vancouver held on for the W. Vancouver scored 6 runs on 7 hits. Zac Britton collected two doubles, driving in a pair. Addison Barger hit his 14th home run, a solo shot in the 3rd inning. Garrett Spain drove in a pair and walked twice. MacKenzie Mueller hit his third triple of the season, driving in a run. Jimmy Robbins allowed a run over 3.2 innings, striking out 5. Justin Kelly was equally effective with 3.1 innings of one-run relief and 4 strikeouts.

Dunedin- Amell Brazoban singled and stole second to get the inning started, scoring on a Jose Ferrer single. Three batters later and Riley Tirotta hit a 3-run home run to give the Blue Jays a 6-2 lead. Dahian Santos racked up another 8 strikeouts, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits over 5IP. Eric Pardinho continues to pitch well, throwing two more scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Kelvin Perez finished the game, allowing one run over two innings.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (43-40)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- Spencer Horwitz (1)

Starter- Thomas Hatch 5.0IP, 4H, 0R, 3BB, 5K on 93 pitches

L- Eric Yardley (1-1, 9.82ERA)/BSV1

H- Brandon Eisert (4)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-44)

Won 5 to 4

HR- Ryan Gold (4), Chris Bec (1), and Zac Cook (10)

Starter- Paxton Schultz 5.2IP, 1H, 1R, 1BB, 4K on 73 pitches

W- Paxton Schultz (5-4, 5.03ERA)

H- Sean Mellen (4)

SV- Sean Rackoski (3)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (37-39)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Addison Barger (14)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 3.2IP, 1H, 1R, 3BB, 5K on 70 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (2-1, 6.23ERA)

H- Mark Simon (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-43)

Won 6 to 3

HR- Dasan Brown (3) and Riley Tirotta (1)

Starter- Dahian Santos 5.0IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 69 pitches

W- Eric Pardinho (2-0, 0.00ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

Saturday’s game suspended

Top Performers

Buffalo- Otto Lopez (0-for-2, 2BB, K), Spencer Horwitz (3-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2B), Trent Thornton (2IP, 3H, 5K)

NH- Zac Cook (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, 2K), Chris Bec (1-for-3, 2RBI, R, HR), Ryan Gold (2-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR), Sean Mellen (2.1IP, 2H, 4K)

C’s- Justin Kelly (3.1IP, 3H, R, 2BB, 4K), Garrett Spain (1-for-2, R, 2RBI, 2BB, K), Zac Britton (2-for-5, 2RBI, 2-2B, 3K), Damiano Palmegiani (1-for-3, 2R, 2BB), Addison Barger (1-for-5, R, RBI, HR)

Dunedin- Riley Tirotta (1-for-4, R, 3RBI, HR, BB, 3K), Gabriel Martinez (2-for-4, R, 2K, 2B), Adriel Sotolongo (0-for-1, 3BB, K, CS), Amell Brazoban (2-for-4, R, K, SB), Jose Ferrer (2-for-4, R, RBI), Eric Pardinho (2IP, H, 2K)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Dasan Brown of the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The 20-yr-old dynamic outfielder out of Oakville, ON., development has taken a gigantic step in 2022. Dasan was in center field, batting leadoff. His first hit came in the 3rd inning, a solo home run. In the 6th inning, Dasan singled and scored on a Riley Tirotta 3-run home run.

In 5 plate appearances, Dasan Brown hit a home run and a single, driving in two runs, driving in one, and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (10GP) Brown owns a .324 batting average with a .405OBP, and .459SLG% with 2 doubles, a home run, 10 runs scored, and 2RBI. The leadoff batter has 4 stolen bases with 5 walks and 11 strikeouts.

In 31 games, Dasan Brown now owns a .282/.373/.444 slash with 8 doubles, a triple, and 3HR while driving in 8RBI and scoring 29 runs. The speedy outfielder is up to 10 stolen bases in 14 attempts.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder was in right field, batting 3rd. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-42 for a .238BA with 3 doubles, 5BB, 8K, and 3RBI. In 53 games, Jordan is batting .270 with 8 doubles, a home run, 20RBI, and a .695OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd, batting 3rd. Martinez went 0-for-4 with no walks or strikeouts for the 2nd game in a row. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .224 with 7 runs scored, 4HR, and 8RBI with one walk and 14 strikeouts. In 70 games, O is batting .212 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .753OPS.

