July 13th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Berroa and Palmegiani help push C’s over .500

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 3.

Buffalo- Logan Warmoth pinch hit for Samad Taylor in the 4th inning. He promptly hit a bases loaded triple, his first of the season, 5-2. Cullen Large hit his 4th home run, a two-run shot in the 8th, 7 to 4.

New Hampshire- After making his Double-A debut yesterday, Barger went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. The Fisher Cats were held off the scoreboard for the second straight game. Hayden Juenger allowed 3 runs over 3 innings. Sean Rackoski had another shaky outing, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits including a HR.

Vancouver- Steward Berroa went 3-for-4 with 4 stolen bases for a total of 31SB. That’s second behind Zac Veen at 38. In the 3rd inning, Damiano Palmegiani hit his 3rd longball with the C’s and 14th of the season, a three-run shot. Sem Robberse allowed 2 runs over 6 innings with 6K to even his record at 4-4. Naswell Paulino, Mark Simon, and Justin Kelly finished the game with 3 hitless innings.

Debut- Francisco Fajardo made his Advance-A debut. 1-for-4 with a run scored, stolen base, and a strikeout.

Dunedin- The D-Jays drop both games of the doubleheader. Not much to cover here, GM1 Dasan Brown knocked his 4th HR out and Eric Pardinho allowed one run on one hit, a home run, over 2 innings. He struck out three batters and no walks. GM2 Gabriel Martinez pushed his batting average up to .317 with three singles in four at-bats. Julian Valdez took the L, allowing 4 runs over 2.0 innings, including a home run.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (44-42)

Won 8 to 4

HR- Cullen Large (4)

Starter- Derek Holland 2.0IP, 4H, 2R, 1BB, 2K, and 1HRA on 45 pitches

W- Brandon Eisert (3-1, 4.04ERA)

H- Joe Biagini (4) and Matt Gage (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (36-47)

Loss 0 to 7

HR- none

Starter- Hayden Juenger 3.0IP, 3H, 3R, 0BB, 1K, and 1HRA on 86 pitches

L- Juenger (0-5, 3.93ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (40-39)

Won 4 to 2

HR- Damiano Palmegiani (3)

Starter- Sem Robberse 6.0IP, 4H, 2R, 3BB, 6K on 83 pitches

W- Robberse (4-4, 3.08ERA)

H- Naswell Paulino (1) and Mark Simon (2)

SV- Justin Kelly (1)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-46)

GM1

Loss 2 to 5

HR- Dasan Brown (4)

Starter- Matt Svanson 4.0IP, 5H, 4R, 4BB, 3K on 76 pitches

L- Svanson (5-5, 4.69ERA)

GM2

Loss 3 to 6

HR- none

Starter Cooper Benson 3.0IP, 4H, 2R, BB, 7K, 1HRA on 60 pitches

L- Julian Valdez (2-3, 8.60ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (16-10)

Results from July 12 Won 11 to 4

HR- Yeuni Munoz (1)

Starter Troy Watson 2.1IP, 3H, R, 3BB, and 1K

W- Sam Ryan (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Carcuci (1)

Top Performers

Buffalo- Logan Warmoth (1-for-2, 3RBI, BB, 3B, SB), LJ Talley (1-for-4, 2R, RBI, K), Cullen Large (1-for-3, 2R, 3RBI, HR, BB, K),

NH- Addison Barger (2-for-4, K), Gabriel Ponce (1.2IP, 2H, BB, K)

C’s- Steward Berroa (3-for-4, R, 4SB), Damiano Palmegiani (2-for-4, R, 2RBI, HR)

Dunedin- GM1 Dasan Brown (1-for-3, R, 2RBI, HR), Eric Pardinho (2IP, H, R, HRA, 3K) GM2 Gabriel Martinez (3-for-4, R)

FCL-

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Brandon Eisert of the Buffalo Bisons.

The 24-yr-old lefty out of Portland, OR., has provided the Bisons bullpen with a somewhat reliable arm in the 2022. Pick in the 18th round of the 2019 Draft, Brandon started his professional career in 2021 as a member of the Dunedin Blue Jays. After just two appearances, Eisert moved up to Advanced-A Vancouver where he made 20 appearances with a 5 and 1 record and 4.05ERA. That was good enough for another move up to Double-A New Hampshire where he finished with a 1 and 0 record and 2.63ERA. In 63.1 innings, across three levels, Brandon finished with 19 walks, 82 strikeouts, and a 1.34WHIP.

Baseball America had this to say about Brandon Eisert in his Draft year:

Eisert has a solid four-pitch mix, enough that he could get a chance to start at the next level considering how he’s done this spring, but he might work best in a relief role where his fringe-average fastball, which touches 93, could play up. Eisert has a solid slider and changeup, and also throws a curveball that he can locate, but does more with control and command than by overwhelming hitters. Eisert’s collapses his lower half with drop-and-drive mechanics that includes a crossfire landing, though he hides the ball well which also allows his stuff to play up.

In 2022, Brandon Eisert has spent the entire season in Triple-A, making 24 relief appearances and 2 starts/openers. The lefty entered the game in the 3rd inning after Derek Holland was tagged for a two-run home run in the 2nd inning. Brandon cruised through the 3rd, strikeout, fly out, and groundout, throwing 14 pitches. In the 4th, Eisert sandwiched a flyout between a pair of strikeouts, finishing his outing with 3K.

Brandon has struggled a little of late, allowing 4 runs over 4.1 innings over 3 outings, pushing his ERA from 3.72ERA at the end of June to 4.28. In June, Eisert finished with a 3.38ERA and 1.22WHIP while holding batters to a .162BA and posting a 7/15 BB/K.

In 26 appearances this season, Brandon owns a record of 3-1 with a 4.04ERA, 47K in 35.2IP, and 1.18WHIP.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder manned SS, batting 2nd. He went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 12-for-41 for a .293BA with 3 doubles, 6BB, 6K, and 4RBI. In 56 games, Jordan is batting .270 with 8 doubles, a home run, 21RBI, and a .709OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played short, batting 3rd. Martinez went 0-for-4 with 4 strikeouts. They really need to send him to the FCL. Let him work on some stuff because clearly whatever he is doing isn’t working. The league is playing off his aggressive nature and making him look foolish. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez batted .154 with 4 runs scored, 2HR, and 3RBI with 1 walk and 14 strikeouts. In 72 games, O is batting .210 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .743OPS.

*Featured Image Courtesy Of DaveMe Images. Prints Available For Purchase.

*****

HEAD ON OVER TO THE JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS STORE AND GET SOME GREAT SWAG THAT YOU WILL LOOK GREAT IN AND YOU CAN FEEL GREAT ABOUT.

YOU CAN ALSO HEAD TO OUR JAYS FROM THE COUCH VS ALS FUNDRAISING PAGE TO MAKE A TAX DEDUCTIBLE DONATION DIRECTLY TO ALS CANADA.

*****

THANK YOU FOR VISITING JAYS FROM THE COUCH! CHECK US OUT ON TWITTER @JAYSFROMCOUCH AND LIKE US FACEBOOK. BE SURE TO CATCH THE LATEST FROM JAYS FROM THE COUCH RADIO

* * * * *

Don’t Miss The LIVE Streaming Of Our Podcast Every Monday At 6pmET. Tune In On YouTube Or Facebook.

* * * * *