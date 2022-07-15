July 14th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Moreno 2-for-4 in return to Bisons

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 3 and 1.

Buffalo- Bowden Francis allowed a run over 2.1 innings but he wasn’t following anyone as the Cubs racked up 7 hits. Jake Elliot and Matt Peacock allowed a run each. With the Bisons trailing 2-3 after 4th inning, the bullpen shut down Iowa over the next 5 innings. Shaun Anderson (2IP) and Jeremy Beasley (3IP) held the Cubs to 3 hits with 5 strikeouts. Down 2-3 in the 9th inning, Otto Lopez scored the tying run on a fielding error to force extra innings. In the 11th inning, Chavez Young singled home Logan Warmoth and scored on a Jordan Groshans groundout.

New Hampshire- Sean Mellen got the start, striking out 2, allowing 2 runs over 3 innings. Cre Finfrock walked 2 over 2 no-hit innings. Parker Caracci walked 2 and allowed 2 hits over 2.1IP for the save. The Fisher Cats scored 3 runs in the 3rd and 7th innings, adding an insurance run in the 8th. Rafael Lantigua homered, Addison Barger and Sebastian Espino had three-hit games, and Zac Cook and Davis Schneider had two-hit games.

Vancouver- Chad Dallas allowed a solo home run on 3 hits over 6 innings with no walks and 8 strikeouts. Garrett Farmer and Ryan Boyer no-hit the Hops in the 7th and 8th but Will McAffer messed it all up in the 9th which really sucks because he pitched so well in June. He’s been ineffective in July, allowing 11 runs over 4 appearances, including the 5 runs he allowed in the 9th yesterday to allow the Hops to tie the game. Miguel Hiraldo won it for the C’s with a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 9th.

Dunedin- There was so much more expected from Micheal Dominguez in 2022. Unfortunately, he hasn’t followed up on last year’s strong finish, struggling for most of the season. But yesterday’s start was pretty good and hopefully signs of things to come. Dominguez struck out 7 batters over 5.2 innings. He allowed one run on 6 hits. Seonni Martinez was roughed up for 2 runs over 1.1IP, Trey Cumbie allowed a run over 2IP, and Kelvin Perez allowed a run in 0.2IP. The contest needed extra innings with the Mets coming out on top in the 10th. Dunedin scored two in the 2nd, one in the 4th, and one in the 9th. The star of the game for the D-Jays was infielder Angel Del Rosario who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four stolen bases.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (45-42)

Won 5 to 4

HR- none

Starter- Bowden Francis 2.1IP, 7H, 1R, 0BB, 2K on 53 pitches

W- Jeremy Beasley (2-1, 1.95ERA)

SV- Mike Ellenbest (2)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (37-47)

Won 7 to 5

HR- Rafael Lantigua (2)

Starter- Sean Mellen 3.0IP, 5H, 2R, 0BB, 2K on 54 pitches

W- Jimmy Burnette (2-3, 6.32ERA).BSV1

H- Marcus Reyes (4)

SV- Parker Caracci (5)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (41-39)

Won 7 to 6

HR- none

Starter- Chad Dallas 6.0IP, 3H, 1R, 0BB, 8K, and 1HRA on 78 pitches

W- Juan Nunez (3-0, 4.50ERA)/BSV1

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-47)

Loss 4 to 5

HR- none

Starter- Micheal Dominguez 5.2IP, 6H, 1R, 0BB, 7K on 83 pitches

L- Kelvin Perez (0-2, 2.35ERA)

BSV- Seonni Martinez (2)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (16-10)

Results from July 12 Won 11 to 4

HR- Yeuni Munoz (1)

Starter Troy Watson 2.1IP, 3H, R, 3BB, and 1K

W- Sam Ryan (1-0, 0.00ERA)

H- Carcuci (1)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to 23-yr-old catching prospect Zach Britton of the Vancouver Canadians.

Zach took care of the catching duties, batting 2nd for the C’s. Britton picked up his first hit of the contest in the 3rd inning, driving in Harrison Ray with a line drive single to center field. With speedster Steward Berroa on 2nd, the C’s pulled off a double steal to put runners on 2nd and 3rd. Leo Jimenez cashed Berroa and Britton in with a 2-run single.

Britton impacted the game again in the 6th inning with an RBI triple, pushing the Canadian’s advantage to 6-1. In the 9th, Berroa, Zach, and Jimenez were all hit by a pitch in consecutive at-bats, and Miguel Hiraldo hit a walk-off single.

Over the past 15 days, Zach Britton has played 11 games with a .333/.447/.744 slash for a club-leading 1.191OPS. During this hot streak, Britton has 5 doubles, a triple, 3 home runs, 13RBI, 7BB, 15K, and a stolen base. He has reached base safely in 8 straight games. In 55 games, Britton owns a .232BA and .378OBP with 14 doubles, a triple, 7HR, 25RBI, 39BB, 69K, and 10SB.

The Groshans and Martinez Show

Jordan Groshans

The 22-yr-old infielder handled 3rd base, batting 2nd. He went 1-for-6 with an RBI and two strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Groshans has gone 10-for-43 for a .233BA with 2 doubles, 5BB, 9K, and 3RBI. In 57 games, Jordan is batting .267 with 8 doubles, a home run, 22RBI, and a .689OPS.

With Gabby back in Buffalo, Jordan Groshans won’t be highlighted daily. Honestly, I was thinking about pulling the plug on him. Out of respect, I included him today.

Gabriel Moreno

After successfully filling in for Danny Jansen for the past month, the Blue Jays returned their prized catching prospect to the Buffalo Bisons. The 22-yr-old caught and batted 3rd. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two walks, and a stolen base. In 140 at-bats, Gabriel owns a .329 batting average with 9 doubles, a home run, 24RBI, 4SB, and a .805OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect was not in the lineup on Thursday. Over the past two weeks (10GP), Martinez batted .154 with 4 runs scored, 2HR, and 3RBI with 1 walk and 14 strikeouts. In 72 games, O is batting .210 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .743OPS.

