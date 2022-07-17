July 16th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Two Triples for Jimenez

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects.

Toronto’s minor league system went 2 and 2.

Buffalo- Another game, another bullpen day for the Buffalo Bisons. Andrew Moore opened for the Herd with two scoreless innings. Nick Allgeyer struggled, allowing two runs on a hit over 2 innings. Eric Yardley, Brandon Eisert, and Joe Biagini combined on three scoreless innings. Derek Holland was roughed up for three runs on three hits, retiring two batters. Trent Thornton helped Holland out of the inning and pitched the 9th for his first save of 2022. Otto Lopez and Spencer Horwitz each collected 3 hits. Chavez Young seems to have figured out Triple-A pitching another two-hit game, stealing two more bases. Logan Warmoth homered and stole a base, driving in a pair.

New Hampshire- The Fisher Cats’ offense was shut down and out. A pair of 3rd inning walks and an 8th inning hit was all they could manage off four Fighin Phils pitchers. Adam Kloffenstein pitched pretty well, allowing a run on 7 hits with only two walks.

Vancouver- Jimmy Robbins allowed one on 5 hits over 4 innings, striking out 6 batters. Justin Kelly picked up the win allowing one run over three no-hit innings, walking two, and striking out two. Mark Simon finished things off for Vancouver with two scoreless innings. The C’s hit three long balls, four triples, and a double as they scored 12 runs on 11 hits.

Dunedin- Suspended. They are hoping to get it in today with a double dip.

Triple-A

Buffalo Bisons (46-43)

Won 6 to 5

HR- Logan Warmoth (6)

Starter- Andrew Moore 2.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0BB, 2K on 21 pitches

W- Eric Yardley (2-1, 8.85ERA)

H- Brandon Eisert (5)

SV- Trent Thornton (1)

Double-A

New Hampshire Fisher Cats (38-48)

Loss 0 to 2

HR- none

Starter- Adam Kloffenstein 5.2IP, 7H, 1R, 2BB, 2K on 87 pitches

L- Kloffenstein (0-4, 5.89ERA)

Advanced-A

Vancouver Canadians (43-39)

Won 12 to 2

HR- Leo Jimenez (4), Miguel Hiraldo (6), Andres Sosa (2)

Starter- Jimmy Robbins 4.0IP, 5H, 1R, 0BB, 6K on 64 pitches

W- Justin Kelly (3-1, 4.76ERA)

A-Ball

Dunedin Blue Jays (36-47)

Game Results from July 15th

Won 4 to 0

HR- none

Starter- Connor Cooke 3.1IP, 6H, 0R, 1BB, 5K on 69 pitches

W- Wilgenis Alvarado (4-3, 7.04ERA)

Rookie Ball

FCL Blue Jays (17-11)

Loss 0 to 4

HR- none

Starter Ivy Carter 3.0IP, 2H, 1R, 2BB, and 2K

L- Carter (0-3, 8.27ERA)

Top Performers

Player Spotlight

Today we turn our attention to Leo Jimenez of the Vancouver Canadians.

Leo Jimenez made a name for himself in 2021, walking at an impressive 21.4BB% while showing improved contact and hard-hit rate. He impressed the Blue Jays brass so much he earned a spot on the 40-man roster as an A-Ball prospect.

As a member of the Advanced-A Vancouver Canadians, Jimenez has disappointed for the most part. His walk rate dropped to 9.6BB% while K% has risen 4.2% to 18.7. His BABIP is way down, .287 from .388 and he just not getting on-base as he did in 2021, .347 vs .517.

It’s been a very inconsistent season for the C’s infielder. His month-to-month batting average from April to June shows how up and down Jimenez has performed at the plate in 2022: .163, .286, and .196.

Fortunately, his performance skyrocketed in July. Jimenez played SS and batted 2nd of Vancouver on Saturday. He wasted little time making his mark on the game with a triple to RF and scoring the game’s first run. Leading off the 3rd inning, Leo hit another triple, this time to CF, and scored the C’s second run, 2-0. In the 4th inning, Leo hit a 1-1 pitch out of the yard for a 2-run jack, 5-1. He was hit by a pitch in the 7th inning and scored.

The surging infielder finished 3-for-4, with 4 runs scored, 2RBI, and 2 triples.

In July, Leo Jimenez reached base in all 9 games he’s appeared in. He’s collected two doubles, two triples, and two home runs while scoring 12 runs and driving in 14. He’s walked 3 times with 6 strikeouts, and 2SB. Jimenez owns a .406/.475/.781 slash in July improving his batting average from .218 to .250.

The Moreno and Martinez Show

Gabriel Moreno

The Blue Jay’s 22-yr-old prized catching prospect was given the Saturday off. In 38 games played, Gabriel owns a .326 batting average with 10 doubles, a home run, 24RBI, 4SB, and a .805OPS.

Orelvis Martinez

The 20-yr-old infield prospect played 3rd base, batting 5th. The struggling infielder went 0-for-3 with no walks or strikeouts. Over the past two weeks (11GP), Martinez batted .122 with 4 runs scored, a double, 2HR, and 3RBI with 2 walks and 142strikeouts. In 74 games, O is batting .205 with 19HR, 11 doubles, 48RBI, 6SB, and a .730OPS.

