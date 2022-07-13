July 12th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Jimenez, 8RBI in past two games. Barger makes AA debut

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 1 and 3.

Buffalo- The Iowa Cubs outhit the Bisons 11 to 9 but outscored them 8 to 2. Andrew Moore allowed one home run over 3IP. He was much better than his last start when he allowed 7 runs on 5 home runs. Nick Allgeyer was effective, holding the Cubs to a run over 3 innings. Mike Ellenbest allowed 3 in the 7th inning and Kyle Johnston allowed 4 in the 8th. Buffalo’s Jordan Groshans, Stevie Berman, and LJ Talley had multi-hit games but the club went 2-for-14 with RISP.

New Hampshire- The Fightin Phils scored two runs in the 4th, 6th, and 7th innings. The Fisher Cats were held off the scoreboard, collecting 6 hits including a Cameron Eden double. Luis Quinones allowed 3 runs over 5.1IP, striking out 6 batters. Andrew Bash was light up for 3 runs. Thomas Ruwe finished the game with 1.2 scoreless innings.

Double-A debut- Addison Barger went 2-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

Vancouver- Nick Frasso allowed a solo home run in the 1st inning and an unearned run in the 2nd inning. Sean Wymer entered the game in the 4th and held the Hops to a pair of hits and a walk over three innings, with no strikeouts. Jol Concepcion picked up his 4th save with two no-hit innings. Leo Jimenez is swinging a hot bat, picking up another 3 hits, and driving in four runs. He’s driven in 8 runs in the past two games and has a .421 batting average in July. Hugo Cardona hit his first home run of the season, a solo home run in the 7th. Riley Tirotta rejoined the club after a short rehab assignment in Dunedin, hitting a pair of doubles. The C’s scored 10 runs on 11 hits and 6 walks.

Dunedin- rained out

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (43-42)

Loss 2 to 8

HR- none

Starter- Andrew Moore 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 0BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 34 pitches

L- Mike Ellenbest (1-2, 3.86ERA)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-46)

Loss 0 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Luis Quinones 5.1IP, 6H, 3R, 1BB, 6K on 86 pitches

L- Quinones (0-2, 3.94ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (39-39)

Won 10 to 3

HR- Hugo Cardona (1)

Starter- Nick Frasso 3.0IP, 1H, 2R, 1BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 66 pitches

W- Sean Wymer (2-0, 6.75ERA)

H- Juan Nunez (1)

SV- Jol Concepcion (4)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-44)

Results from July 10th

Loss 3 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Geison Urbaez 4.0IP, 7H, 3R, 1BB, 3K on 62 pitches

L- Nathaneal Perez (1-1, 1.50ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (16-10)

Won 11 to 4

HR- Yeuni Munoz (1)

Starter Troy Watson 2.1IP, 3H, R, 3BB, and 1K

W- Sam Ryan (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Carcuci (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Stevie Berman (2-for-4, R, 2B, PB), LJ Talley (3-for-4, K, 3B), Nick Allgeyer (3IP, 2H, R, BB, K, HRA)

NH- Addison Barger (2-for-4, 2K), Thomas Ruwe (1.2IP, H, BB, 2K)

C’s- Wymer (3IP, 2H, BB), Concepcion (2IP, 2BB, 3K), Zac Britton (1-for-3, 2R, RBI, 2BB, K, 2B), Leo Jimenez (3-for-4, R, 4RBI, 2B), Riley Tirotta (2-for-5, 2R, 2-2B, K), Hugo Cardona (1-for-3, 2R, HR, RBI, BB)

Dunedin-

FCL- Francisco Veracierto (2-for-5, RBI, 2-2B), Robert Robertis (4-for-6, 3R, 2SB, K), Yeuni Munoz (2-for-5, 2R, 4RBI, BB, K, 3B, HR), Endri Garcia (4-for-6, R, 3RBI, 2-2B), Nicolas Deschamps (2-for-2, 2R, 2BB, 3B, PB)

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Miguel Hiraldo of the Vancouver Canadians.

Miguel Hiraldo didn’t have the most productive game on Tuesday, Leo Jimenez earned that distinction, but he deserves some recognition for his play over the past few weeks. In the game, Hiraldo went 1-for-2 with a run scored, three runs batted in, a walk, and a strikeout. The 21-yr-old infielder had an RBI sac fly in the 4th to tie the game, 2-2. He doubled in the 6th, cashing in Jimenez, and Tirotta, 4-2. He walked and scored in the 8th.

It’s been an up and down season for Hiraldo. A season much more was expected from the talented young man. He’s failed to find any consistency at the plate, batting .193, .216, and .212 over the first three months of the season. However, Hiraldo has shown flashes that have allowed him to produce 16 doubles, 5 home runs, and 21 stolen bases. He has 14 two-hit games but disappears for too many games.

Over his last 10 games, Miguel has hit 5 doubles and a home run while driving in 12 runs with 7 stolen bases. During this streak of games, Hiraldo owns a .297/.341/.514 slash for a .855OPS. Since June 23rd, his batting average has increased from .195 to .217. He still has a long way to go in his development but his blend of gap power and speed is intriguing. It is definitely no all sunshine and roses, he needs to cut down on the strikeouts (77 in 66GP), he needs more consistent at-bats, and he needs to improve in the field (16 errors).

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder manned SS, batting 2nd which is where he should’ve been for batting for the last month. He went 2-for-4 with no walks or strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 12-for-41 for a .293BA with 3 doubles, 6BB, 6K, and 4RBI. In 55 games, Jordan is batting .276 with 8 doubles, a home run, 21RBI, and a .709OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played short, batting 3rd. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .163 with 5 runs scored, 3HR, and 5RBI with 2 walks and 14 strikeouts. In 71 games, O is batting .213 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .754OPS.

