July 10th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Three doubles for Vancouver’s Addison Barger

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- Joe Biagini allowed one run over two no-hit innings, walking one with three strikeouts. Shaun Anderson gave up a solo home run in the 4th inning. Bowden Francis struck out 4 over two scoreless innings. Jeremy Beasley allowed a two-run home run in the 7th, his only inning of work. Matt Gage and Derek Holland finished the game with scoreless innings. Spencer Horwitz and Logan Warmoth doubled, and Danny Jansen hit a home run. Buffalo scored 2 runs on 5 hits.

New Hampshire- Adam Kloffenstein put himself behind early, surrendering a single and a two-run home run to the first two batters. He finished the game with 3 shutout innings before being lifted prior to the 5th inning. Marcus Reyes and Cre Finfrock each allowed 4 runs in the outings. Jimmy Burnette (1IP) and Parker Caracci (1.2IP) finished the game with 2.2 scoreless innings. The Fisher Cats hit two doubles and four home runs, scoring 7 runs on 12 hits.

Vancouver- The C’s and AquaSox combined to score 23 runs on 23 hits. The C’s walked 8 times with 7 strikeouts. Starter Abdiel Mendoza allowed two runs, Naswell Paulino allowed three runs, Will McAffer allowed 3 runs, and Ryan Boyer allowed two runs. Vancouver scored one in the 3rd, three in the 5th, seven in the 7th, and two in the 8th.

Dunedin- Geison Urbaez got the start, allowing three runs on 7 hits over four innings. Nathaneal Perez allowed two runs over three innings, including a solo home run. Trey Crumbie finished the game with two scoreless innings. The D-Jays scored 3 runs on 10 hits, going 2-for-5 with RISP.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (43-41)

Loss 2 to 4

HR- Danny Jansen (1)

Starter- Joe Biagini 2.0IP, 0H, 1R, 1BB, 3K on 39 pitches

L- Jeremy Beasley (1-1, 2.12ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-45)

Loss 7 to 10

HR- Cam Eden (5), John Aiello (5), Davis Schneider (1), and Zac Cook (11)

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 4.0IP, 2H, 2R, 4BB, 5K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

L- Marcus Reyes (1-3, 8.05ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (38-39)

Won 13 to 10

HR- Leo Jimenez (3), Miguel Hiraldo (5), Glenn Santiago (1)

Starter- Abdiel Mendoza 4.0IP, 2H, 2R, 1BB, 6K on 71 pitches

W- Naswell Paulino (2-3, 6.02ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-44)

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Geison Urbaez 4.0IP, 7H, 3R, 1BB, 3K on 62 pitches

L- Nathaneal Perez (1-1, 1.50ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (13-10)

Saturday’s game suspended

Top Performers

Buffalo- Spencer Horwitz (1-for-4, BB, K, 2B), Danny Jansen (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, K), Chavez Young (0-for-2, 2BB, 2K, SB), Bowden Francis (2IP, 4K)

NH- John Aiello (2-for-5, R, RBI, HR), Philip Clarke (2-for-4, R, BB, K, 2B), Cam Eden (1-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2K, HR), Davis Schneider (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR, SB, BB, K), Luis De Los Santos (2-for-3, RBI, 2BB, SB)

C’s- Steward Berroa (2-for-5, 2R, BB, K, 2SB, CS), Leo Jimenez (1-for-3, 2R, 4RBI, HR, BB, K), Zac Britton (2-for-4, 2RBI, R, 2B, BB), Glenn Santiago (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI, HR, BB, K), Miguel Hiraldo (2-for-5, R, 2B, HR, 4RBI)

Dunedin- Dasan Brown (2-for-5, R, 2K, CS), Adriel Sotolongo (2-for-3, BB, K), Trey Crumbie (2IP, BB)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Addison Barger of the Vancouver Canadians.

Not sure how much longer the Blue Jays will hold the 22-yr-old down in High-A? He’s doing it all for the C’s. The SS batted 2nd for Vancouver on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a walk, and a strikeout.

In the 1st inning, Barger doubled and advanced to 3rd on a passed ball. With one on and one out in the 3rd inning, Addison put Steward Berroa into scoring position with a double and Leo Jimenez hit an RBI sac fly. With two outs and a runner at first in the 5th inning, Addison doubled for the 3rd time and scored when Leo Jimenez hit a deep fly ball that cleared the fence in center. Addison Barger struck out in the 7th, and walked and scored in the 8th to finish his productive game.

Over the past 15 days, Barger has 5 doubles, 2HR, 5RBI, and 10 runs scored while slashing .357/.486/.750 for a 1.236OPS. He is well on his way to his third month batting over .300 with 8 hits in 23 at-bats in 6 games this month. In 69 games, Addison Barger has 21 doubles, 2 triples, 14 home runs, and 46 runs scored. He’s walked 25 times with 76 strikeouts, and 7 stolen bases in 9 attempts. Addison owns a .300BA with a .924OPS.

Addison Barger leads the Northwest League with 78 hits and 53RBI. He’s also 3rd in doubles and home runs. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone, including me, who would have put Addison on any Top 30 prospect list leading into the season. But now I’d be very surprised not to see him crack Top 20 on all those stupid prospect lists.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder manned SS, batting 3rd. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-40 for a .250BA with 3 doubles, 6BB, 7K, and 4RBI. In 54 games, Jordan is batting .271 with 8 doubles, a home run, 21RBI, and a .704OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect was given Sunday off. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .224 with 7 runs scored, 4HR, and 8RBI with one walk and 14 strikeouts. In 70 games, O is batting .212 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .753OPS.

